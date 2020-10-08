Watch A Kayaker Get Slapped In The Face By A Dolphin
"I was kayaking at Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes, Delaware on October 06, 2020 and a bottlenose dolphin jumped over and onto my kayak, and slapped me in the face with its tail. What fun!"
Eddie Van Halen, the virtuoso guitarist for Van Halen, died Tuesday at the age of 65. His contributions to music are innumerable, but this guitar solo is the moment he became a legend.
James Corden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed" in honor of Donald Trump's grandiose return to the White House.
Scooby-Doo, there are you.
If smartphone commercials would just say it like it is.
Daniel Holland unearthed this scary dental school robot footage just in time for Halloween.
Debate viewers watched interchangeably in horror and delight as a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's hair and stayed there for what felt like an eternity.
Tom DeLonge is an extreme example but far from the only singer in the genre to adopt a very particular accent, usually described as sneering, whining, bratty or snotty. But what exactly is the accent?
The "basic" fall aesthetic that was once mocked is making converts of even its most ardent critics.
Rahat Hossain was one of biggest creators on YouTube, until he mysteriously went silent back in 2018. Where did he go?
From Vanilla Ice to Eminem, from rastas to indie heroes, from nerds to Auto-Tuned crooners to poets, white rappers have been many things. So we classified more than 100 different ones to see what we can learn.
Westbrook's generosity is a reminder that tipping well is more important than ever.
There is almost an otherworldliness to this short 1-minute video of the Ginza District in Tokyo from 60 years ago.
Amateur inventors and app developers may be key to solving the pandemic's many problems.
In a time when kissing strangers could be dangerous, dating is bound to get weird.
"What are you going to tell me next? That the sky is on fire?"
"Snape worship would not survive today."
An unnamed buyer paid a record-breaking sum for the fossil, which was up for auction due to a court resolution between two brothers.
Cooking for NBA players in a bubble can be tricky in terms of logistics.
Don't get caught with a dead phone or a dead car battery, keep this power pack in your car, and you'll always be prepared. Better yet, it's 30 percent off today at Amazon.
Fincher's black-and-white movie "Mank" stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter who, along with Orson Welles, wrote "Citizen Kane." "Mank" premieres in theaters and on Netflix on December 4.
Anna Sproul-Latimer shared a wonderful anecdote on Twitter about an encounter she had with a stranger while making a nighttime jaunt through her neighbor's yard.
For Tesla customers, accidental "butt-dial" purchases have been at least an occasional problem since January 2020.
Yasuhiro Ootori disassembles a brand new PS5 and gives us a first look inside the ingenious design of the gaming console.
A militia group planned to violently depose Michigan's government and abduct Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the FBI said in a federal affidavit filed Thursday.
And why you probably shouldn't either.
"I know that sounds super scientific, but that is how I think about it."
The Action Lab recreates Galileo's "falling bodies" experiment with a coin and a feather.
What are the oldest schools still in operation today? OnlineSchoolsReport.com scoured through publicly accessible data and put together maps of the world's oldest educational institutions.
From its name, to its hazy origins, to its drug interactions, there's a lot going on beneath that thick rind.
YouTube channel ARTGER provides a cheeky look at what the inside of a modern-day yurt looks like.
This wistful comedy pairs Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a man and his grownup daughter who spy on her husband to see if he's having an affair. But what she's really seeking are the answers to why her own father walked out on her.
Nothing will bring back my mom or the more than 210,000 other people in the US who have died of COVID-19, but to those of us who have lost someone to this horrible virus, the president's tweet, "Don't let it dominate your life," betrayed not just indifference but a willingness to let the death toll grow.
John Cusack revisits some of his most famous roles, and gives a very poignant anecdote about how Jack Black was convinced to take the role in "High Fidelity."
Here's a fantastic profile of Annie and Grinnell, UC Berkeley's resident Peregrine Falcons.
Dhritiman Mukherjee took a beautiful photo of an endangered gharial crocodile carrying his babies at India's National Chambal Sanctuary.
Watch highlights from the 2020 vice presidential debate where Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off on coronavirus, climate change and more.
Demna Gvasalia's latest collection reckons with a dark, chaotic moment for fashion.
At time, state banned gatherings of more than 10 people.
Dolly Parton reveals the secrets to some of the web's most searched questions about the country music legend.
Musician Jacob Collier was tasked with interpreting the song "Danny Boy" with varying different emotions, ranging from "sad" to "confused" to "seeing a long lost friend."
The pandemic layover and their eventual return home is a new chapter in a long history.
The AU$2 billion project had to go through some serious ups-and-downs in order to make it to the top of the Sydney skyline.
A false report on Twitter exploded into a call to arms. Then a bus, carrying a family and two dogs, rolled into a remote Northwestern town.
In Florida, scientists want to kill it. In Southeast Asia, they want to save it. And they're working together.
Phil Stiller is really living long and prospering in this extremely thorough, Star Trek mancave.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
I've been thinking about an exchange I witnessed over a year ago on Twitter. A man posted a photo of a formidable-looking chimp standing on all fours and a bathroom selfie of a man (the tweeter) in a tank top, modestly muscled deltoids and pectorals visible.
When taken in large amounts, the over-the-counter allergy drug has hallucinogenic effects on young adults. None of them seem to like it — but they also don't want to stop.
Jacques Monod saw chance as one of the "secrets of life," an idea he used to tear down all sorts of dogmas.
This guy was out cruising with his cousin when he decided to show off. "The driver was ok, minus the big hit to his ego and wallet."