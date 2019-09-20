How John Boyega Became A Theater Kid Growing Up
The "Star Wars" and "Attack the Block" star sat down for the WIRED autocomplete interview and cleared up a few things, including his height which many people have gotten wrong.
"You have to be political. It's too dire. Politics are killing people."
Mark Zuckerberg went a few rounds with MMA fighter Khai Wu and we're all rooting for him to fully realize his dream to be human.
Open-source investigators, Harry Styles fans and people who simply love drama breaking down, frame by frame, are trying to uncover what exactly is happening here.
When Leo Grant Jr. cast his ballot in the 2020 election, it was the first time the 53-year-old had ever voted — an act that made him feel like he was setting a good example for his three sons and fulfilling his role as a citizen.
Floor Jansen, a Dutch singer-songwriter and metal vocalist, opened the Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, on Sunday September 4, with a beautiful performance of the Dutch national anthem.
The company's willful detachment from its biggest star looked untenable.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Antony Starr breaks down how he created Homelander's infamous mirror scene.
Leonard Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to navy officers to steer work to his shipyards
In a rare interview, the French soccer star discussed chasing the Champions League title, supplanting his teammate Lionel Messi as world player of the year and the possibility of a move to Real Madrid.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Surveillance footage obtained by CNN shows a fake 2020 elector entering an elections office in Georgia — on the same day the voting system was known to be breached.
Abel Ferrara's "Padre Pio" features LaBeouf as a tormented priest against the backdrop of rising fascism in post-war Italy. Is his performance just too much, or does he redeem an otherwise clumsy film?
How Tommy Glenn Carmichael created the ultimate scam device for slot machines.
Maxwell Alejandro Frost has been endorsed by Bernie Sanders and the gun-control activist has won a Democratic primary in Florida - but he still drives a taxi to make ends meet. Can he now make history?
The former "Boy Meets World" star's compelling memoir "Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me From Hollywood" is out now. Here, she writes about Hollywood's reaction to her transformation.
Meredith Cohen breaks down the architectural details of J.K. Rowling's legendary school of witchcraft and wizardry.
The intrigue of the Canadian photograph has been around since 2016, an eternity for internet sleuthing.
Email is now an oligopoly, a service gatekept by a few big companies which does not follow the principles of net neutrality.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Jomboy breaks down how "Rougie" got way too excited for this stolen home run and how it would've gone had he hit it in another stadium.
Groups like Alt2Su provide important models for peer-to-peer discussion about suicide and suicidal thoughts.
Made to be compact and work quickly, this is a very handy item to have on any road trip.
Why is making friends so hard in your adulthood? Here's a comprehensive explanation for why your health depends on them.
She writes rap lyrics on vintage lingerie and paints gynaecological instruments bubblegum pink. Now, for her first UK show, the Brooklyn-based British artist is tackling the mental, physical and financial fallout from a miscarriage.
Someone solve the housing crisis, now.
Olivia Wilde's latest film has garnered more than the usual amount of buzz a film gets and finally premiered at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.
Tesla's claims of "full self-driving" cars are once again under fire from lawmakers and activists, throwing the hope — and hype — around autonomous cars into sharp relief.
Gilberto Celestino came within inches of accidentally taking out Gary Sanchez with his bat.
Much more of the global population has democratic rights than it used to, but it looks like this progress is being undone.
A history of paranoid reading.
The ending between Florida State and LSU on Sunday had to be seen to be believed.
Poop has power, as medicine, fertilizer, biomethane gas and reclaimed water, among other proven applications.
Writer David Mandel and all three "Bizarro" actors look back at the episode which set the tone for the final two seasons of "Seinfeld."
The car that perfectly encapsulates that "why not both?" meme.
Drain the water from your pasta and veggie with ease thanks to this clever invention.
Official says deal shows Russia continues to face supply shortages as invasion of Ukraine grinds on.
Lucas Imbiriba delivers an extraordinary rendition of Queen's signature song that makes it sound like you're listening to it for the first time.
A Yale professor of finance read through 50 popular finance books to see how they square with traditional economic theory.
"I have connected up a Raspberry Pi Zero in my pocket to some buttons and vibration motors in my shoes, so that I can surreptitiously communicate with a chess engine running on the Pi."
Adam Something breaks down how autonomous vehicles (if they ever take off) will not improve traffic. Here's why.
Some of the best films ever made are the ones where there's not a lot of action. Sound boring? Think again.
Someone posed the question to r/AskReddit: what do you wish Hollywood would stop doing, whether in terms of what happens in movies or how they make movies? Here are our favorite responses.
These over-70 bodybuilders went out there and showed their stuff to spectators at Venice Beach.
Longtermism is influencing billionaires and politicians. Should it guide the future of humanity?
A viral clip appears to show Styles leaning over Pine, who then stops clapping to look down at his lap.