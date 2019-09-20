Joe Jonas Makes The Best Case For Smash Mouth's 'All Star' To Be Included In The Great American Songbook With This Show-Stopping Rendition
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The song that every millennial loves to sing at karaoke gets taken to new heights by Joe Jonas.
The 1915 Çanakkale Bridge has reached completion in Turkey with a span of 2,023 metres, becoming the longest suspension bridge in the world.
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio put out an animated spiral infographic of global temperatures from 1880 to 2021, and it might make you take pause.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Josh Hawley's pained reaction during Wednesday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Cruise ships are uniquely designed to handle the worst weather on Earth, but what if?
Here's why Tesla's full self-driving beta software is nowhere close to being safe for everyone on the street.
Even if Russia does eventually reach its military goals in Ukraine, the impact its had on its aviation industry has been catastrophic.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Joshua Weissman sees if one fried chicken is definitively better than the other.
Higher income usually means more childcare and lower income usually means less.
Lack of communication leaves the world's two largest nuclear powers in the dark about explanations for military movements from senior officials.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The comedian finally understood why people make such a big deal out of coffee after recently downing his first full cup of cappuccino.
Two years into the Covid pandemic, the agency is still confusing the public with contradictory, erratic messaging.
"At least 47 members of Congress and their spouses hold between 2-2.67 million dollars worth of stocks in top defense companies."
There is no clear path to a positive outcome for Russia in Ukraine. It could win every future battle, but it has already lost.
Inside the great plus-size debate.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
Zoe Anne gives a demonstration of the raw power of the Stihl MS 881 Magnum.
The video was edited to make the mummy sound funnier.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Paul Chareth had no idea where this would land but getting there was only half the fun.
More than 80 percent of people think tax dollars aren't spent wisely. Here's what the numbers show.
These sweatshirts, both hoodie and sans hood, are made to last a whole decade of regular wear. The best part? They're on sale through Sunday, March 27.
Joshua Bollinger reveals how steam can do some extraordinary things you might not have realized.
A growing number of states are considering bills to expand research or access to the drugs.
Sometimes you need more screen space, and this 14.1-inch display makes it easy to extend your laptop with an extra 1080p display.
Entertain The Elk breaks down the episode of "The Simpsons" that epitomized the show at its best.
Real bonsai trees are incredible, but they require a level of effort we can't really commit to. Lego is a much easier option.
If you want to show your support for the folks in Ukraine, check out this collection of shirts created and sold by Ukrainian artists on TeePublic.
Some didn't hide their patriotism, others dreamt of a world without borders and a few got a bit philosophical.
A shorter workweek is being hailed as the future of employee productivity and work-life balance. Is it that easy to make work better?
Kelly Clarkson might have to close her show down as there's no coming back from this.
The Supreme Court is not required to be transparent about justices' health.
Do you live close to a street that Hollywood loves to film on? Find out using this map.
It's important to examine them carefully.
Marques Brownlee explains why Apple's new Studio Display might look like a good deal on paper, but is really riddled with poor decisions.
Comparing brain volume before and after individuals were exposed to SARS-CoV-2, this study documents significant cortical gray matter loss.
The city is now reporting more COVID-19 deaths every day than it did over the first two years of the pandemic.
LaGuardia was long considered a laughing stock until a $8 billion renovation turned things completely around
Calling someone or something your "brother (or sister) in Christ" can be lightly sarcastic or lovingly snarky.
The crew of the yacht were key pieces to the mysterious puzzle.
Brady Brandwood gives the internet an update on Leon the Lobster and is fascinated by the intelligence of his crustacean friend.
It might be a punchline to some — a smell synonymous with food courts and malls across the country. But it's also one of the most successful fragrances in cologne history
This weird fantasy spin-off of the "Borderlands" games is a fresh take, but can it escape the franchise's gravitational pull?
The film's director Judd Apatow told Rich Eisen how Steve Carell decided to pull the film's iconic waxing scene off by insisting they do it his way.
Overconfidence may obscure for the Ukrainians one salient fact about this conflict: Time is not on their side.