A Genius Figured Out How To Play Johnny Cash's 'Hurt' On Guitar In Survival Game 'The Last Of Us Part II'
"The Last of Us Part II" was only released a week ago, and already someone has figured how to put the game to amazing, unexpected use.
Florida just broke its record for coronavirus cases in a single day but you wouldn't know it from this angry mob of anti-mask protesters at a Palm Beach Commissioners meeting.
The video of this ride won Best Line for the 2019 "GoPro of the World" contest.
SpaceX is using a $75K robot dog named Zeus to inspect the aftermath of test sites. Here is Zeus observing a tank prototype.
Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reflects on speaking with James Baldwin, and how his understanding of liberty helped teach him that monuments are "representations of myth, not fact."
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
Dr. Alok Kanojia explains why the American health care system is failing due to the relationships set up between insurance, clients, and hospitals.
Steven Soderbergh's Hollywood breakthrough wasn't quite a blockbuster, but it boosted its star to the top of his profession, and made a lasting impact on the industry at large.
It's been a tough year. But the movies have been great.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
A drive to succeed has become a drive to just get by. Why workplace ambition is flickering out in this endless limbo.
In a short video, TikToker Karan Menon has brilliantly captured why the doctrine of qualified immunity makes police brutality so hard to persecute.
This bizarrely misogynist Polish erotic film has taken over the streaming service during the pandemic.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
Microsoft locations in NYC, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be turned into experience centers.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Bail funds have been deluged with donations since the recent wave of protests began. But organizers hope these funds won't have to exist in their current form for much longer.
That was close. Too close.
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities — most of them white — trying to swoop in and save Africa.
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
"There's no reason to publicly shame a kid who's trying to work his shift like any other day."
On June 1st, a SWAT team conducted a tear-gas assault on protesters in Philadelphia. Here is the most complete reconstruction of the events that happened that day.
Two, possibly three "super Earths" orbit a bright but quiet red dwarf star sitting just 11 light years from Earth.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
With infections surging in Florida while they retreat in New York, the two states and their governors reflect the shifting course of the pandemic.
"People make a purposeful trip to visit these places. They're invested."
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
The data seems to overwhelmingly point to a criminal justice system riven by racial bias. But, remarkably, it could be even more overwhelming than some studies make it seem. That's because of a statistical quirk called "collider bias," a kind of selection bias that means that the crime data that shows racial bias is, itself, biased by racist practices.
The Louisiana case highlights how prosecutors and crime labs withhold key documents from defense lawyers, keeping some defendants in custody for months or years.
When did police in the United States start using military equipment?
The United States saw a record number of new coronavirus cases in a single day with 37,077 reported Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Jeff Skoll has been funding pandemic preparedness for more than a decade, even longer than Bill Gates.
The Georgia Tech School of Electrical and Computer Engineering built a solar-powered, tree-top climbing robot modeled on the behavior of sloths.
Steven Richter spent four hours sculpting this Thanos sculpture and two hours animating it into oblivion.
Scientists at the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzed the relationship between anonymous cell phone tracking data from cities where Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests occurred and CDC data on new COVID-19 cases. They found that, contrary to what some experts predicted, COVID-19 infection rates actually decreased in places that experienced BLM protests—even when those protests had particularly large showings of people.
Her videos pull back the curtain on a president who, amid historic crises, has found almost nothing meaningful to say.
How breakfast became morning dessert, according to Johnny Harris.
GPS at your fingertips may now be ubiquitous, but it took a convergence of tech over decades.
"This is the only medical illness that we use criminal justice to respond to."
Sometimes you just want a waffle recipe with no strings attached.
The checks sent to dead people as of April 30 totaled nearly $1.4 billion, according to the Government Accountability Office.
Facebook has banned this conspiracy site twice. But its content can still sneak back on.
What it's like to cook astronaut steak sous vide.
The mutual-aid networks that have defined the COVID-19 pandemic are looking to the long term.
With direct brain stimulation, mice learned to recognize an imaginary scent and helped researchers understand a key piece of the olfactory puzzle.