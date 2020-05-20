Ken Block Teaches His 13-Year-Old Daughter How To Drift
Lia Block got an epic lesson in doing donuts from her professional rally driving dad in a 1972 Ford Escort Mk2 RS.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
The 69-year-old self-proclaimed tai chi master Ma Baoguo did not fare well in his match against an opponent twenty years his junior.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
The creators of "SimCity" had a division that made Sim games for corporations. They were never released to the public. For the first time ever, this is their story.
The government's disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
Archivists at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released a 21-second clip of the last known moving footage of a thylacine. The footage, shot in 1935, captures the last known captive thylacine before the species went extinct.
In this, the age of the global pantry, ingredients like turmeric, tahini, and gochujang have finally shaken off their hitherto "exotic" status. But it's white cooking personalities like Alison Roman and many of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars who have had viral success using them.
The world-famous painter of petals and bones spent the early 1960s casually and quietly fortifying her home for the end of the world.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
How King Arthur Flour found itself in the unlikely crosshairs of a pandemic.
Last week Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu for the first time in living memory. The picture above, taken from Chobar by Abhushan Gautam
James White tests out The Water Pillow by Mediflow and explains the unusual experience of sleeping on a pillow filled with water.
Teppei Okada performs a bravura rendition of Super Mario Bros. — the sound effects included!
Why some people who likely died from COVID-19 aren't included in the final numbers.
Apparently, this setup is reminiscent of the way phonograph cylinders work.
Unexplained high-energy particles are coming up out of the Earth.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
Bolinas, a tiny hippie enclave north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced coronavirus-testing efforts in America. What did it learn?
When unexplained events terrify a young boy in 1960s New Jersey, the first purported haunting in a public housing project begins.
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
But kudos to the driver for averting what would have been a great disaster.
I went into Martin Campbell's 1998 film, starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, dreading what Hollywood would do to it. Now it feels like the kind of thing for which we used to keep Hollywood around.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
Home exercise is a multi-billion dollar industry with roots a century old, but it's not so surprising it took being housebound for my husband to "discover" it, or that my preferred platform, Obé Fitness, has a pastel-pink aesthetic: working out from home has for decades been marketed mostly to women assumed both to spend more time in the house and more energy on their appearance.
Blink and you might miss it.
Here's how to get started and actually turn a profit.
Animators are not just behind-the-scenes workers, they enact, visualize and direct the characters we see on screen.
A new story released on Star Wars's official website says that after George Lucas saw "The Empire Strikes Back," he asked for a few tweaks to the film's ending.
A spokesperson for the coffee company confirmed to BuzzFeed News it's asking staffers to sort through and discard some sleeves that aren't exactly quarantine-appropriate.
"The strike was blinding and deafening and the smell of used model rocket engines lingered for some time afterwards."
The podcast built a loyal audience. So did its hosts. But in the past month, the "Call Her Daddy" empire has tumbled, exposing the inevitable issues media companies face when their star employees morph into powerful influencers.
The lessons from his presidency show that a quick retreat to the past can be just a mirage
A nurse, who got stuck in quarantine at the nursing home she was working at, checked in with her dog over the phone and she was extremely happy to see her.
My pod makes me feel like I can stay in lockdown for much longer.
Hailed "eccentric" by critics, director Bong's first English language film "Snowpiercer" was a dystopian thriller that was almost killed by Harvey Weinstein. Now, it feels more prescient than ever.
Somebody give his a "father of the year" award right now.
Experts debate whether the potential risks outweigh any hypothetical benefits.
Some people who have survived the coronavirus describe being shunned by relatives and friends, rather than being celebrated.
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
A four-day week could help people get back to work safely — and there are plenty of other reasons why it's a good idea, too.
This is the inside tale of Michael Jordan's deep family history, back to Wilmington, North Carolina, down a tiny stretch of rural Highway 117, where five generations of Jordans came before him.
We can't decide if this is horrifying or hilarious, but we know it's ingenious, for sure.
For people in the military, neither drinking beer nor using social media is newsworthy on its own. But Untappd users log hundreds, often thousands of time-stamped location data points.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO's response to the coronavirus pandemic is starting to alienate his fans.
Sometimes all a car needs is a through washing and detailing to be restored to a beautiful, pristine state.