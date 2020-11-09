John Oliver Reacts To Donald Trump's Presidential Election Loss: 'A Reverse 9/11'
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
Van Jones broke down after CNN officially called the election for Joe Biden.
"The path is clear for the new president-elect."
The new vice-president elect got the news while she was out on a jog.
Joe Biden said he intended to be a president who "seeks not to divide, but to unify."
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
The presidential season finale is here.
In the right hands, conspiracy theory-inspired movies tap into a deeper sense of unease and distrust. They can also feed into it.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
This year's winners showcased an expanded worldview, but also one really unexpected trend.
For a show that in recent years has leaned heavily on very current pop, hip-hop, R&B and alternative, it's a head-spinning shift of genre and generations. What's going on?
The wealthy have made peace with the election! Bankers are practicing positive thinking! The stock market is a living thing, and it is happy!
Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.
"Events? Why would we do events?"
"If someone is from the Amazon," says Evgenia Fotiou, an anthropologist who studies Western ayahuasca usage, "they bring some legitimacy" to an ayahuasca ritual.
"I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said.
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
We love it when books have in-world maps included, and this collection of them is something we desperately want to revisit.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.
How Biden prevailed and Trump fell short in an unforgettable election, according to conversations with 75 insiders.
It helps folks who don't feel like choosing a show.
The Lock Picking Lawyer is given a formidable challenge by a fan. Can he pick this high-tech lock?
False confessions are not rare: More than a quarter of the 365 people exonerated in recent decades by the nonprofit Innocence Project had confessed to their alleged crime.
Trump had a plan to to disrupt the vote. Here's why it didn't work.
Though not so much "open" as "rip apart."
A book is out about a young woman whose job in the White House is taping back together documents the president has torn up so the administration can get work done. Too soon, or just right?
Players from the NY Giants and Washington Football team fumbled and fumbled and fumbled.
Sure it's gross, but human mastery over its chemistry allowed the success of agriculture — and the rise of civilization.
In Season 2 of the Disney+ series, the traditional sounds of "Star Wars" collide with Swedish heavy metal.
Julie Nolke's magic mirror has a sick premonition about her personal life.
Most efforts to take on climate change have focused on power plants, cars and factories. Food has always been an afterthought. Here's why that's dangerous.
Doctors and scientists expect a night-and-day difference in how the Biden administration will seek to handle the coronavirus.
Soccer player Valentino Lazaro scored an outrageous goal by twisting his body and looped the ball into the net.
With the GOP almost certain to hold the Senate, millions of Americans will be defenseless if the Court decides to take away their health coverage.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is perhaps the most important figure who hasn't weighed in publicly.
Contestant Burt Thakur teared up and shared an emotional story about how Alex Trebek touched his life and "taught him English."
Finally, you can enjoy our first lengthy tests of the weirdly positioned $299 Series S.
A school teacher from North Beach on a nature walk was the first to report a new invasive species in the US: the black bean bug from Asia. The bug poses a threat to local crops like sugarcane.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
Newspapers from around the globe featured President-Elect Joe Biden on their Sunday front pages.
Would you harm yourself just to get at someone else? Spite is in us all, but there are unexpected benefits to it.
Sarah Natochenny explains how American voice actors dub over Japanese voices for anime audiences in the West.
Fried onion meets 1984.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
Kanye West was on the ballot in 12 states and received over 60,000 votes in total. Here are the states that turned out the most for him.
Television's consummate quizmaster dies "peacefully" after lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.
The beloved quizmaster died at the age of 80 on Sunday, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Apple's claim that the iPhone 12 is more resilient than predecessors has prompted reviewers to indulge in extreme stress-testing.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
Looks like all those French lessons paid off.