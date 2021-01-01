Here's A Breakdown Of How The Armed Forces Bowl Between Mississippi State And Tulsa Devolved Into A Massive Brawl
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
Blaze likes to do zoomies while asleep, his owner discovered.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' proved a constant through the unpredictable and stressful 2020.
Some people were astounded by the trippy light show, while others were totally confused.
This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
50 of this year's funniest, weirdest and most chaotic viral internet videos, images and jokes
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
Enigmatic rapper known for intricate rhyme schemes and signature mask died on October 31st
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
Police said they have identified the woman in the video and are working to locate her.
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
Andy Cohen grilled the rapper on whether he had gotten high at the Oscars, Martha Stewart's house and the White House.
As the U.S. confronted a new wave of infection and death through the summer and fall, the president's approach to the pandemic came down to a single question: What would it mean for him?
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Here's a handy explainer for customizing your shower head to get the most water out of it.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Webzant IT Solution presents themselves as a website design company from India, but they're actually organized criminals. A scam expert turns the tables on the scammers.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
They are frontline workers with top-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.
It has been wonderful and weird.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Of the tricky terrain for a skateboarder to navigate, this is not one we quite expected.
Turn your once-ornamented tree into something scrumptious.
Blaze likes to do zoomies while asleep, his owner discovered.
u/Musuhubber posed a question to the r/AskReddit community about their opinions about the worst legal thing and they enthusiastically obliged.
Minecraft speedrunner Dream was stripped of his speedrun record for cheating. Karl Jobst took a look at the allegations.
A Wisconsin hospital worker has been fired for intentionally removing COVID-19 vaccine from a refrigerator - forcing the hospital to throw out more than 500 doses.
This year saw a new age of sample-retrieval missions, protests against a telescope, an incredible visit from a dazzling comet and the "great conjunction" of Saturn and Jupiter.
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria has come under fire for her Spanish accent despite growing up in Boston. Here's all the times Baldwin alluded to her accent in interviews.
Jørgen Brønlund's diary contained information that wasn't written on the page.
The gig company, like many of its peers, has seen business skyrocket during the pandemic — while exploiting workers and even failing to turn a profit.
DJ Earworm took a several second snippet of songs representing each year from 1970 to 2020 and it really all blends together seamlessly.
Not just the parties. Our acknowledgment of a new year must become strictly clerical.
Patton Oswalt makes a cameo appearance in this Honest Trailer for 2020.
If you just toss your holiday decorations in a box, you'll have to detangle them next Christmas. Instead, pack them neatly and simplify setup for years to come.
For years, sleep experts have held one piece of common wisdom above all else: that devices have no place in the bedroom.
Caffeine is the world's favorite psychoactive drug. Coffee connoisseur James Hoffmann breaks the chemical down, traces its scientific origins and explains why it was on the Olympic banned list between the 1980's and 2000's.
The game, a phenomenon a decade ago, is shutting down on Thursday. But its legacy — for better and for worse — carries beyond gaming.
Given that it includes two medium pizzas, six Cinnabon mini rolls and a hunk of breadsticks, we also achieved a considerable amount of acid reflux.
The Action Lab pitted spider silk against 22-gauge steel and found out that the silk can take up to twice the amount of weight as steel.
Dr. Drew Pinsky has COVID-19.
In a year where rave culture was forced to improvise and adapt to the times, we track how people's party and drug habits changed.
If the robot overlords are going to rise against us in the future, let them do so in style.
In other coronavirus news: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris got her shot; the pandemic has left many Americans "stuck in time."