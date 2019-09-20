Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

On Monday, we finally learned the outcome of a congressional investigation into the 9,500-member Customs and Border Protection Facebook group in which members posted a doctored image of "Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaged in oral sex with a detained migrant" and made jokes about the deaths of migrants.

