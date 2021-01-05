CNN Anchor Has Incredulous Reaction To Colleague Saying 'You Have To Feel' For Mike Pence
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
In a one-hour phone call on Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump still believed that the election result was "faulty" and urged them to find 11,780 votes that would win him the state.
Her husband's set of 302 limited edition beta cards from 1993, which are in perfect condition are a very rare collectable.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
TikTokers are analyzing and breaking down popular films for a generation of Gen-Z kids who weren't around when the classics first dropped.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It's difficult to fully comprehend the magnitude of 350,000 deaths. Other metrics can be more illuminating.
In FX's "A Teacher," Nick Robinson plays a teen whose teacher (Kate Mara) begins a sexual relationship with him. The Cut spoke to the Love Simon actor about male survivors, all of those queasy sex scenes, and how Me Too made "A Teacher" possible.
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
The new public space in midtown Manhattan is supposed to atone for tearing down the original Penn Station. It does nothing of the sort.
What the troubled history of telecommuting tells us about its future.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Blue bodies of water in the United States are turning to jaundiced yellow and even greenish hues.
How one of publishing's most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
The 1956 Olympic wrestling silver medalist, three-time NCAA wrestling champ and longtime pro wrestler's feats of strengths were as legendary as Paul Bunyan's. Except his were real.
Maybe we've spent a little bit too long playing "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but this hat-beard combo is looking mighty nice right about now.
Law school student David MacMillan was at a grocery store in Washington, DC, when a pharmacist flagged him down and offered to vaccinate him after several first responders scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine had missed their appointments. The vaccine would have otherwise been discarded.
The author of "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose" examines the history and political sociology of a life-saving drug, and a movement seeking to rewrite the tired plot of overdose scripts.
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
A close look at a veritable gallery of horrors.
It's relevant to economics, epidemiology, traffic — and the spread of misinformation.
YouTuber Ordinary Things goes off about the ineffectiveness of Apple's "wireless earwax accumulators."
How a common word is reshaping the English language, along with our notions of gender and equality.
The one sure bet from Tuesday's US Senate runoff elections in Georgia is that they will produce a Senate precariously balanced between the two parties, accelerating a fundamental change that is simultaneously making the institution more volatile and more rigid.
A tale of revenge, missed shots and completely missing the point.
Substance-abuse centers are shutting and relying on virtual programming, just as more and more people turn to drugs and alcohol.
Glasses you're not allowed to drink from? Towels you can't touch? Sounds like home.
GOP Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz will vote to contest the Electoral College results, but Tom Cotton and Ben Sasse won't join them.
Low folate has been linked to birth defects, but some practitioners are urging pregnant people to avoid supplements.
The Hydraulic Press Channel tests a range of cheap to mid-tier steel axes to see which one's the grittiest.
Many Walt Disney movies share something curious. Where are the protagonists' biological mothers?
The famed Bond actress is still alive.
Sterling looks exhausted saying the same things over and over again.
Long before anyone knew of SARS-CoV-2, a small band of government and university scientists uncovered a prototypical key that unlocked life-saving immunizations.
One of the world's largest collections of Nazi propaganda is housed at Fort Belvoir, in Virginia; much of it is virulent, and most of it is never seen by the public.
A Beverly Hills Courier reporter chronicled the protests on Twitter, describing them as "lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations."
The Alibaba founder, who is personally worth $48.2 billion, has now not been seen in public for at least two months.
BuzzFeed News filed more public records lawsuits during Trump's presidency than any news organization in the country, according to a new analysis.
Why even bother using a fancy fingerprint lock when you can literally bump it open with a hammer?
In his memoir "A Moveable Feast," Ernest Hemingway recalled the time that he and his pal, Great Gatsby author F. Scott Fitzgerald, talked about their dongs.
The now-defunct Lizard Squad hacking group is back in the news. But this time, it's for reasons far scarier — and dumber — than PlayStation Network hacks.
A series of Lumiere films were processed by YouTuber Denis Shiryaev using machine learning and the result is spectacular.
"By the time the next generation is our age, men will cry buckets, communicate properly and hold hands."
A Holocaust survivor reflects on what it means to survive the pandemic.
The use of silencers, also known as suppressors, in "John Wick: Chapter 2" is unrealistic, so someone re-dubbed the sound effects to be accurate. And the crowd probably wouldn't completely ignore it.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Jim Bede promised this kit would take only about 600 man-hours to assemble and cost no more than a new Volkswagen Beetle. What would this kit build? An airplane.
Here's how Titlest makes their signature golf balls: the ProV1.
Alexi Laiho, front man for Finnish metal band Children of Bodom and supergroup Bodom After Midnight, has died, his record label has confirmed. He was 41, his management told CNN.
Here's everything we know about the second stimulus check delivery timeline, including an extra step you have to take after January 15.
YouTubers Beyond The Press attempt to tenderize a piece of vacuum packed steak in a high-pressure chamber with 4400 PSI to see if it makes any difference to the taste.