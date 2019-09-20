Keke Palmer Delivers Next Level Impression Of Angela Bassett During Her WIRED Autocomplete Interview
Keke Palmer says everyone says she reminds them of Angela Bassett and then proceeded to deliver a hilarious imitation of the Golden Globe Winner.
Keke Palmer says everyone says she reminds them of Angela Bassett and then proceeded to deliver a hilarious imitation of the Golden Globe Winner.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Keke Palmer says everyone says she reminds them of Angela Bassett and then proceeded to deliver a hilarious imitation of the Golden Globe Winner.
It may not be as complex as some other games, but it delivers on its concept beautifully and movingly.
In his "Nathan On Your Side" segment from "This Hour Has 22 Minutes" in 2008, Nathan Fielder revealed why you wanted to run for cover if you saw him enter your store.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
Errol Musk recently confirmed that he'd had another kid with his (blech) stepdaughter.
Someone captured a dog playing dead on the sidewalk as their owner looked on perplexedly and with temperatures hotter than ever, we must salute this canine.
Reported to be the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made, "The Gray Man" is tasked with improving upon the streamer's ignominious track record when it comes to tentpoles.
The retail health care giant instructed pharmacies to check why customers need medications such as methotrexate—and to refuse to provide them if they can't prove they're not for an abortion.
Miriam Hamberg is very proud of herself for winning Norway's amateur diving belly flop jumping competition, and Jomboy has never done a better breakdown. (From 2019)
Viral videos show Black children being ignored by "Sesame Street" characters, proving that systemic racism has reached the one place that should've been immune.
Recently the US has purchased goods worth $2.83 trillion from around the world. Here's a list of each state's most exclusive imports.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Pete Buttigieg didn't come to mess around during this Congressional hearing.
The United Kingdom, United States, and China are among the places across the globe suffering from extreme temperatures this week.
Simon Pegg didn't hold back in his criticism of the Star Wars fan base in this interview with Jim Norton.
From how and when to pay off your balance to things that affect your score, here are tips that might come in handy.
Variety crunched the numbers to show the wide pay disparity between the top of the top and everyone else.
The "Game Of Thrones" prequel series will premier on August 21, on HBO Max.
The most tearjerking, hilarious, satisfying and shocking death scenes in 2,500 years of culture.
Why does "Home Alone" look better than the latest Marvel fare on the most advanced displays?
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Andres Gimenez turned one of the most crowd pleasing double plays you'll ever see at the 2022 MLB All Star Game.
"I felt like a fool."
This big sale includes over a thousand items — including some of our favorite shorts and swimwear.
Cowboy Kent Rollins explains how to make the ultimate breakfast burrito the cowboy way.
Just three movies into his directing career, Peele has become the rarest of Hollywood anomalies: a filmmaker whose byline alone puts asses in seats
Time to analyze the success of BeReal.
Can a friendship be saved over a wrecked car? New Zealand Today hilariously attempts to intervene. (Contains strong language.)
The former power CEO has opened a tiny antiques store in Brooklyn, and she's moving forward—through the past.
Recent Redfin data shows that for the first time in two years, the bidding war rates on its home offers has dropped below 50 percent.
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds star in the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," a story about their purchase of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer club.
The world's 50 best restaurants of 2022 have been announced — but which country takes the top spot?
Michael Cera was left stunned by Keke Palmer's clue during one of the funniest Password games played on The Tonight Show.
Celebrity publicists get a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry — and it's not always glamorous.
If you can't be bothered to learn how to pull a proper shot of espresso, and if money is no object, the Spinn coffee machine is a great choice.
Apple doesn't want people to try to repair their AirPod charging cases. Here's what happens if you try anyway.
Lack of clarity on when — and if — companies are bringing workers back is leaving many workers in limbo. It's taking a toll on those who are anxious to plan their lives and settle.
Minute remnants preserved among dried leaves might help scientists track pests and monitor population declines.
A UPS driver was caught on camera crashing to the ground in Scottsdale, Arizona after temperatures reached 110º F .
It's time to put on your wigs and fake mustaches and go down the '60 Songs' rabbit hole for "Sabotage."
Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!
Carlsen revealed on his podcast why he has chosen to withdraw from the next tournament and give up his World Chess Championship title.
Apple's best-selling noise-canceling earbuds are on deep discount at Amazon today.
As we celebrate the anniversary of humankind's first steps on the moon, we take a look at Neil Armstrong's life.
This video will explain to you why even though motion capture looks like an easy job, it's actually not.
Speaking a second or even a third language can bring obvious advantages, but occasionally the words, grammar and even accents can get mixed up.
The sci-fi blockbuster, starring Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, is the director's biggest and boldest swing yet.