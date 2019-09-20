Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
FOLLOW FOR UPDATES

Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.

NOTES FROM UNDERGROUND
vox.com

One woman's weekend in a bomb shelter and her solo journey out of the embattled capital city.

YOU'RE ON CANDID CAMERA
wapo.st

Previously unseen documentary footage shows the longtime Trump adviser working to overturn the 2020 election and, after the January 6 riot, secure pardons for the former president's supporters.

SPINNING THE WORLD AROUND
melmagazine.com

For decades, Charles Atlas claimed you could get a physique like his solely through the body-weight exercises found in his Dynamic Tension program — no weights necessary. But that claim definitely was doing a significant amount of heavy lifting.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x