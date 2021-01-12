Jordan Klepper Warned Pro-Trump Rioters Not To Commit 'Seditious Acts' Minutes Before The Storming Of The Capitol
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
Nancy Pelosi gave a tour of her vandalized office, and revealed that her staff had attempted to barricade themselves inside a side room, hiding themselves under a table for two and a half hours while rioters ransacked her workplace.
One plot includes surrounding the Capitol and murdering Democrats to allow Republicans to take control of the government.
From the Trump-taunting Borat to his subversive Abbie Hoffman, Sacha Baron Cohen is a modern revolutionary. He shared more behind-the-scenes stories from "Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm" with the LA Times.
She's likely never going to see that guy again, but at least she gained a friend.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has told associates that he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to people familiar with his thinking.
The movie, with a crackling performance from Carey Mulligan, never apologizes for finding the pleasure in revenge.
The answer, it seems, is fairly obvious.
Time might be running out.
At least several users of the far-right social network Parler appear to be among the hoard of rioters that managed to penetrate deep inside the U.S. Capitol building and into areas normally restricted to the public, according to GPS metadata.
Plus, the case for a surprisingly effective alternative.
Behold The One — a record-breaking Los Angeles estate with 105,000 square feet of living space and, it seems, a nearly $350 million price tag.
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
Legends only.
From "Red Notice," a spy movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to Adam McKay's new comedy "Don't Look Up," there is a new movie debuting on Netflix every week this year.
Some states allow residents to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine; others are taking appointments from select populations. See what your state is doing.
The seditionist frontiersmen of the Capitol riot certainly meant to send a message through their clothing. But what was it?
It's cheap, widely available and might help us fend off the virus. So should we all be dosing up on the sunshine nutrient?
"The cat," she says as she pulls it free," is in the bag."
CNN's Brianna Keilar unearths the warnings that numerous Republicans made about Donald Trump.
Actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed the news on social media on Monday, with filming slated to begin in 2022.
A pool had become pitch black and covered in mosquitos and other wildlife. Here's the valiant effort to make it a normal pool again.
Jayapal accused Republicans who refused to wear masks while hiding from the Capitol rioters of "creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack."
Amazon has ditched the old pill-like look of the Echo Dot to deliver a model that actually sound pretty darn nice at an affordable price.
NowThis News put together a thorough chronology of the events of January 6.
Turns out giving an internet-connected device control of your penis may not be the best idea ever.
After 10 years living in France, I returned to China to sign some papers and I was locked up. For the next two years, I was systematically dehumanised, humiliated and brainwashed.
During a report on how the coronavirus was disproportionately affecting communities of color, CNN's Sara Sidner broke into tears live on the air.
The Black Vault has released hundreds of public PDFs containing CIA information on UFOs
The science behind the polar vortex is incredibly complicated, and we've only recently begun to understand how changes at our planet's poles impact weather at more moderate latitudes.
A new study questions the validity of yet another claim the ridehail giants have made about their services.
When President Trump railed against the election results from a stage near the White House on Wednesday, his loyalists were already gathering at the Capitol. Soon, they would storm it. We analyzed a crucial two-hour period to reconstruct how a rally gave way to a mob that nearly came face to face with Congress.
Some fans are criticizing Lana Del Rey's comments about "people of color" on her Instagram post revealing the cover of her new album. "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers," she said.
Following a pandemic-quieted 2020, Marvel has massive plans for the new year — starting with Disney+'s "WandaVision" and only scaling up from there.
Ken Jennings gave Alex Trebek an emotional sendoff on his first day as a guest host.
We chatted with George Saunders, writer and MacArthur Genius fellow, about his new book "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain."
Mars's Valles Marineris is nearly 10 times as long as the Grand Canyon and three times as deep, but nobody knows how it formed.
"WandaVision," which features Wanda and Vision in an unusual 1950s setting, will premiere on Disney+ this Friday.
LG has a phone with a sweet rolling display that will be released this year. Plus, air purifiers are so hot right now.
Too much inequality and too few natural resources could leave the West vulnerable to a Roman Empire-style fall.
Hear a 3-minute exclusive excerpt from writer Kurt Andersen and Alec Baldwin's audiobook, "Hasta la Vista, America: Trump's Farewell Address," a parody of the President's final speech.
A new book frames this country's tendency toward state-sanctioned murder as a unique cultural inheritance.
Tim Berners-Lee wants to put people in control of their personal data. He has technology and a start-up pursuing that goal. Can he succeed?
