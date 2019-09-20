John Oliver Destroys The Central Legal Argument Behind 'Air Bud' In Epic 15 Minute Rant
John Oliver takes a blow torch to the 1997 Disney sports comedy by challenging its most famous line i.e. "Ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball."
Unlike Canada, Mexico has zero travel restrictions for foreigners and many anti-vaxxers are uprooting their lives to seek refuge there. Vice News's Alice Hines traveled to "Anarchapulco" to learn more.
The controversial rapper shot and killed Jaylin Craig in a Walmart. DaBaby swears he acted in self-defense, but never-before-seen footage raises doubts about his story
TikTok has emerged as one of the leading platforms for snappy false videos about the war in Ukraine which are reaching millions.
In the weekend where Trump ranted about dishwashers at his Ohio rally and Best Buy recalled more than 700,000 air fryers — here are some top stories you might have missed.
Everyone just seemed happier back then.
Twitter is in advanced talks about selling itself to Elon Musk, two insiders have said.
Arthur C. Clarke, the science fiction writer best known for penning "2001: A Space Odyssey," accurately foresaw the future of the way we live.
Hilariously, all you need to do is wet them, and you'll have yourself some undies on command.
Turns out there is a lot of truth to the longstanding and oft-shared meme.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
If you didn't like how the movie ended, then you're in luck, because someone humorously changed the fate of The Riddler, Catwoman, and Alfred.
Generation after generation, drivers share old wives tales about cars. Here are the ones that people keep hearing the most.
A scammer realizes he's been caught in the act and quickly terminates the call.
Wireless headphones are older than you think.
How the Tesla boss plans to finance his offer reportedly made the board seriously consider a deal.
Adam Ragusea tackles the culturally-charged issue of whether you should rinse your rice and talks to experts about the benefits.
Donating to a good cause and getting some cool movie stuff ain't a bad deal.
Robert Eggers uses his near-maniacal attention to detail to bring us a heroically violent revenge story.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Shaquille O'Neal can't keep it together after Charles Barkley makes an inadvertent double entendre about banging.
Washington pledges additional military aid, including advanced weapons, and return of US envoys.
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
See, this is why Mets fans are better. You just can't believe the lows Yanks stoop to, whereas Mets fans are sophisticated and civilized by comparison. Utterly classless to celebrate a guy running face first into a metal fence.
President Emmanuel Macron beat far-right challenger Marine Le Pen with a solid margin, final results showed on Monday.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
Security removed fans after attempting to storm the court mid-game. They were fast too, just tackled that one lady as soon as she stepped in-bounds.
In past Ebola outbreaks, fatality rates have varied from 25% to 90% – but effective treatments are now available, and patients who receive care early see their chances of survival improve significantly.
Haven't even begun shopping for Mother's Day? Fear not, Huckberry has home goods, jewelry, bath robes, slippers and more all in one place.
This novelty song debuted on "Saturday Night Live" 44 years ago, and there's a lot of debate happening suddenly about how it holds up, and its merits.
Unchecked optimism, for better or worse.
YouTube documentarian "EMPLemon" dives into the soda craze of the 1980s and how a failed advertising campaign can turn into a surprising success.
The judicial order, which inspired social-media videos of people gleefully unmasking on airplanes, was sudden and startlingly broad.
"Hitting and launching molten iron into the air with a shovel is a very dangerous activity and must not be tried anywhere, but (with the proper protection equipment) it can produce surprising beauty."
What does the future hold for one of United States' oldest literary institutions?
Academy Award-nominated actor Liam Neeson tells Rich Eisen how he lost out on Andre the Giant's Fezik role in "The Princess Bride" and more stories!
Nebraska's obsession with government efficiency gave it an advantage when the virus struck.
Caitlin Doughty explains what happened to JFK's body and why Jackie Kennedy chose to keep his casket closed.
No one uses barf bags on planes anymore. What gives?
Okay, so this Collapse has a punchline, which is that the Milwaukee Bucks won it all in 2021. But that outcome only makes the era preceding it more compelling and infuriating for all the other 29 NBA franchises. Life is unfair, just ask a Knicks fan.
After trending on TikTok, Nirvana's 1991 song "Something In The Way" and Goo Goo Dolls 1998 song "Iris" both re-entered the Billboard charts.
The quest to save the planet doesn't end when your life does.
Some may reckon that Peck is subverting the genre. Instead, he's highlighting themes that have always been part of it
The state rejected dozens of math textbooks. The New York Times reviewed 21 of them to figure out why.
The current rights situation is quite literally that Sony has to make a Spider-Man universe movie every few years, lest the rights revert back to Marvel, which they obviously don't want, and the only way to get this to stop is likely Disney buying Sony Pictures outright.
There are plenty of good reasons to bake bread beyond the delicious end result.