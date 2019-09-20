Jon Bernthal Has Hot Takes On The Best Boxing Movie Ever Made, Brad Pitt, And 'The Sopranos'
Jon Bernthal is an actor you know from films. But how is he with spicy food?
What if dormant microbes trigger the onset of Alzheimer's? It's a theory that could have profound implications for prevention of the disease, writes David Robson.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Alasdair Beckett-King brilliantly riffs on all the tired tropes in every haunted house movie.
You don't need fake accounts to spread propaganda online. Real people will happily do it.
Yogscast member Lydia Ellery has been going by the handle 'SquidGame' for years now without an issue. The creation of her social media accounts far predates Netflix's show.
At one point, someone erroneously tweeted that Facebook was gone for good. This made Hank Green wonder what the world would be like if Facebook had actually permanently disappeared on Monday.
People are taking to Twitter to discuss the huge Twitch leak.
There were ups and downs in the actor's 15-year tenure as 007, but his greatest accomplishment was making an iconic character seem human.
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, here was the beginning of a franchise that would soon become a gargantuan fixture of popular culture.
In two decades, the insect's population has declined by nearly 90 percent due to a combination of threats, including habitat loss, pesticides and diseases
While many salmon fisheries are collapsing, Bristol Bay, Alaska, is booming — for now.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A man rescued a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop and nursed it to health. (From Jan 2021)
Eye strain is a real problem, and we're open to any solution to relieve the stress. Not only is this massager surprisingly affordable, but it's highly recommended as well.
Cats are famously not super approachable as animals, but this guy seems to have charmed all of the cats in his neighborhood.
Step one: Don't work in a French restaurant.
Stefan Molyneux thinks it's "very funny" he won a bad-tweet tourney. The organizer thinks another contender deserved the prize.
It's the classic setup: boy meets girl, boy requests that girl drive him to Taco Bell… does that ring a bell?
What's the Williamsburg of your city? An enclave of fixed gear bikes, craft beer and artisanal pickles? According to a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers, Nørrebro in Copenhagen was ranked the hippest neighborhood.
Unless you're truly an expert in investment, you should be diversifying your portfolio. Here's why.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
It's not easy gaining a perspective of what it's like to live with Amish people, but the guys at the YouTube channel Seek Discomfort managed to do it.
The road below was lined with tanks rolling out. Troops flooded the streets. The roof started shaking.
Keep your phone, snacks, trail passes or winning lottery tickets in reach in the ultralightest way. Built with durable and waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics, the Versa actually makes fanny packs cool.
They say New York City real estate is bonkers. They are not wrong.
He's making no friends with his brash and combative Twitter presence. What the hell are he and his employer thinking?
These sheets use biographene to deliver breathable, odor-resistant sheets that are made to last a long, long time.
Let's just say the chemistry between Diane Keaton and Justin Bieber is a little too good.
Here are a few of the actors we think could do a bang-up job as the next James Bond — whenever MGM decides to get the next chapter of the story started.
No need to wait for a holiday to treat your better half to one of the best hoodies they'll ever own.
I guess this should come as no surprise, but on Thursday Dawn Dorland reached out to Gawker and requested extensive corrections to the posts. So, in the interest of transparency, here's what she said.
The Daily Show commemorates the cable news channel's 25th anniversary by showing a compilation of their most uncomfortable moments towards women.
2021 has already proven to be a banner year for animation. Here are the best animated movies, anime and TV shows that Vulture has seen and, in many cases, reviewed so far this year.
Kevin Jones nails a shot over the water during the first round of the 2021 USDGC.
Google's recruitment process for tech applicants demands large amounts of prep, time and skills with coding questions and puzzles that are not relevant to the job. While the problem is not unique to Google, applicants feel that the system is unfair and excludes qualified candidates.
Keanu Reeves took time to talk about his latest projects with the "Today" show and shared what audiences can expect with the latest Matrix and John Wick movies.
It all seemed simple enough: Book a Marvel movie, get ripped, feel incredible. But, as the "Eternals" star learned, growing into his new body required recalibrating his whole mindset.
Surviving on oranges they'd packed, coconuts from the sea and rainwater they collected, they floated about 400km in the Solomon Sea before being rescued.
When you go to a sports event, this is not the sort of accident you might expect to encounter.
"The Real Ghostbusters" was one of the coolest cartoons of its generation, and we have the inside story from the folks who made it happen.
Philanthropy used to be all about black-tie galas and dedicated wings. But the scions of some of America's richest families are now partnering with progressive organizations to democratize generational wealth and put their money where the movement is.
Boji has become famous for being Istanbul's "commuter dog" — as their public transportation is so accessible even a canine can do it.
Ain't no mountain high enough.
Swedish children look forward to the weekend for their once-weekly candy fix. But beyond being a treat, these Saturday sweets teach a bigger lesson.
Interestingly, he deploys V-shapes throughout his painting.
While pumpkin seeds reign supreme, I have taken the liberty of ranking other fall snacks, which are inferior but still worthy of chomping on in the weeks to come.
Bradley Nowell was on the verge of international superstardom when he suddenly died of a heroin overdose. Here's why the story of his band is a lot more tragic than you might have realized.