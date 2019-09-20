Kid Drummer Who Rescued A Recent Pearl Jam Show Explains How He Got The Gig
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
The Australian co-creator of a meme coin, now one of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies, denounced the technology. Now, he's ready to explore the world of grifting.
Lia Thomas spoke with ABC News' Juju Chang about the backlash she received after becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. "People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win,' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself," Thomas said.
Rather than wiping the slate clean on student debt, Washington should take a hard look at reforming a broken system.
Bananas stress mice out. Here's why.
Sky News delivered the news of Elon Musk's fight with The Hard Drive over an internet meme with the gravity reserved for a Woodward-Bernstein investigative report.
According to an expert on artificial intelligence, would-be parents will soon be able to opt for cheap and cuddle-able digital offspring.
'Happy-Go-Lucky', the latest book from the antsy everyman, has a tone problem.
The live-action version of "Pinocchio" — with Tom Hanks starring as Geppetto — is coming to Disney+ on September 8 and it looks ambitious.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
Anna-Cat Brigida on the risks behind El Salvador's Bitcoin law.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Samir Mezrahi, proprietor of ZillowGoneWIld, gives a tour inside the "Big Bang Theory" star's new home and all its quirks and features.
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Thankfully, you can watch it now. A full 63 minutes of edited outtakes from Bo Burnham's "Inside" are on YouTube now, including this gem and more.
Experts explain how push-ups are are the perfect exercise, including where to start if you've never done them before and how you can take them to the next level.
Who doesn't want their very own jerky? This well-reviewed dehydrator is being discounted by $81 today.
This Old House's landscaping contractor Jenn Nawada explains how to keep succulents alive.
Tom Scott treks out to West France and gets a ride on something that looks straight out of "Wild Wild West."
In theory, the fabric of space could have been curved in any way imaginable. So why is the universe flat when we measure it?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
"The Daily Show's" Michael Kosta visits Switzerland to find out why they love firearms, and how they keep things under control. (From 2018)
The cost of living crisis is impacting us all — but it's even harder if you're not splitting housing and food costs with a partner.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
According to a widely circulated urban legend on the internet, Dennis Falk, the world's biggest "Tiny Toon Adventures" fan, was responsible for the show being canceled. A YouTuber does a deep dive into the bizarre rumor and tracks Falk down to ask him about the tall tale.
Amid a cost of living crisis and accelerating climate breakdown, many young adults are now wondering: is there any point in saving for the future?
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
From 'plausible jargon' to 'utter nonsense,' the boys from Donut Media rip on scenes from "Dazed and Confused," "Fast and the Furious," "Transformers" and more while trying to keep a straight face.
Liberia found a stunningly effective way to reduce violent crimes. Now the US is trying a similar experiment.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
Jackie Chan was always known for doing his own stunts, but things got way too real while filming "Police Story." Here's what happened.
Typically, you turn to psychedelics for such enlightenment. But there are number of other ways to accomplish such an ego-free state without shrooms and their trippy ilk.
The Pontiac Stinger is the most bonkers vehicle that General Motors ever imagined but never built.
"Crimes of the Future" director David Cronenberg says he wants to reunite the "Twilight" stars on a future project.
New York Times food writer Melissa Clark demonstrates why shrimp scampi might be one of the easiest meals to make, on a budget and when you're short for time.
A young Björk Guðmundsdóttir puts on the performance of a lifetime as the lead singer of Tappi Tíkarrass in 1982.
In the late 1980s, when Belgian nuns heard whispers of their bishop's plan to snatch away their convent and sell off the artwork and holy relics, they decided that just wasn't in God's plans.
TikTokers ushered in a new era of popular music with 15 second viral clips that go on to be used in millions of videos. Here's what happens when you hit that first million, from getting a manager to negotiating major label deals, and what it's like to be a world famous TikToker.
"I sometimes joke that there are way more socialists who need a financial adviser than there are socialist financial advisers."
Artists Geri Hahn explains what life is life with synesthesia — a neurological condition in which senses are merged or combined together.
Perunl makes a light hearted presentation about how one of the world's most powerful armies got undermined by corruption.
Hard Drive would like to formally apologize for dragging Mr. Musk.
Other fictional depictions should take note.
Mountaineer Jon Gupta reached the top of Mt. Everest (8848 meters) and the GoPro footage shows the spectacular journey he took to pull it off.
Federal prisoners said to be the most dangerous are sent to a special unit at a prison in Illinois. NPR and the Marshall Project uncovered violence, abuse and deaths there. Here are five takeaways.
"60 Minutes" breaks down why the AR-15 is such a devastating weapon to a human body
His disastrous Trump interview was just the beginning of a stark downturn.