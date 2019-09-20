Jomboy Had An Outstanding Breakdown Of Hagerstown Getting A Walk Off Win In The Little League World Series Opener
We can't stop laughing at Jomboy's breakdown of this Little League World Series game and the ghost of Hagerstown.
We can't stop laughing at Jomboy's breakdown of this Little League World Series game and the ghost of Hagerstown.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Paris St-Germain's forward Kylian Mbappé scored a goal just eight seconds after kick-off, against Lille in the French soccer league, to equal the fastest goal record.
Over the weekend when a man decided he never wanted to lose his keys again, and another defended his Hitler themed wine, here's what you missed.
We can't stop laughing at Jomboy's breakdown of this Little League World Series game and the ghost of Hagerstown.
Dr. Oz's Trump-backed campaign for Pennsylvania Senate has been riddled with GOP infighting, questions of geography, and self-owns on Twitter.
People under 30 are spending more of their income on rent than any other age group, according to new data.
Everyone's favorite criminal lawyer offers some questionable advice on getting out of doing jury duty.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Parenting advice on finances, divorce, and bullies.
Weird History delves into what life in the mob is actually like — and how the day-to-day operations of the Five Families are less exciting than the movies would have you believe.
The hot weather is seeing the conspiracy that planes are pumping poison into the sky take off again — but is there any truth in the theory?
Speaking of Trump's access to sensitive information, Cohen says "He's gonna use it as a get out of jail free card".
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
We all know sleep is crucial for good health, but is eight hours in bed all we need? According to this video, there's more to getting a good night's rest than sleeping for a long time.
Designed to be significantly stronger than the regular gray stuff.
Internet Shaquille talks us through six clever uses for curry paste (other than to make a curry).
The Finnish prime minister, 36, has come under fire since two videos emerged of her singing and dancing at a party with friends and enjoying herself in a private VIP room of a nightclub in Helsinki.
The repeal of a colonial-era law will effectively legalise homosexuality in the conservative state.
At UFC 278, Leon Edwards KO'd Kamaru Usman and took his title. This is how the commentator bench reacted.
As its role in society recedes, Vox asked six people to tell us why their friendship matters — and may just be the most meaningful relationship of their lives.
It's the home of notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, and the origin of legendary Santa Marta Gold — once the most sought-after varieties of weed in the United States — named after Colombia's Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountain range.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Some illuminating highlights from interviews with Charlie Rose (pre-cancellation) and James Cameron show the philosophy behind how Star Wars was made.
Young fur seal slipped into marine biologist's home through a catflap before spending more than two hours inside
This intermediate tool lets you get so much more our of your car's bland default screen.
Brought to you by the letters G-O-N-E: The content purge at HBO Max continues as the streaming platform has pulled about 200 older episodes of classic kids' show "Sesame Street." ...
This remains the most Italian video ever made.
NBC News data analysis shows big jumps in citations in Latino-heavy border counties where troops have been deployed.
This remains the greatest moment in the history of that show, and should be required viewing if you haven't seen it already.
Law enforcement officials are warning that so-called "rainbow fentanyl" is targeting children. That's almost certainly not true.
A single line of dialogue pertaining to the Barenaked Ladies' hit song "One Week" became the entire premise of "The Wellness Center" episode of the third season of 'What We Do In The Shadows".
The detailed FBI report about the fight on a private jet was made public this week.
Sacheen Littlefeather dominated headlines this week after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to her for the mistreatment she faced at the 1973 Oscars.
Not sure we needed to see a half naked Pixar character, but that's Walter White for ya.
Law students pursuing public interest work are finding challenges. Is it easier just to go into Big Law?
As the planet warms, these five drought-tolerant and highly nutritious crops offer hope for greater resiliency.
This is from a chapter in Jennette McCurdy's book "I'm Glad My Mom Died" where she talks about "Sam & Cat" and working with Ariana Grande.
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
In a recent interview, Lee Pace revealed he is married to Thom Browne exec Matthew Foley.
People have crashed into this San Jose man's house more than 20 times and the city hasn't done anything to help.
The bloopers this week were sensational, just (*kisses fingertips*) chef's kiss level stuff.
He's Bill Smith, the 36-year-old founder of the three-year-old, 600-person, membership-only flexible, furnished rental company Landing.
Bugatti's new Mistral will be the final model powered by the automaker's W-16 engine. The car is expected to hit roads in 2024 and cost $5 million — and is already sold out.
DeSantis said 20 people across the state were arrested for voter fraud. Those arrested worry what it'll do to their livelihood.
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected.
On August 19, 1996, we were gifted one of the greatest music videos of all time by Jamiroquai. This is the perfect excuse to just run this video again. It's brilliant.
"Learning to drive as an adult was the hardest, best thing I've done."
As witnesses came out of the woodwork and an independent report cast grave doubt on Glossip's conviction, the state set a new execution date.