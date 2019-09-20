Keanu Reeves Goofed Up The Title Of His New 'Matrix' Movie But Recovered In The Most Delightful Way Possible
Keanu Reeves had a little trouble with the new title of his latest "Matrix" film on "The Graham Norton Show." But recovered quite nicely.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The biggest geomagnetic storm in recorded history happened more than 150 years ago. Now, we're entering yet another period of solar maximum.
New York City is the epicenter of fashion and it's fun to simply go up to random people and ask what they're wearing. Sometimes you'll run into an A-list movie star.
"It's the definition of hell on earth. People lost everything, it's just terrible."
Fan footage from the Yas Marina circuit captures the exhilarating last lap in which Red Bull's Max Verstappen overtook Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton to win the Driver's Championship.
"Fantastic Beasts" introduces us to a new Grindelwald in the third installment of the franchise, coming to theaters in April.
It turns out you don't really need a Bored Ape NFT.
Depending on where you are, you should still be able to get Apple's high-end wireless earbuds shipped with plenty of time to wrap 'em.
WNYC's planning editor Kate Hinds often posts photos to Twitter asking followers to find her cat, who is hiding somewhere in frame. This week's had us stumped for a good minute.
Having a slower-paced morning set me up better for the entire day, giving me time to think and properly plan things out.
This week, we've got a guy sick of an annoying nickname, someone who wants to hang out with her coworker's celebrity friends and more.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you rent a car from Hertz, they might call the cops on you, according to this bonkers CBS News report.
Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.
Time magazine says "few individuals have had ore influence than Musk" — and then they got to ask him a few personal questions.
Workers are quitting in droves. That's the bad news. The good news is that technology can fix what technology broke.
In the first video Isaiah Holt posted on Snapchat on Friday evening, he walked around the candle factory where he worked, sipping on pink lemonade as a siren howled behind him. "My only question," he said, joking, "is do I still get my lunch break in 15 minutes."
A shocking plot twist involving Mr. Big and a Peloton in "And Just Like That" actually caused the exercise company's stock to crash. Thankfully, Ryan Reynolds came to their rescue with this hysterical ad.
In California's Inland Empire, Black and Latino communities already faced some of the worst pollution. Then, more warehouses and trucks started appearing.
Insulin in the United States costs about eight times more than it does in peer countries, according to a 2020 study. About one in four people who need it can't afford it.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Mark Takahashi, senior reviews editor of Edmunds.com, explains which cars got a terrific overhaul and which ones left him scratching his head.
The glossy online program wasn't perfect, but it was what I needed just then.
For a limited time, ASYSTEM is offering up their top-notch sleep gummies in the single best holiday flavor. Santa won't catch us peaking this
year.
Upscaled Studio presents the Hindenburg disaster like we've never seen it before.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
If your friend and family need only the best, this collection of gifts is definitely where you need to start.
Approximately half of all plastic exported from Iceland to Sweden to be recycled in 2016 is sitting untouched inside this warehouse in Päryd.
When kids change their ways to fit in, some complicated things can happen.
Instead of the more traditional violent way to removing pests, this handy grabber lets you quickly snag those creeps, and toss 'em outdoors.
Comedian and YouTuber Ryan George does it again, this time for snowmen.
The United States has a dirty-money problem.
Home chef Ethan Chlebowski explains how to avoid the six most common mistakes that chefs make when they start braising meat at home.
The free-loving sannyasins from the Bhagwan movement were a "crucial bridge between Ibiza's 60s counterculture and the 90s electronic dance."
They come in pairs more often than you might think, but generally aren't twice as dangerous as the solo acts.
A commercial ad of a heartwarming Christmas dinner invite is NOT what it seems. At all. Like, be prepared.
Subscription-based features are taking over the automotive industry — and now they're coming for your key fob.
Bigler Jobe Stouffer has spent 36 years on death row in Oklahoma and witnessed 133 executions. Now, it's his turn.
An international hunt for the culprit over a $200K suit. Film shoots were never the same after this robbery.
The US has embraced an herb that is a staple of cuisines from India to Vietnam.
The EPA said that it would begin monitoring for DINP, a phthalate that causes birth defects and cancer, more than 20 years ago. It still hasn't.
A penalty shootout would feature a pair of decisive saves from NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson to help the club lift its first MLS Cup.
MBARI's ocean rover can dive miles deep to get crystal-clear footage of mind-blowing marine life.
This magnetic hourglass bucks the expectation of its name and counts for a minute, but what a glorious minute it is.
First time host and musical performer Billie Eilish crushes it in her opening monologue.
In a generation defined by shooting, Curry is regarded as the best.
After a tense and highly controversial season decider at Yas Marina he beat his title rival Lewis Hamilton into second on the very last lap of the season after the pair had gone into the race level on points.