Justin Roiland Reflects On His Humble Career Path Before Making It Big With 'Rick And Morty'
Justin Roiland reflects on his early filmography, making weird videos for the internet and finally getting his big break.
Spanish Soprano Laura Ruhí Vidal surprised the crowd with this thrilling nod to the cult sci-fi show.
Chael Sonnen reveals how he handles failure in his career in the ring.
One small step for a staircase, one giant leap for our enjoyment.
This is what happened to a student's kidneys after he drank two gallons of coffee within three hours, which is way more than "no more than 400 milligrams per day" limit suggested by experts.
We might not understand what words exactly the man is saying in Andalusian Spanish, but the love he's radiating requires no translation.
A pilot captured footage of the breaching of the Edenville Dam, sending a deluge surging towards towns in mid-Michigan.
A deep dive into how the new coronavirus infects cells has found that it orchestrates a hostile takeover of their genes unlike any other known viruses do.
The Barnacles Cafe & Dolphin Feeding at Tin Can Bay, Queensland says pods of dolphins have been leaving behind random "gifts" of flotsam and jetsam to the shore as visitors have stayed home.
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
In case you needed something cheerful to watch today.
The hyper-local social media platform Nextdoor is winning over local law enforcement and other government officials in the US, alarming civil rights advocates.
What is dead may never die, though some who have died are better than others. Let's separate the good (Tywin Lannister) from the bad (Olly) and the totally useless (sorry, Sand Snakes).
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
Nearly every piece of legislation, every claim against legalized abortion, and every bit of anti-abortion activism is built on mistruths, fabrications and coercion.
Why do some healthy people develop severe symptoms? Do people who recover from COVID-19 become immune to the coronavirus? Our answers to readers' questions.
The occupational hazards of being a comedian? Inadvertently ruining your career by roasting a movie director in person.
The identities of these mysterious warriors are on the verge of being exposed in "The Old Guard." The action movie premieres on Netflix on July 10.
The creators of "SimCity" had a division that made Sim games for corporations. They were never released to the public. For the first time ever, this is their story.
The government's disease-fighting agency is conflating viral and antibody tests, compromising a few crucial metrics that governors depend on to reopen their economies. Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, and other states are doing the same.
While bar trivia, quiz apps and other online sources garner fame and millions of fans, LearnedLeague largely flies under the radar. But to its players, it's more than just a game.
When life makes you shift gears, make Lego gear trains.
The "We Can Do It" poster is one of the most famous images of the 20th century but the story behind the iconography is complicated.
Singapore's Supreme Court sentenced a man to death via Zoom video chat on Friday, according to a report from the Strait Times. It's believed to be the second time that a death sentence has been handed down this year over the video service, which has seen a dramatic increase in use since the global coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year.
"Our kitten does not allow us to watch the series."
In this, the age of the global pantry, ingredients like turmeric, tahini, and gochujang have finally shaken off their hitherto "exotic" status. But it's white cooking personalities like Alison Roman and many of the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen stars who have had viral success using them.
He started with one problem and ended with two.
Imposing restrictions even a week earlier could have saved lives, researchers found.
"The more I think about what exactly 'beyond reasonable doubt' means, the more it begins to bend my mind. And the court will not help."
"At 7.2Gs, my head just felt like it weighed over 70 pounds. My vision came down to a singular point, and I no longer had the ability to think."
"Overpromise, and underdeliver" has become a running theme of crowdfunders.
The city has survived many different versions of itself.
When "Star Trek" meets "The Hobbit," it's the most ambitious crossover yet.
The world-famous painter of petals and bones spent the early 1960s casually and quietly fortifying her home for the end of the world.
How King Arthur Flour found itself in the unlikely crosshairs of a pandemic.
James White tests out The Water Pillow by Mediflow and explains the unusual experience of sleeping on a pillow filled with water.
Archivists at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia released a 21-second clip of the last known moving footage of a thylacine. The footage, shot in 1935, captures the last known captive thylacine before the species went extinct.
Last week Mount Everest was visible from Kathmandu for the first time in living memory. The picture above, taken from Chobar by Abhushan Gautam
Lia Block got an epic lesson in doing donuts from her professional rally driving dad in a 1972 Ford Escort Mk2 RS.
Apparently, this setup is reminiscent of the way phonograph cylinders work.
Why some people who likely died from COVID-19 aren't included in the final numbers.
All it takes for a chill sitch to turn into a bad sitch is a hastily-pressed brake pedal.
Unexplained high-energy particles are coming up out of the Earth.
Bolinas, a tiny hippie enclave north of San Francisco, mounted one of the most advanced coronavirus-testing efforts in America. What did it learn?
It's not every day that you stumble upon a still-functioning Breitling watch in Grecian waters.
But kudos to the driver for averting what would have been a great disaster.
When unexplained events terrify a young boy in 1960s New Jersey, the first purported haunting in a public housing project begins.
I went into Martin Campbell's 1998 film, starring Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, dreading what Hollywood would do to it. Now it feels like the kind of thing for which we used to keep Hollywood around.
Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.
Blink and you might miss it.