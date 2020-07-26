Recommended

HIT ME, NETFLIX, ONE MORE TIME

vulture.com

What happens when there are no more successful movies? Or at least, no reliable way to tell what's successful and what's not? Ask Netflix, which recently reported that "Extraction" is the most popular Netflix Original title of all time.

'IF YOU DON'T BEAT HIM, HE KILLS YOU'

theringer.com

In the United States, Hong Kong and everywhere in between, he has gained renown as a polymath and icon of near-peerless popularity. But how much of Lee's story is true? And how much does that even matter?

YOUR PRINCESS IS IN ANOTHER CASTLE

3 diggs

Back in 2000, Nintendo was struggling to keep up in the gaming wars and thought the GameCube would be the answer to their troubles. They were wrong.

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK

2 diggs thecut.com

On Thursday, Neiman Marcus Group announced that it will close four of its luxury department stores — including the one at Hudson Yards and locations in Bellevue, Palm Beach, and Fort Lauderdale — as well as 17 Last Call outlets.

