John Oliver Talks About The Horrific Practices The Chinese Government Has Inflicted On The Uighurs
The extent of the systemic persecution and violence towards Uighurs by the Chinese government is terrifying.
Colonel, a 29-year-old Asian elephant, keeps cool underwater at the Forth Worth Zoo.
After a woman was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Ohio to North Carolina for not wearing a mask, passengers burst into applause.
This isn't something that a hundred men could ever do.
In this unearthed clip from 2000, the game show host psyches out Norm Macdonald on the million dollar question.
Kazu Hiro explains how he was able to make Charlize Theron look like the former Fox News anchor for the movie "Bombshell," which earned him an Oscar for his efforts.
Take a tour inside this imaginative tree house, located in the eco sanctuary, Tanglewood, in Auckland, New Zealand.
Polling could be wrong. The economy could recover just enough. He could announce his own October surprise.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
When you start to really think about Sandman's abilities in the movie, "Spider-Man 3" just makes less and less sense.
Come for the incredible skill Nandi Bushell obviously has, stay for the infectious joy and passion that shines through in the video.
By leaving your fate to the randomized numbers in an app, you're splitting the trajectory of the universe.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have a special reason to celebrate this week.
It's hard to go under the radar as an Asian contestant on "The Bachelorette."
Nicholson Baker the American use of biological weapons.
The workplace environment at the company's magazine division was troubled under Troy Young. And it may not have been good for ambitious investigative journalism, either.
The extraordinary phenomenon of popping popcorn seen in super slow motion.
ProPublica obtained these police records from New York City's Civilian Complaint Review Board. NYPD unions are suing to halt the city from making the data public.
Do you prefer the Unkempt Hot Dad Beard? The Closely Shaved Well-Kept Beard? The Basically Stubble Beard? Well, do we have the show for you.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
I don't know how I landed this job. But the most surprising part is that instead of helping my clients find love, they helped me get out of an abusive relationship.
The coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests gave way to the most explosive summer New York has ever experienced before.
The world has been both literally and figuratively standing still during the ongoing pandemic, scientists say.
How the Cavendish pandemic could pave the way for tastier bananas
The King Of Random give Waygu a freeze-dry treatment and see if the treasured Japanese meat still holds up.
A recent Twitter hack probably didn't scare you. Here's why it should.
The King Of Random sees what happens when you deep fry foods in monosodium glutamate.
I'm not going to pretend to be the very first person to cut a ratty old band T-shirt into a tank top. Everyone knows they can do that; considerably fewer people have the immunity to shame to follow through with it.
Teslas, skydiving classes, drugs, plastic surgery and beach houses are among the many items our readers wrote in.
Dr Annie Onishi, an LA based, trauma surgeon documents 12 days of summer coronavirus surge. Watch the surgical critical care doctor document the stress of managing pandemics while navigating the healthcare system.
Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation.
The new Playstation game from Sucker Punch Productions uses a Kurosawa mode filter to create a black-and-white experience akin to the best samurai movies of all time. But in Japanese politics, those propagated by the Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the samurai as an icon has a deeper meaning, one "Ghost of Tsushima" never grapples with.
How Germany's Lusatian Lakes District is remaking an entire region through broad-scale landscape re-engineering.
"We all pretty much knew better, but we rolled the dice."
Drive-in movies were once a staple of life in America but now, just a handful have survived. Why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
In a state with a brutal racist history, the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have been overwhelmingly attended by white demonstrators.
Circle planes are not that uncommon, but it's not every day that we see a plane with not one, but two circles.
Polls show voters say Joe Biden would handle the issue better. And Trump is running short on options to make concrete changes before November.
"Muppets Now," a new series on Disney+, is the latest attempt to take Kermit the Frog and his fuzzy companions back to their anarchic sketch comedy roots.
Closing dining rooms once cost a lot of money, but closing twice could be even worse.
David Malan, of the hit class CS50, was working to perfect online teaching long before the pandemic. Is his method a model for the future of higher education?
What it's like to leave NYC and move back to your hometown in the middle of a pandemic.
But #disabledandcute influencers say the fashion industry has been slow to embrace them.
Marvel's latest superhero series premieres October 16 on Hulu.
Critics say recent Vogue and Vanity Fair covers photographed by Annie Leibovitz and Dario Calmese missed the mark, drawing attention to the shortcomings of media representation and the lack of diversity in media.
In the Peruvian Amazon, the Maijuna peoples created their own sign language — which hints at the importance of community in the evolution of language.
With this year's Comic Con cancelled due to COVID-19, novelist Raven Leilani remembers her first Comic Con.
For remote employees, meetings and deep work are now coupled with online shopping, soothing puzzles and video games and an array of other distractions.
Donald Trump is the gift that keeps on giving for Sarah Cooper's career.
