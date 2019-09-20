Joe Rogan Has A Fascinating Discussion With Marc Andreessen On The Implications Of AI Becoming Sentient
What are the implications of artificial intelligence coming alive? Joe Rogan discusses the intriguing ethical dilemma with Marc Andreessen.
What are the implications of artificial intelligence coming alive? Joe Rogan discusses the intriguing ethical dilemma with Marc Andreessen.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
What are the implications of artificial intelligence coming alive? Joe Rogan discusses the intriguing ethical dilemma with Marc Andreessen.
What it's like to viscerally experience tragedy unfold.
"I would do anything, anything to protect my five grandchildren, including, as a last resort, shooting them if I had to to protect the lives of my grandchildren," Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) said.
A right-wing evangelical activist was caught on tape bragging that she prayed with Supreme Court justices.
Managers are joining the Great Resignation.
If anyone watched John Oliver's segment about the so-called "Satanic" Georgia Guidestones a few weeks back, you'd understand why it was only a matter of time before a conspiracy theorist would blow the roadside attraction to kingdom come.
For two decades, he's chugged along in the Hollywood game by flat out refusing to play it. He was busy searching for something else.
Office workers work in offices, for better or for worse.
Paul Rudd learned about a 12-year-old boy struggling with loneliness and took matters into his own hands.
Artist Gergely Dudas has created a very cute but confounding image full of tortoises and one snake. See if you can spot it.
Some of the most iconic scenes in "The Office" took place in the conference room, and if you need any proof look no further than the fierce whoever/whomever debate in the Season four episode, "Money."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Matt Poole, a supervisory ranger for the US Fish and Wildlife Service, has the coolest job in the world — helping displaced baby owls get back to their habitat.
Some purity influencers are posting sexual content after years of promoting abstinence.
Bright Sun Films takes a deep dive into Niagara Falls' Marineland, an amusement park/oceanarium with some of the worst TripAdvisor reviews, and discovered it's a deeply weird and terrible place.
This new Apple patent hints at a much better AirPods Max case.
American tourist Sura Crutch spent a whirlwind five days with Greek local Haris Sevastopoulos in Athens in the summer of 1971. Here's how they went from strangers to pen pals to a couple of 50 years and counting.
We've known for a long time that cigarettes cause cancer but when did we first realize the association? Patrick Kelly breaks down the interesting history of our knowledge of the connection between smoking and cancer.
"Once this happened, I saw the change in her."
When former President Donald Trump launched his post-election assault on democracy, he did not start with violence; he started with courts.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Ze Frank explains why beavers are one of the most fascinating creatures on planet Earth.
A climate change protest blocking traffic on I-495 went off the rails as a parolee pleaded with the activists that he needed to get to work.
Being able to quickly slip on some comfy shoes and head out the door in a snap is one of the joys of summer.
The original "Predator" was such a big hit because the filmmakers pulled off the perfect menacing atmosphere. Here's where the sequels and reboots lost their way.
Redditors had a wide selection of film recommendations at hand when someone asked about the films that left viewers "speechless."
The hottest outdoor game this summer is pickleball, and this well-reviewed set is a solid bargain.
"I am a good swimmer and I went to help people," says 17-year-old from Togo, who was among survivors rescued after nine days at sea.
The surprisingly recent history of the high five, Elaine Benes's boyfriend's favorite hand gesture.
His haters are in anguish
You shouldn't give away your hard-earned money to banks. They don't deserve it.
The team at Donut Media look into some of the biggest farmer car hacks and sees if they actually check out.
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO and world's richest man, welcomed twins last year with an executive at one of his other companies, Neuralink, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.
Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe, many in the industry piped up. But for Texas studios, the potential for legal retaliation looms.
The Cure memorably made it clear you don't tell them to get off the stage for Robert Palmer.
Big Hollywood movies are being made with Chinese audiences in mind.
The First Amendment and the sheer amount of "crazy-ass videos" make preventing these kinds of shootings a "daunting" job for the FBI.
Hakone-en Aquarium replaced their delicious horse mackerel with a much cheaper alternative (saba). The penguins took notice.
Johnson is expected to resign as Conservative Party leader — but will try to stay on as Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.
At a time when many are questioning whether we need offices at all, Steven Ahlgren's images of American workplaces offer a glimpse of corporate life in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Everaldo, who plays for Kashima Antlers, tied the game against Cerezo Osaka in Japan's J1 League with an overhead kick that he conjured out of thin air.
We know that coffee keeps us awake, but studies show coffee impacts us in unexpected ways, including increasing our shopping habits and our tolerance to pain.
The world of tomorrow has finally come today. Be optimistic that humanity can accomplish this, or be pessimistic that we had to.
"I can't get it out of my head."
Traffic deaths increased between 2020 and 2021. Here's what this year's numbers show so far.
Rates of maternal disorders appear higher than in any other employment sector, with thousands of women suffering as meat exports hit record highs.
After surviving a mass shooting and posting a photo of her bloodied face, a woman was called a "crisis actor" and told to "vote."