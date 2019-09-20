Johnny Depp Made A Surprise Appearance At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards In The Weirdest Way Possible
Johnny Depp appeared as a moonman during Sunday's MTV VMA Awards and we'd like to see how his agent pitched this to him.
Daniel Radcliffe might have finally captured his first Academy Award nomination in his turn as the legendary parody musician.
Max Verstappen looks unstoppable at the moment. While Red Bull clearly took a step forward at Spa-Francorchamps, the Max Factor seems to be getting more important every weekend.
American Airlines Flight 300 came "as close as anybody would ever want to come to crashing." Here's what went wrong.
The lawyers representing the former president in the investigation into his handling of classified documents have tried out an array of defenses as they seek to hold off the Justice Department.
Thirty years ago, the WWF's raucous, colourful, hugely entertaining "SummerSlam" was held in the UK, and the UK was never the same again.
Daniel Thrasher hilariously imagines what a call to a pizza place by Lin-Manuel Miranda would sound like. Spoiler: he's a snob for toppings.
From small with no App Store to big with three cameras.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Customers were interviewed back in August 1998, when Apple's first iteration of the iMac debuted and hit shelves.
An education in "juice," how to protect your shins and keeping 12,000 daily tons of garbage at bay.
Dairy is generally known for two things: building strong bones, and causing breakouts. But is it true that dairy has deleterious effects on the skin? Here's what dermatologists say.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
We all drew this S but nobody remembers why. Here's the definitive investigation. (From 2019)
Telemedicine companies like Peak advertise psychedelic therapy on TikTok. But some experts worry the hands-off approach could put patients at risk
On Sunday, August 28, cars at the front of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series got loose after some rain and set off a chaotic chain reaction.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth jump into George Miller's "Mad Max" universe in new "Furiosa" set photos.
It's called "Midnights," and the Swifties are losing their minds.
She's left the Firm behind. Harry's found a polo team in Santa Barbara. The kids are doing great. Now she's ready for her own next act.
This week, a letter writer who lets a friend's virulently racist comments "roll like water off my back," a proselytizing former boss and political yard sign drama.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
A guy babysitting his friend's kitten attempts to see if a cat communication tool actually works…and it seemingly does.
Want to stream Disney+, Hulu, YouTube and more at 4K? This tiny HDMI stick from Amazon is only $30 right now.
This cast iron roasting pod is shaped to perfectly fit a head of garlic.
Here's how Jennings Motor sports painstakingly revived a dilapidated 1969 Ford Ranchero.
In a forbidding Wyoming desert, scientists and fortune hunters search for the surprisingly intact remains of horses and other creatures that lived long ago.
A virtual performance pretty much entirely aimed at those folks that spent their entire lifesavings on NFTs earlier this year.
Since the beginning of Hollywood's golden age, the concept of "when animals attack" has thrilled audiences. Here's a breakdown of why this concept has proved so prevalent to this day.
In a 22-minute video posted to YouTube Sunday, Britney Spears shared emotional revelations from her conservatorship, which was terminated in December.
The demolition marked a rare win for activists over big and allegedly corrupt developers.
At Sunday's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, rapper Nicki Minaj delivered a medley of her biggest hits before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.
Support for climate policies is double what people think, new study says.
There are 17 dragons in HBO's new "Game of Thrones" prequel, each with its own quirks and intricacies.
Austin McConnell takes a look at the surprisingly ample selection of Harry Potter rip-off movies and they're so bad, they're hilarious.
From a "Lord of the Rings" prequel to a controversial drama about Boris Johnson and the return of hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary," here are this month's unmissable new releases.
Breaking down the night's highest highs and lowest lows at the self-described "biggest music party of the year."
Magnus Carlsen is the highest-rated chess player in history and widely considered to be the greatest chess player of all time. How does he do it?
Turns out, he's a really good sport about it. He also finds it as funny as we all did.
Nasa's original moon mission photographs, kept locked in a freezer in Houston, are some of the most vital artefacts of human endeavour. Now, they have been remastered for a new century.
Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) acknowledged that Donald Trump should have handed over the classified documents when he was asked.
Moviegoers across the country will have the chance to see a film for $3 at their local theater next weekend in an inaugural event dubbed "National Cinema Day" as the industry attempts to climb back to its pre-pandemic success.
Safe, endless, auto-playing content.
One man's journey to find an alternative that halves the amount of calories. Good luck, sir; we salute you.
From Blake Masters in Arizona to Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin, Republicans in key 2022 races have floated changes to the popular retirement benefits program.
"Snark" communities that congregate around a particular person or celebrity have become increasingly toxic, with one about YouTuber Trisha Paytas causing alarm in the creator community.
Flying wings seemed like the next frontier of aircraft design. What happened?
"Therein lies the problem with #StopAsianHate. It has a limited definition of what racism toward us looks and feels like on a daily basis."