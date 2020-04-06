John Krasinski Surprises Little Girl With 'Hamilton' Performance By Lin-Manuel Miranda And The Original Cast
To surprise a "Hamilton" superfan, Krasinski had the original Broadway cast sing "Alexander Hamilton" over Zoom.
To surprise a "Hamilton" superfan, Krasinski had the original Broadway cast sing "Alexander Hamilton" over Zoom.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
To surprise a "Hamilton" superfan, Krasinski had the original Broadway cast sing "Alexander Hamilton" over Zoom.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The story of Prestigetech Ameritech owner Mike Bowen's unhappiness is a cautionary tale about what can happen if Americans searching for cheaper prices send entire industries offshore to countries like Mexico and China.
Leadership is never more apparent than when it is missing.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Dixie the fox is a cinematographer first, a pilferer second.
"When Trump likes something that much, it's an immediate red flag."
They can also reveal symptoms that at first went undetected. I may have found a new one.
Seeing a walrus whistle like a human really drives home just how weird looking — and strangely like humans — walruses are.
Can we prepare antivirals to combat the next global crisis?
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
It's not the fastest thing in the world — until the very end, when it's like a gunshot.
The actor formerly known as Cap has earned career freedom. But first, he just wants to hang out with his dog, Dodger.
It's most likely the bootlace worm, but we prefer to call it by its other name: the sentient alien Symbiote.
Choose from these 21 amazing deals on headphones to find what's perfect for you.
To surprise a "Hamilton" superfan, Krasinski had the original Broadway cast sing "Alexander Hamilton" over Zoom.
Will Bonsall has spent a lifetime scattering heirloom seeds across the country. But will his efforts fall among the thorns?
A poor squirrel got caught on a spinning bird feeder as a homeowner watched in glee.
Johns Hopkins health security expert Tom Inglesby discusses the need for widespread testing, protective equipment and face coverings.
If you're not accounting for testing patterns, it can throw your conclusions entirely out of whack. You don't just run the risk of being a little bit wrong: Your analysis could be off by an order of magnitude.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
Videos of the arson attacks have been shared on social media platforms, which are under pressure to remove the conspiracy theory content.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"When it's near the peak, and you have to manage it, you start to do as much of the mitigation strategy as possible, so you flatten the curve. Then you try to wait and see where you are, and if you lift it too early, you get a resurgence."
YouTubers compare the differences between a $747 125cc dirt bike with a $950 model.
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), operated by the European Council for Nuclear Research (CERN), is a 27 km ring buried 100 meters underground between France and Switzerland.
Fried rice gets a unique spin from chefs with different levels of expertise.
These underwater cypress trees are 60,000 years old, and may help pioneer new drug treatments.
Before I started writing for reality TV stars, musicians, political leaders and lecturers, I assumed that everyone wrote their own lines. Why wouldn't I think that?
Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by sending emails claiming to be from the WHO. How are they doing this?
"He was so loved for being a positive light in the community."
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Netflix's hit show invites us to gawk at its ridiculousness.
Wastewater testing could also be used as an early-warning sign if the virus returns.
The Guinness World Record holder for Tallest House of Cards Bryan Berg explains how he got so good at stacking cards.
Not only can you get a 360-degree view of our planet, but the stars shine here as well.
When LA's street bike culture started making motorcycle theft a major problem, the California Highway Patrol devised an undercover operation. Then things really spun out of control.
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
Even counties that have few reported cases probably already have sustained, undetected outbreaks, a study finds.
People with no coronavirus symptoms may be spreading the disease — but big questions remain about how much they are driving the pandemic.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
Left out of the stimulus bill, Class of 2020 college grads are stumbling into a job market that isn't ready for them.
For Albert Einstein, being Jewish and German were not questions of identity, but rather mutable matters of identification.
Roman Hill films a single shot take on the 8mm2 (0.3 square inch) surface of a chemical reaction and the result is spectacular.
Ed Helms on why the sitcom masterpiece about nothing is a constant comfort in his life — especially right now.
Numerous celebrities have stepped forward over the past few weeks to offer to read to us (and our children). LeVar Burton's is the voice we need right now.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
Will you pay more for those shoes before 7 pm? Would the price tag be different if you lived in the suburbs? Standard prices and simple discounts are giving way to far more exotic strategies, designed to extract every last dollar from the consumer.
Grocery shopping has taken on new anxiety in the coronavirus pandemic, and Guy Fieri is here to remind you to stay positive and do the best you can.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.