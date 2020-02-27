Quick-Thinking Kayaker Narrowly Avoids Being Hit By Boat
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
The wheels of fortune go round and round, round and round, round and round.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
In warehouses, call centers, and other sectors, intelligent machines are managing humans, and they're making work more stressful, grueling, and dangerous.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
Yuya Nakanishi is renowned for being one of the most proficient sword makers in Japan. Here's a behind-the-scenes tour of how he produces these exquisite blades.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
As cases spiked in Indiana, where Pence was governor, he reportedly turned to prayer.
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types.
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
A driver single-handedly caused wall-to-wall gridlock on a highway off-ramp in Chile.
If you're reading this while driving, knock it off.
The corporate success of competitive gaming obscures the industry's dark side: a massive underclass of underpaid freelancers.
A Coen Brothers-esque tale about knuckleheaded kitchen staffers at the All-Star Café, a Hollywood A-lister, the Mona Lisa of baseball cards and a plan that went horribly wrong.
Elite VC bike rides are giving way to chiller adventures.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
1,000 white-collar tech shuttles are stalling Bay Area public transit.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.
I did not see the body positivity movement coming, not at all.
Mister Bubz, a dog, employs Britney Spears' copyright team and was invited to Ozzy Osbourne's surprise 70th birthday party.
Included are images from all 19 Smithsonian museums, nine research centers, libraries, archives and the National Zoo.
Brazilian photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann's life changed this week after a newborn portrait he captured went viral.
It's all about asking the right questions.
A forgotten passageway used by prime ministers and political luminaries – and closed up by Victorian labourers – has been uncovered in Parliament.
John Turturro is among our most distinguished, low-key film actors, renowned for his ability to make any character, no matter how batshit, seem believable.
When I got word that Amazon was expanding the concept, I knew what I had to do. I had to steal from its newest product line, one that's much harder to carefully track with a mix of RGB and infrared sensors: produce. Could I pilfer some plums? Wrangle some watermelon? Bag a banana?
Think running a marathon is hard? Try doing that while also playing "Minecraft" on VR.
What's the weirdest thing you learned this week? Your answer is about to get a lot weirder.
"What Do You Say to a Naked Lady?" was more "Punk'd" than porn, but it still got people talking.
The airline announced it is introducing an Economy Skynest, which transforms seats into beds.
Bone apple teeth! These cursed images make us gag, so why can't we look away?
A subculture of lifelike baby dolls is thriving on social media — despite enthusiasts being dismissed as grown women playing mommy
If you happen to be lost in the wilderness, like Brian from the book "Hatchet," it's useful to have some survival skills, like learning how to make fire without tools.
Don Norman wrote the book on complex design systems. He's as mystified by recycling as the rest of us.
Of the nearly 70 stories about Pete and Chasten's relationship, some are sincere and sweet, while others are explicit… ish.
Kaia Rolle was arrested after kicking a teacher. She can be heard pleading with the officer for a "second chance" in the video.
The Grid suddenly locked customers out of their websites and went silent for a year. Now, the CEO says he was naive. "I can imagine there's a few people who are pissed off."
Google's most advanced computer isn't at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California. It's a few hours' drive south in Santa Barbara, in a flat, soulless office park.
ABC 13 TV reporter Justin Hinton was reporting on the snowy conditions in North Carolina and accidentally switched on Facebook Live filters right as he went live.