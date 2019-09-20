Here's What The Daughter Of A Firefighter Who Died On 9/11 Thinks Of Donald Trump Hosting The Saudi Golf Tournament
Juliette Scauso told CNN's Kaitlan Collins she was disgusted Trump is hosting the Saudi golf tour at Bedminster.
Juliette Scauso told CNN's Kaitlan Collins she was disgusted Trump is hosting the Saudi golf tour at Bedminster.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Juliette Scauso told CNN's Kaitlan Collins she was disgusted Trump is hosting the Saudi golf tour at Bedminster.
With "The Rehearsal", the comedian continues his awesome experiments in style.
GB News' Bev Turner didn't seem to take meteorologist John Hammond's dire warnings about extreme weather very seriously.
The Democratic-controlled chamber sent the bill to the Senate where its prospects are uncertain as it'll require at least 10 Republican votes to pass.
In the wake of the latest blow to President Biden's climate change plans, some ideas on what his administration can do next.
Believe it or not, fly fishing can change your life. If you want to know how, you'll have to read "The Optimist" by David Coggins.
The extraordinary heat wave in Europe is showing what's possible already and what lies ahead under climate change.
Recently the US has purchased goods worth $2.83 trillion from around the world. Here's a list of each state's most exclusive imports.
A strong winter storm in the South Pacific sent tsunami-like waves crashing into Hawaii.
Season four of the hit series Stranger Things may have helped to stem the exodus of Netflix customers.
Adult film performers are opting for scenes that can't result in unintended pregnancies, according to a new report.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Watching "The Wizard of Oz" in 4K resolution will make you see things you've never seen before.
I guess you don't need a bikini wax to wear a swimsuit that will just give you one for free.
YouTuber Solving The Money Problem breaks down why Tesla's demand is showing no signs of slowing down.
Redfin data shows that Miami is still hot property, the Nor-Cal exodus is kind of real and that New York City is back.
Whether you live lawfully or torrent movies in the privacy of your home, the Batman will be there watching your every move.
The expectations were high on director Jon Favreau and Bridges when making Marvel's first big budget film, "Iron Man." Bridges reveals how he coped with the big studio pressure while breaking down iconic career moments.
The former "Game of Thrones" star survived two brain aneurysms, one in 2011 after filming the first season of the hit HBO series and another in 2013.
The heat, which has killed hundreds in Portugal and Spain, is unprecedented in many areas.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The Auralnauts put together another hilarious dub of Obi-Wan Kenobi as some guy named Larry.
A rewilding project in Kent thinks that introducing bison to the UK can supercharge biodiversity. But how wild can introduced animals ever be?
From an addition in your bathroom, to efficiently packing thing in the kitchen — here are some useful products that made a name for themselves on the "Shark Tank" stage.
Star of the TV show "Chuck" and DC movie "Shazam!" Zachary Levi went into great detail about how different kinds of therapeutic treatment helped him from destroying his career.
Meet Audrey, her cats Mipha, Noodle and Juniper, and Audrey's dad Tor — recipient of this year's Best Cat Grandpa award.
Desus & Mero may have broken up, but their hilarious roasting of Eminem will be with us forever.
The company pays some employees as much as 225 percent more than those in the same role, depending on where they're based.
Hollywood loves to freak the public out about sharks, bears and snakes, but this viral Reddit thread reminds us about the animals we really should be looking out for.
Alan Fisher explains how it's possible to design rural towns that are walkable.
Did closing courts contribute to the resurgence in violent crime that began in 2020? What happened in Albuquerque and Wichita may provide clues.
Amazon dominates North America, but not a lot of the global market outside of that.
"I will say it's a fitting drink for her because Diet Dr. Pepper is the soda you have when there's nothing else left in the vending machine," Meyers quipped. "Just like Sidney Powell is your attorney when there's nothing else left at the lawyer store."
This year the one-time folk hero found himself scratching out at-bats in steamy Mexican steel town — and then was unceremoniously cut. But the Kung Fu Panda isn't ready to stop swinging.
Lumpy, but brilliant under UV light.
Joe Rogan told Tom Segura how he really felt about the former president and his alleged use of performance enhancing drugs.
A former employee of New Seasons Market shares expert tips and advice about buying prepared food from supermarkets.
This week, the least helpful in-laws in memory, a man who is marrying his daughter's friend from middle school and wondering about estate planning and a boss who's very invested in an employee's breastfeeding plans.
Lake Mead provides water to Arizona, California and Nevada — Grady Hillhouse explains how catastrophic things will be if it runs dry.
It's not just America, rates are reaching new highs all around the world.
Teenager Brad Miele spent the summer of 1984 exploring Europe by rail. One night in London, Miele says he unexpectedly crossed paths with cult musician David Bowie and ended up appearing in a Bowie music video.
In March 2020, at Toronto Pearson Airport, a Boeing 777 was preparing to take off when they realized something was horribly wrong.
Photographer Dean Sewell documented the fall of the Soviet Union in 1996 but did not develop his film for 26 years.
"Apple killed the iPod, so I had to find an alternative. I tested an iPad Mini to see if it was up to the job."
Dana Carvey busted out his best Joe Biden impression to explain what happened when he greeted the Saudi Arabia crown prince during his guest hosting stint.
A fitness tracker provides some insight into how the virus affected Danish cyclist Magnus Cort.
Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Apple have all taken different paths to become the biggest technology companies in the world. Here's what their share price history looks like in a chart.