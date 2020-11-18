The View's Joy Behar Has A Hot Take On People's Sexiest Man Alive And It's A Roller Coaster Ride
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
Donald Trump hasn't conceded the election and it looks like he might never concede to Joe Biden. But Jimmy Fallon thought it would be funny to imagine if he did.
People love to argue, even if it makes no sense when you really think about it.
Ohio Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown called out Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan for not wearing a mask indoors during a tense moment on the Senate floor.
David Bowie told the BBC in 1999 that the internet was going to have a bigger role in society than people could even imagine.
A photographer caught an extraordinary vantage point of the launch of SpaceX's "Resilience" near Cape Canaveral.
What better way to express your satisfaction for a meal than deep, deep sleep?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter.
We asked Australian comedians what they find funny online. Benjamin Law reckons he isn't a comedian, but still sent us this hilarious, sweary list.
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
No, "naruto," "yugioh," and "pokemon" are not good passwords.
Scientists have dreamed about the possibilities of custom-made messenger RNA. The pandemic may turn those possibilities into reality.
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
BASE-jumping pioneer Jeb Corliss has miraculously survived multiple crash landings in a dangerous sport. At 44, with a self-diagnosed psychological disorder, he's embarking on a new journey: into his own mind.
Is there anything this man cannot do?
The actor, director, and GQ Icon of the Year is the one thing we can all agree on—at a time when we can't agree on anything.
For anyone who isn't making the annual pilgrimage to see relatives this year, here are some tips for getting through it.
Turns out when you really think it through, money *does* grown on trees.
Welcome to Nova Scotia, the land that proves that beating back the virus is possible.
A country road containing a pothole deep enough to hold a fully grown adult has been dubbed "the worst road in Lancashire" by the owner of a neighbouring glamping business who has accused Lancashire County Council of incompetence.
Because the dog has a prolapsed colon, many groomers have refused to groom him. Marybeth at Rover's Makeover Dog Grooming decided to give it a shot.
"I have a submissive that gave me $20,000 in cash after I took him round Times Square on a leash."
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
In the debut episode of The Ringer's new six-part anthology series "Gamblers," we meet Gina Fiore, a single mom who made millions beating casinos at their own games. Read an excerpt here.
A short list of some of nature's most curious phalluses, from the echidna's four-headed unit to the dolphin's prehensile member.
Four Loko can mess up even the most seasoned alcohol connoisseurs.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and progressives are using the meme after Biden's win to discourage political complacency.
This month marks the 30th anniversary of "Home Alone," and to commemorate the occasion, Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly built an extremely elaborate Christmas display with sculptures of Kevin McCallister and the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv.
Rambo the ram is not afraid to butt his head against the targets of his ire.
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't stop with the little white lies.
How ketchup reacts when you leave it to the elements for a couple of weeks.
I keep thinking about all the ways it could go wrong.
At a time of immense political polarization, the "Daily Show" host appears on TV each night to help translate. Maybe that's why we keep tuning in.
Roger Fenton's 1855 photo "The Valley of the Shadow of Death" is considered to be one of the first photographs depicting war. But what if it was too good to be true?
It's no longer just about issuing a laptop — the world and our requirements have changed.
As "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" nears its 20th and final season, its family of influencers has lost the capacity to balance relatability and spectacle.
The "sun dog," a natural phenomenon that consists of bright spots appearing on either side of the sun, occurs when sunlight is refracted by ice crystals in the air.
Satellites captured this breathtaking view of people practicing Shaolin Kung Fu in China.
Let's skip the bad-faith arguments and do what's best for millions of Americans.
How does the resolution of a human eye compared to the specs of a high-end studio camera?
If you don't have COVID-19, you're not coming in.
New Kim, a Belgian racing bird, set an auction record after a bidding war between two Chinese buyers.
From opossums to coyotes to does, there is a lot going on in the nightlife of a farm.
The first one is whether you should be traveling at all.
Though much of the world remains off-limits, you can armchair-travel through this breathtaking new book.
When an angel accidentally schedules all of the calamities that's supposed to happen over a decade in one year.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70 Celsius. Health care providers will need to store it either in dry ice for shorter stints or in specialized freezers.
Astrophysicist Robert Schwarz has spent more winters at the southern tip of the world than any human in history.
Just when you thought the layers were done, more layers get added to it.
Harris returned to the Senate for the first time since becoming vice president-elect in order to vote against Judy Shelton, President Trump's controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
From NYC's Studio 54 and the Palladium to Day-Glo European discotheques, these images of club-culture design will make you want to dance.
NowThis News, which widely disseminates news content for mobile devices and social platforms, has a hackneyed formula for their videos and Seán Burke is making them pay for it.