Keanu Reeves And The Makers Of 'Constantine' Reunite After 15 Years
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
This isn't something that a hundred men could ever do.
Kazu Hiro explains how he was able to make Charlize Theron look like the former Fox News anchor for the movie "Bombshell," which earned him an Oscar for his efforts.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
David Malan, of the hit class CS50, was working to perfect online teaching long before the pandemic. Is his method a model for the future of higher education?
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
What it's like to leave NYC and move back to your hometown in the middle of a pandemic.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
But #disabledandcute influencers say the fashion industry has been slow to embrace them.
Critics say recent Vogue and Vanity Fair covers photographed by Annie Leibovitz and Dario Calmese missed the mark, drawing attention to the shortcomings of media representation and the lack of diversity in media.
Drive-in movies were once a staple of life in America but now, just a handful have survived. Why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
In the Peruvian Amazon, the Maijuna peoples created their own sign language — which hints at the importance of community in the evolution of language.
What happens when there are no more successful movies? Or at least, no reliable way to tell what's successful and what's not? Ask Netflix, which recently reported that "Extraction" is the most popular Netflix Original title of all time.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
It's only 3.6 inches long, and weighs less than an iPhone 11. And with a 10,000mAh battery inside, we'll have access to power wherever we go.
In the United States, Hong Kong and everywhere in between, he has gained renown as a polymath and icon of near-peerless popularity. But how much of Lee's story is true? And how much does that even matter?
Turn your toilet into a true throne! SlimGlow is the world's first bidet attachment with a night light. It's easy to install and gives you a hygienic, custom bidet that glows in the dark. Get it for just $49.99 today.
Circle planes are not that uncommon, but it's not every day that we see a plane with not one, but two circles.
For remote employees, meetings and deep work are now coupled with online shopping, soothing puzzles and video games and an array of other distractions.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
With this year's Comic Con cancelled due to COVID-19, novelist Raven Leilani remembers her first Comic Con.
A beloved uncle plagued by addiction and the Vietnam War separates himself from the world.
Marvel's latest superhero series premieres October 16 on Hulu.
The national conversation on policing sparked by George Floyd's murder must extend to the US military's overseas crimes and the victims of its drone war.
As a profession, we don't all talk about our role in redlining. We don't talk about equitable resource allocation. We have been complicit in warehousing people.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This isn't something that a hundred men could ever do.
Here are this week's picks: inside the rooms of hermits and the abandoned Communist monument in the mountain of Bulgaria.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
No one in Gloucester wants to talk about the sea serpent.
Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.
Seamus Wray found a way to crack Reddit's elusive code this week with a series of self-portraits that tackled the concept of infinity.
"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him - for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the Philbin family shares with PEOPLE in an exclusive statement
A fascinating visualization of all the different sizes of the moons in our solar system.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powerful repellent actually works surprisingly well.
The former "Boy Meets World" star writes about how the world of adult film gave her the opportunities and freedom to be herself that Hollywood wouldn't.
Kazu Hiro explains how he was able to make Charlize Theron look like the former Fox News anchor for the movie "Bombshell," which earned him an Oscar for his efforts.
The Sinclair Broadcast Group said Saturday it will postpone and rework a segment it planned to air this weekend that suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, was responsible for the creation of the coronavirus.
If current numbers hold, the Republican Party will suffer its worst defeat in the suburbs in decades — with implications reaching far beyond November.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Two North American nations seemed to be on the same path—and then they diverged.
The owners of a laundry shop in central Taiwan have become Instagram stars for posing in garments left behind.
The Nerf gun that would make you the most envied kid in the neighborhood.
On Thursday, Neiman Marcus Group announced that it will close four of its luxury department stores — including the one at Hudson Yards and locations in Bellevue, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale — as well as 17 Last Call outlets.
The billionaire space oddity on life with Grimes and Baby X, Trump, Tesla, tunnels, short shorts, stock surges, Facebook fumbles and everything else under the sun.
The "secret water tunnel" is actually a syphon, and it can be very dangerous if you end up being sucked into one.
Everything had to go right for "Roundball Rock" to become basketball's most iconic melody. It started with a dream — and a frantic answering machine message home.
You may think you know how bad Nov. 3 will be. But all signs point to something far, far worse.
You can't get to Africa from Europe unless you take a ridiculously long trek around the the Sinai Peninsula. But if officials get their way, we could have the first land link between Spain and Morocco.
Calling all Swifties, Kaylor truthers and music lovers: since the sudden drop of Taylor's eighth album, written and produced entirely in quarantine, Twitter has lost its collective mind. Here's what people are saying.
A trans activist from El Salvador who has helped countless trans migrant women fight for asylum in the US finds asylum for herself.
Dr. Anthony Fauci tosses out first pitch to kick off the Major League Baseball season.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.