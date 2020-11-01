John Mulaney Is A Distressed Uncle Who Has Just Been Memed By His Nephew
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
"My dad was my hero. And you, Mr. Connery, were my dad's hero."
"Who are you, stranger, and why can't I get rid of you?"
The speed of light is thought to be 299,792,458 m/s but nobody has ever actually measured it in one direction.
Trey Kennedy breaks down the typical spending habits of an average millennial.
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.
The two girls ran as fast as they could, fleeing through the dense forest to avoid being spotted by anyone at the school.
New research links serotonin and dopamine not just to addiction and depression, but to the ability to control genes.
Our history with dogs is complicated, according to a study of ancient dog DNA.
Election officials in US battleground states are still fighting to limit their usage with only days left until 3 November.
President Trump shouldn't have turned on the doctors.
Snapshots of models chomping on food, otherworldly landscapes of winter time and more best photos of the week.
Here's why the coronavirus outbreaks in the Dakotas got so bad.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, Texas.
We're going to show you a series of photos and ask you when each picture was taken.
Scientists have long assumed that a thick, solid mass of permafrost underpins all of Alaska. But in a new study published in Science Advances, scientists found that beneath the seafloor on the northeastern coast of Alaska, there's barely any permafrost.
Test your understanding of some of the world's wildest and most ridiculous conspiracy theories with this well-liked board game.
Feeling homesick? These candles are formulated specifically to remind you of your state of origin — even if it's New Jersey.
The working paper, released late Friday, examined the impact of 18 rallies held between June 20 and Sept. 30.
After a Joe Biden campaign rally in Flint, President Obama swished a three-pointer and walked off.
Button of the Month: iOS 14's Back Tap
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Rambo the Cavalier King Charles puppy helps free Samson the Newfoundland from his dreaded safety donut that prevents him from licking his hot spots.
Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family has said.
Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel dressed up as a cheese bun from Calgary's beloved Glamorgan Bakery and Dallas Flexhaug couldn't stop laughing.
With coronavirus cases still rising, wearing a mask is more important than ever. In this animation, you will see just how effective a swath of fabric can be at fighting the pandemic.
Vitamix blenders are much more powerful than the cheap ones you find at department stores. If you really want some power in the kitchen, take advantage of this 35% discount.
When Maggie Goldenberger was 11 years old, she posed for a photo dressed up like an awkward Goosebumps obsessed girl. Little did she know that the image would go on to change her life forever.
How physician Deborah Birx's unreasonable demands for hospital data created a "debacle" at the CDC.
Until Election Day, and then after that, too.
This week we have a guy who thinks all Latin food is "hot garbage," a woman who thinks acronyms should be reserved for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more.
In the past, coffee was associated with increased health risks. But research from the last decade finds that drinking coffee may actually benefit your health.
If you have a spare $69.9 million lying around, 330 S. Mapleton Drive could be all yours.
The magnetic North Pole has left Canada, passed the geographic pole and is now heading towards Siberia.
Debunked body double rumor has followed Ms Trump since 2017.
Comedian Mike Camerlengo's commentary on the Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf's tackle elevates the play to a whole other level.
From the return of "Saved by the Bell" to the latest work from master filmmaker Steve McQueen to an animated take on a notorious "Star Wars" project, here's the best original content coming to streaming.
This week, we've got "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.
This pit bull absolutely loves to jump into the swimming pool.
I felt a jab of panic as I moved my head around trying to find the right angle. 'I can't get it out!' I roared
New outbreaks used to be traced back to crowded factories and rowdy bars. But now, the virus is so widespread not even health officials are able to keep up.
Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential election came as a shock for many people. Weren't the polls showing Hillary Clinton winning? How can we really trust what pollsters are telling us?
"The office has never been about being productive. It's about coming together and learning about yourself and others."
Dakota the coyote is so happy to get a pumpkin for Halloween.
In 2016, pollsters Arie Kapteyn and Robert Cahaly saw Trump coming. In 2020, they see polls again underestimating his support.
The longer we can prevent infections, the better prepared we will be to treat them.
How pork became considered a taboo food item among various religions.