Some Evil Genius Devised A Series Of KAPLA Blocks To Create A Chain Reaction Of Epic Proportions
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
The whole performance of the Christmas song by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande is one smashing success.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
A new statistic shows that health-care workers are running out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.
The boy band's signature song is surprisingly unintelligible.
The Times's co-chief film critics explain their rationale for some surprising inclusions, and exclusions, on their list of the greatest actors of the 21st century (so far).
Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these, uh, Pornaments.
How HQ Trivia went from being the hottest app on your smartphone to a shell of its former self.
Released in 1995, Sandra Bullock thriller "The Net" showcases a lot of outdated technology. But the ideas around that technology are surprisingly still relevant today.
Why the Hackintosh era, even if it looks like it might just dead-end thanks to Apple Silicon, was still a useful phenomenon for the Mac.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Alcohol has many well-known negative effects on our health, but a new paper this week highlights what are likely the most harmful periods during a lifetime to have alcohol in your system, at least when it comes to our brains.
President-elect Joe Biden has an unprecedented opportunity to walk the U.S.—and perhaps the world—back from the brink on climate change.
Discoveries made in the past decades help show how many species coped with cold temperatures near both poles.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
They don't watch "movies." They watch "film."
Step aside Roanoke, Jamestown and Plymouth — St. Augustine was here first, and it's survived more than 450 years. Here's the history of this place.
A dive team gets tipped off to a missing person's whereabouts and makes an epic discovery.
Why does Canada allow this company to profit off videos of exploitation and assault?
Even works of escapism are reckoning with waning national myths.
Scammers, beware who you target. You might find yourself one-upped.
The Oscar-nominated "Umbrella Academy" star came out as trans this week — a huge moment for the actor and everyone watching his rise.
CNBC hosts Rick Santelli and Andrew Ross Sorkin got into it Friday morning, with Santelli suggesting that "500 people in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people in a restaurant that holds 600." Sorkin told him he was "doing a disservice to the [viewers]."
Dying of dysentery was just the beginning.
The actress said she was "thinking for herself."
Ed Norton envisioned the Hulk not as comedic relief but a dark and serious character. Marvel really didn't appreciate that.
While many loved the elegant art piece, others condemned the incursion of any man-made object in pristine desert.
This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.
Geography is an important factor for why 80% of the population live east of a line of cities A line of cities stretching from San Antonio to Winnipeg.
It's estimated that every person has seven doppelgangers who look exactly like them in the world. This documentary tracks people meeting their "twin stranger" for the first time.
As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, Curbed has taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there.
That is not a pug. That is a freerunner.
Whether grand or compact, staircases showcase the endless design possibilities that exist. Check out some of our favorite examples of the modern staircase.
Could Selina Meyer make a comeback? "We've certainly discussed it," the star of the greatest political comedy of all time says.
"He's been sitting up like that for as long as I can remember, and when his daddy comes to pet him, he stands up."
At the dawn of the Cold War era, dozens of progressive women working in radio and television were placed on a media blacklist and forced from their industry. Carol Stabile explores this shameful period in American history.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
"Holmes & Watson" was so bad, some moviegoers walked out in the middle of it. How could a Will Ferrell movie be so unwatchable?
Police in Ontario, Canada, shared photos of a vehicle that was pulled over and impounded when the driver was found to be sitting on a folding lawn chair.
DNA tests reveal Peter Shatner (formerly Sloan) is not the son of Canadian icon William Shatner, the man he once sued for $170 million for denying paternity.
Sometimes in life you get fish, sometimes you get a 9-foot-long saltwater crocodile.
Researchers loaded containers with trackers and released them in the Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, giving new insight into how plastic pollution travels.
There have been five mass extinctions in our planet's history. The sixth will be more of a slow burn, and unlike the ones before it, humanity is to blame.
The United States had its election in early November, why does it wait until late January to inaugurate a new president?
Why experts are sounding the alarm about the hidden dangers of gas stoves
The CDC's recommendation about hand sanitizer during the pandemic is being challenged by science.
