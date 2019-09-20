John Krasinski Gives A Comprehensive Breakdown Of The Opening Scene Of 'A Quiet Place Part II'
"A Quiet Place Part II" director John Krasinski reveals how the opening scene sets the stage for the rest of the thrilling sequel.
The "For God and Country: Patriot Roundup" conference had Michael Flynn calling for a military coup and Roger Stone's social media advisor calling for Hillary Clinton's execution.
The Manhattan District Attorney's special grand jury is convening to hear evidence about potential charges against Trump and his organization. Here's what that means.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Gordon Ramsay loves a drive-thru takeout on a road trip. He also likes to prank the drive-thru attendants when he has the time.
A little alcohol can boost creativity and strengthen social ties. But there's nothing moderate, or convivial, about the way many Americans drink today.
An essential skill in the memestock era is to know how to corral individual investors. But Adam Aron is playing with fire.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reveals Michael Flynn's stunning apparent suggestion for a Myanmar-style coup has been frequently mentioned by Trump supporters over the past several months.
The pleasures of commitment are deeper and more satisfying than keeping your options open, the writer and civic advocate Pete Davis argues in his new book.
Not since Emperor Tiberius Caesar went into self-exile on this picturesque island off the coast of Italy have lust and luxury been so intertwined.
Fredo the 10-month old Husky just can't stand being grooomed.
The world's northernmost tracking base, on a Norwegian island, plays a crucial role in supporting research on climate change.
American Web Loan was set up as a tribal lender, but a class-action lawsuit reveals who controlled the company — and made massive profits — behind the scenes.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Dunning-Kruger effect is strong with this group.
Global shortages of many goods reflect the disruption of the pandemic combined with decades of companies limiting their inventories.
Drew Gooden watches an episode representing each season over the past 46 years and tries to pinpoint when things started going downhill.
Racial and class tensions are nothing new in the city, as the story of a parade founded by white elites in 1877 to protect their position shows. (From 2014)
A growing movement wants to scrap bus and subway fares. That's not what riders need most.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about how much damage "Jackass" did to his body.
Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill's largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones' hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.
Being the home team this NBA postseason has mattered as much as it did in the Orlando bubble.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Listen, we're already fiddling with our normal pen, so this highly customizable magnetic pen is a no brainer.
It's time again to pay respects to the old man. We've already done a bit of cursory shopping, but what better way to honor the person who helped raise you than by giving him a book that will make him grin ear to ear.
Since last Father's Day, we've all been through a lot. Treat Dad to something particularly nice this year, and start the summer off right.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
One is pretty chill. The other one is decidedly not.
Human variability is great — except when it gets in the way of consistent guidance.
The only title ever released utilizing the Sega Virtua Processor (SVP) technology.
The Hydraulic Press Channel put 2-million Venezuelan Bolivares, and a bunch of coins under a 150-ton press, and the results weren't pretty.
Movies are back, baby.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against COVID-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June.
"Dude look at all of this stuff man, how the hell do you pick a cereal?"
Hang on, are we now supposed to think that the villain from "101 Dalmatians" is a good person?
No one got hurt, no one got killed. But Rolf Kaestel's teenage delinquency landed him in jail — and 40 years later, he's still fighting to get out.
"We haven't had an exciting new cereal in what feels like 100 hundred years," says Oliver, who then proceeds to explain why the Cheerios' Twitter makes his blood boil.
Zillennials tell us if they pledge allegiance to cheugy millennials or identify with the overly extra Gen Z.
Osaka was fined for skipping media duties following her first-round win.
Little Island is a new floating park built on the West side of Manhattan. Take a look at what it has to offer, with NYC based YouTuber Here Be Barr.
Scientists have now made the most accurate measurement to-date of different atomic clocks, potentially getting closer to redefining a second.
A coordinated program of public deception that spanned four decades has become a template for modern disinformation
Rachel Brewson went viral for her blogs on xoJane in 2015. But there was one catch: she didn't exist.
The Danish actor best known for roles in "Casino Royale" and "Hannibal" was a former dancer. And it's pronounced "Mass."
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Musician Fernando Ufret has found the perfect use for TikTok — posting Cartman covers of popular tunes.
Coinbase is banning salary negotiation and speeding up equity payouts.
An archaeological project in Malawi is showing how nearly 100,000 years ago, humans used fire to transform the natural environment.
"Who says I have to obey you?"