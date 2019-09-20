How To Correctly Apply Astrology In Your Daily Life
This is how comedian Julia Shiplett learned to love astrology and why she thinks gossiping is an essential activity.
The San Francisco Bay Area is, to be clear, still an obscenely expensive area to live in — with some of the highest real estate prices and costs of living in the nation.
CNN's report from Kyiv. where many people are trying to evacuate as Russian forces close in on the capital city. had an unbelievable live moment happen.
"Euphoria" taps into the idea that adolescence these days is bleak, so bleak that there's nothing anyone can do but laugh and walk away.
Dominik Diamond was drawn to "It Takes Two"'s depiction of a struggling couple who must work together — but discovered co-op games don't bring out the best in him.
Cam Johnson hits the game winner vs. the Knicks after dropping 38 PTS and going 9-12 from three-point land.
Co-founders claim McDonald's lied when it said their device was dangerous. Kytch, a startup that makes ice cream machine monitoring devices, sued McDonald's on March 1, alleging false advertising and tortious interference with its business.
Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.
Stephen Colbert observed that the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol said in a court filing there was enough evidence that inferred former president may have committed a crime, which his audience completely ate up.
One woman's weekend in a bomb shelter and her solo journey out of the embattled capital city.
The news comes according to Deadline, which reports that Will Smith is set to return, with Michael B. Jordan starring alongside him.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The lads over at Donut Media are car nerds, but even they can't believe how grotesque the used car market has turned into sometimes.
Inverse catches up with Wolverine's most important storytellers from every era to share the behind-the-scenes history of Marvel's most captivating mutant.
Comedian Alex Edelman is a simple guy with simple taste and has a very tough time defending his passions to people.
It's OK, and even logical, to be afraid, but don't give in to panic.
SevenRooms, a software company for the hospitality industry, recently started offering two weeks paid vacation before a new hire's start date.
'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah observed a different reception for Ukraine's refugees in comparison to previous war-torn countries' refugees.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
This week, we've also got TikTok's little green bear dancing to Tenacious D.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Kevin Pollak made fun of Tom Cruise's pen on the set of "A Few Good Men," then he had to eat crow.
According to lawsuits by 230 different plaintiffs, Hertz has been falsely claiming that customers have stolen their rental cars when they've been properly returned, and in the process, ruined the lives of perfectly innocent people.
Ever wanted to highly detailed 3D scan of something? This ambitious crowdfunding project is making that a whole lot easier.
Drummer Eric Carr discovered the drums on this episode of "The Simpsons" was way off and played what Bart Simpson actually drummed.
Think you're a Wordle master? Some other Wordle fiends around the world would like a word.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
The third season of "Atlanta" sees Donald Glover and his pals navigating a chaotic time in Europe with parties, pools and a lot of trickery. Premieres on March 24, on FX.
It's a very tough needle to thread, but there's a way to make the West's Ukraine strategy work.
Every month, we go through and highlight the cream of the crop of Digg Picks as chosen by you — the Digg readers.
Dr. Jeffrey Iliff, a sleep researcher, explains everything you've ever wanted to know about sleep, including how much we should get, how to make sure it's good and what you can do if you're having trouble.
Previously unseen documentary footage shows the longtime Trump adviser working to overturn the 2020 election and, after the January 6 riot, secure pardons for the former president's supporters.
CNN's Nic Robertson highlighted a strange moment during Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent address.
For decades, Charles Atlas claimed you could get a physique like his solely through the body-weight exercises found in his Dynamic Tension program — no weights necessary. But that claim definitely was doing a significant amount of heavy lifting.
Let's go away for awhile and reflect on the genius of Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys' 1966 album "Pet Sounds."
There was something curious written in Donald Trump's private White House notes from January 6 that Jimmy Kimmel thought said a lot about Mike Pence.
I urge celebrities to increase their candle scope.
The cast list also includes Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss.
Artikal Sound System is suing Dua Lipa for allegedly stealing their song "Live Your Life." Rick Beato takes a look at both songs and sees if they have a case.
The House January 6 panel aims to prove that Trump was acting corruptly by continuing to spread misinformation about the election long after he had reason to know he had legitimately lost.
Who knew the world needed a celebrity crypto anti-influencer influencer — and that it would be Ryan from The OC?
Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal and David Duchovny star in a movie about making a movie during a pandemic. Coming to Netflix on April 1st.
A no-fly zone over Ukraine would require NATO to be willing to shoot down Russian aircraft, presenting a real risk of sparking a wider conflict.
Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is the seventh Batman film since 2005. The culture-dominating caped crusader remains an emblem for a certain type of masculinity.
The 79-year-old panelist fell off her chair during Thursday's live taping.
Outraged students are speaking out.
My parents' first meeting is myth to me.