Jordan Klepper Interviews Donald Trump Supporter Who Appears To Acknowledge 'Stop The Steal' Is A Cult
Jordan Klepper spoke to a interesting man who had gathered for a vigil for jailed January 6 rioters who said he was trying to find himself.
A team of physicists, philosophers and biologists have come up with a list of organisms that could withstand the harsh conditions of interstellar space, and these microscopic "water-bears" take the top spot.
Tottenham were down 2-1 against Leicester but substitute Steven Bergwijn scored two outrageous last min goals — 76-seconds apart — to secure a last-grasp victory for his team.
An unpatched security flaw makes Safari a risky web browser on Mac, iPhone, and iPad.
The broadcaster described how a recent coronavirus infection left him in the hospital during New Years, and shared how he's been recovering since.
This terrible COVID and flu season is a preview of the post-pandemic normal.
Robocar.com's Brad Templeton, a veteran in automated vehicle development, tests out Tesla's FSD and had a terrible time — especially when the vehicle attempted to make a left turn on a red light.
WSAZ reporter Tori Yorgey got hit from behind by an SUV during a live news report. Fortunately, she kept her composure and was able to finish her broadcast.
A city-by-city guide for where to find the best food around the world in 2022.
Looking for a new Harlan Coben Netflix thriller to binge-watch after "Stay Close"? Here they all are from "Safe" to "The Stranger" to "The Innocent" and more, ranked in recommendation order.
A good grudge is watered down, drinkable and refreshingly effervescent, the low-calorie lager to resentment's bootleg grain alcohol.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A father's first attempt with a virtual reality headset ended in hilarity.
"I threatened to uninstall the app [and] she begged me not to."
Astrophysicist Paul Sutter gives an easy-to-understand synopsis of the notoriously difficult-to-understand concept of dark matter.
A couple from Seattle shared on Reddit a visualization of how they allocated their income — including money spent on housing, vacations, vehicles, food and savings — in a super clear flow chart.
This terribly cross jackass fired 10 shots into traffic, but thankfully nobody was hurt
This week, we've got someone who left themselves fake notes to fool their fiancé's mom, someone whose future in-laws are refusing to attend the wedding because her husband is taking her last name, and more.
Experts look into why 2021 had more unruly passenger situations than the combined total incidents of the past three decades.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
A virtual tour inside the interior of New York CIty's most iconic statue.
No one sells a "F*ck off!" like Brian Cox — but what is the greatest Succession insult ever?
With a printing speed of 380mm/h, this project claims to be the fastest top-down 3D resin printer.
Please celebrate Dolly Parton's birthday by discovering this incredible country music version of the post-grunge band Collective Soul's signature song.
How does Omicron spread so fast? A high viral load isn't the answer
Huckberry has over 900 items on sale right now from close out winter attire to outdoor gear for your next big outdoor excursion.
Anyone can make the hero in their movie use a gun but it takes a true mad lad to write a fight scene with a fork.
Using unmarked police cars and uniforms without insignia, the town with no traffic lights collected $487 in fines and forfeitures in 2020 for every man, woman and child. Total town income more than doubled from 2018 to 2020 — from $582,000 to more than $1.2 million — as fines and forfeitures rose 640 percent.
Throughout the year, we pride ourselves on picking out books, gadgets and oddities we think you'll like. But here are the top Digg Picks from 2021 as chosen by you — the audience reading this right now.
Carter Trozzolo captured the imagination of the internet by proving himself to be the most relatable person of 2022.
The typical Costco shopper visits roughly every other week — about 23 trips a year — and buys nine products for a total cost of about $114 per trip.
Jeff Goldblum is his most Jeff Goldblum-y self in this breakdown of everyone's best Jeff Goldblum impressions.
Microsoft's announcement that it's going to purchase Activision Blizzard — the people behind Call of Duty and World of Warcraft — is the kind of story that drops like a bomb and leaves everyone sorting through the rubble, trying to understand what happens next as the dust settles.
"It's been my intention for a long time to do the further stories of Heat," Mann told Deadline.
"When he grows up, he'll have a console through which he gets all the information he needs. And he'll take it as much for granted as we do the telephone," Clarke quipped.
I used to feel that I had to say yes to everything, grab every opportunity because there might not be another. I'm finally learning how to say no.
If the Bravo Cinematic Universe and ESPN had a baby, it would be Impersonal Foul. You in? Subscribe and tell your friends.
Sir David Attenborough introduces us to a truly formidable plant that wields its "bud like a club."
The eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano on January 15 was short but powerful. Here's an explainer on exactly what happened and what might happen next.
A lot of people continued to relocate closer to family and to lower-density areas.
Jimmy Carr can't keep it together after a contestant completely botches this easy question on "I Literally Just Told You."
A whopping 74 percent of US adults eat their meal with hot sauce, according to a recent Instacart poll survey.
A vaccine specialist is the most coveted job in America right now, according to LinkedIn's 2022 Jobs on the Rise list.
How climate change is helping Russia become a Arctic shipping powerhouse.
His apparent final performance in "Moon Knight" will be on Disney+ on March 30.
For centuries, Sámi reindeer herders have used a unique parenting philosophy to prepare their children for survival in the Arctic. Here's what we can learn from them.