People Are Realizing How Masterfully Jon Hamm Impersonated Larry David In This Old Episode Of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
People are finally appreciating this next-level impression that Jon Hamm gave of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.
People are finally appreciating this next-level impression that Jon Hamm gave of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
People are finally appreciating this next-level impression that Jon Hamm gave of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.
In 1998, a North Carolina doctor accidentally discovered a device that could make women cum at the drop of a hat. Two decades later, we've got nothing to show for it. This is the long, strange story of the Orgasmatron
Ryan Reynolds somehow got "Antiques Roadshow" to play along and appraise a fictional jewel-encrusted egg from his movie "Red Notice."
Not sure what you're up against when it comes to cannabis tests on the job? Here's what they are, when they happen, and whether you can beat them.
Can "the people" solve climate change? France decided to find out.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who played iconic characters Merry and Pippin in the "LOTR" trilogy sit down and and bring the banter while answering the web's most searched questions about their lives.
On 24 May 1969, a deep rumbling started within Kīlauea, the largest of the volcanoes comprising the island of Hawai'i.
Read to the end for a really good supercut.
Tom Scott takes us on a tour of the Lüttmoorsiel-Nordstrandischmoor island railway, a private narrow railway unlike anything else in the world.
When buying an Apple Watch Hermés, you get what you pay for — which specifically is the most luxurious Apple Watch product on the market.
It just suddenly happened, and there isn't a sports car in the world I can buy to make it otherwise.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Retired Janitors of Idaho" shows that "Succession" is telling stories about abuse even when it doesn't seem like it is.
Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns.
Lina Kelly, the director of animal care and enrichment at the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan, explains how her facility takes care of unwanted alligators, and it's the most heartwarming thing you'll watch today.
When a padded envelope at the Calgary airport started to move, officials jumped into action.
He was on vacation in South Africa when the snake bit him and caused his penis to rot and had to be flown to a trauma center 200 miles away for reconstructive surgery.
On this "SNL" sketch, girlfriends take their boyfriends to the "man park" and it might be the best idea the show has ever come up with.
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
A number of Facebook employees attended a work presentation that asked a rather complex question — "How much of News Feed is Good (or Bad) for the world?"
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A guy from Japan gave man on the street interviews with drunk people on Halloween and hilarious chaos ensued.
The star-making turn in the Oscar-winning film played to his considerable strengths. But his subsequent choices have often revealed the challenges character actors face trying to be movie stars.
Huckberry is applying a 15 percent discount on almost everything during checkout. That even includes their best-selling waxed trucker jackets. Ends Tuesday at 11:59pm PT.
Trump ally Steve Bannon refused to cooperate with a House committee that was investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, and has surrendered himself to the FBI on criminal contempt charges.
The Beatles are shown learning a new song in a candid glimpse behind-the-scenes featured in the upcoming Peter Jackson docuseries, coming November 25 to Disney+.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
Dolby Vision HDR, native 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, HDMI 2.1, local dimming and built-in Android TV smart features makes this TV punch well above its weight.
Gentle on one side, strong exfoliation with the other, this clever charcoal-infused scrubber really gets at the dirt and oil.
John Oliver savors the schadenfreude of Jenna Ryan attempting to defend her actions on January 6 by saying she was storming the Capitol "with our words."
A video and short blurb shared by the Stan Winston School of Character Arts revealed, to our surprise and delight, that the bullet impact effects were not CGI.
Curry and the Dubs lost only their second game of the season last night, in Charlotte, but Curry added another ridiculous shot to his career highlight reel.
Many are saying Adele's new record "30" is a deep testament to her divorce, but that didn't stop the megastar from assisting Quentin pull off an epic proposal for Ashley.
Whatever the jury's verdict, he will be celebrated.
"Jumping the chair", as a phrase, will probably not overtake "jumping the shark."
The girl and her parents are suing over the company's alleged failure to perform background checks.
How much extra time on screen have you had in the past 18 months? It may be causing nearsightedness — but there's hope for reversing it.
Sarah Sherman stops by Weekend Update to discuss her first six episodes of SNL and roasts Colin Jost with Michael Che's help.
"I made a sex suggestion that didn't go over well with my wife, and now I'm trying to figure out how walk it back."
He was a provocative media darling for decades. Offstage, exes allege, he was an abuser who made their lives hell. A Rolling Stone investigation based on court documents and more than 55 new interviews.
John Oliver reveals the cartoonishly evil lengths that Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Delta and others go to squash union drives.
Memory Storage is one of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's" most complex glitches allowing you to get the Bow of Light and start a new game with all of your equipment.
The company attributed the missing USB ports to the global chip shortage.
Playing "Blair Witch" will definitely make you howl and luckily the toddler in the room didn't get too spooked.
Republicans are vying for critical positions in many states - from which they could launch a far more effective power-grab than Trump's 2020 effort.
The documents released by a congressional committee lay out a timeline for how the Trump White House began to downplay the dangers posed by COVID-19.