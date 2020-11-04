👋 Welcome to Digg

THE BAD DOCTOR

huffpost.com

William O'Brien was a well-heeled doctor with a thriving Philadelphia medical practice. He was also at the center of a massive painkiller supply chain run by an outlaw biker gang.

DEEP IN THE WEEDS

vice.com

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi and South Dakota all voted for legal weed, while Oregon voted to decriminalize drugs like cocaine and meth. It's a big blow to the War on Drugs, which has disproportionately harmed people of color.

GET YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME

mentalfloss.com

If you own a motorcycle, you've hopefully also invested in a reliable helmet to wear on every ride. To help promote motorcycle safety, UK-based motorcycle insurance provider Carole Nash has created a puzzle with just one helmet hidden among a sea of motorbikes and other things you'd find in a well-stocked garage.

