Joe Rogan Had The Best Reaction After This UFC Knockout
At UFC 278, Leon Edwards KO'd Kamaru Usman and took his title. This is how the commentator bench reacted.
At UFC 278, Leon Edwards KO'd Kamaru Usman and took his title. This is how the commentator bench reacted.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
At UFC 278, Leon Edwards KO'd Kamaru Usman and took his title. This is how the commentator bench reacted.
"Learning to drive as an adult was the hardest, best thing I've done."
Some illuminating highlights from interviews with Charlie Rose (pre-cancellation) and James Cameron show the philosophy behind how Star Wars was made.
The detailed FBI report about the fight on a private jet was made public this week.
In a recent interview, Lee Pace revealed he is married to Thom Browne exec Matthew Foley.
This remains the most Italian video ever made.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
DeSantis said 20 people across the state were arrested for voter fraud. Those arrested worry what it'll do to their livelihood.
This remains the greatest moment in the history of that show, and should be required viewing if you haven't seen it already.
Sacheen Littlefeather dominated headlines this week after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to her for the mistreatment she faced at the 1973 Oscars.
He's Bill Smith, the 36-year-old founder of the three-year-old, 600-person, membership-only flexible, furnished rental company Landing.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
A single line of dialogue pertaining to the Barenaked Ladies' hit song "One Week" became the entire premise of "The Wellness Center" episode of the third season of 'What We Do In The Shadows".
The WeWork co-founder is reportedly at the helm of Flow, a new company looking to reinvent apartment living - but have any lessons been learned?
Not sure we needed to see a half naked Pixar character, but that's Walter White for ya.
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is preparing to file for bankruptcy within the next few weeks, after the post-pandemic return to cinemas didn't prove as profitable as expected.
The pandemic's lockdowns and school closures put parents under unprecedented pressure—and moms, not dads, took the strain.
This is from a chapter in Jennette McCurdy's book "I'm Glad My Mom Died" where she talks about "Sam & Cat" and working with Ariana Grande.
As witnesses came out of the woodwork and an independent report cast grave doubt on Glossip's conviction, the state set a new execution date.
As the planet warms, these five drought-tolerant and highly nutritious crops offer hope for greater resiliency.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
People have crashed into this San Jose man's house more than 20 times and the city hasn't done anything to help.
One reporter. Two trains. Fifteen of Amtrak's breakfast, snack, sandwich and salad offerings.
We're donating all of our normal towels, and refreshing our linen closet with the best towels we've ever had.
Bugatti's new Mistral will be the final model powered by the automaker's W-16 engine. The car is expected to hit roads in 2024 and cost $5 million — and is already sold out.
Comedian Sarah Cooper really gives us what we need to succeed.
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman.
On August 19, 1996, we were gifted one of the greatest music videos of all time by Jamiroquai. This is the perfect excuse to just run this video again. It's brilliant.
As outrage mounts over WNBA star Brittney Griner's prison sentence in Russia, harsh U.S. weed laws are also coming under scrutiny.
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Bill reacts to the FBI seizure of classified documents from ex-President Trump's Florida home.
Cherry Hill Police Department confirmed the charges, stemming from "incidents" at the convention's Doubletree Hotel earlier this month.
Mitch Hedberg's cult special, where he discusses escalators, fire exits, frogs and more has finally been uploaded in its entirety by Comedy Central.
When Oasis dropped "Be Here Now" in 1997, it wasn't considered their best. But here's why it matters, 25 years later.
How does this Madden stack up against all of the other Maddens? Find out as we round up all the early impressions on this year's entry in the legendary series.
This is possibly the only time Lake Mead has been full because of flooding, as captured by this Super-8 movie footage. (From 2017)
In recent years, orcas have been damaging the rudders of pleasure yachts, mostly along the coasts of Portugal and Spain. Scientists and sailors are struggling to understand the encounters.
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
Phil Katz was a troubled man with an extraordinary creation.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
"My sibling is heartbroken, and I'm furious with my stepfather."
Someone thought a game show with the concept of "Who knows a man better, his wife or his secretary?" was a good idea.
Do you love the cinema of the '90s? So do dozens of your favorite directors, writers, producers, and stars, all of whom shared their lists with IndieWire.
Reports of rise in social anxiety among overly cautious 11- to 25-year-olds who often interact online.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Consider this is an optimal chance to tell your partner about that kinky thing you've been wanting to try (bondage, anyone?) while still defining your hard no's.
TikTok users are opening up about past relationships they've come to see as age inappropriate.