What Lyrics Do You Sing After 'Jingle Bells, Batman Smells'?
Is it "Robin laid an egg" or "Robin flew away"? Turns out which version you sing has a lot to do with "The Simpsons."
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
In 1989, the best friend of Aria Inthavong's father left the US abruptly and disappeared without a trace. 31 years later, Inthavong does all he can to reunite the two men together.
Where there's a will to drink wine, there's a way.
It's not easy, living together with a partner. It's even more difficult if they fold laundry like this.
As female CEOs like Sophia Amoruso and Audrey Gelman step down from their jobs, this icon of feminist millennial hustle culture may no longer wield much power.
There's two classifications of customers. There's the crazy people who come in wearing hazmat suits with the alcohol spray to spray everything down. They're really like out-there—they probably shouldn't be out in public. And then you have the people who are understanding and have their little masks and stuff, but they're not crazy.
We expected sparks to fly, catastrophe to struck, but the reality was much more mundane.
Apple has announced iOS 14 onstage at WWDC 2020, giving the first (official) look at the latest version of its software for the iPhone, and it's bringing the biggest change to the iOS home screen in years: widgets.
Who needs a guy who's hot and mean when he could be hot and nice?
Surprise, surprise, all three —the boat, the Ford Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler — ended up sinking in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
The only black driver in NASCAR's top tier, he has emerged as an impassioned activist who got the flag banned at races in the largely white sport after years of putting up with it.
And it has, repeatedly, only to be revolutionized and rebuilt. What kind of country will we create now?
How much force can chemical metal withstand before it gets completely destroyed?
In the race for the most powerful computers, Fugaku, a Japanese supercomputer, recently beat American and Chinese machines.
After a noose was found hanging in driver Bubba Wallace's — the only Black driver in the Cup Series — garage, fellow NASCAR drivers showed solidarity with Wallace and marched behind him.
The astrophysicist and social media phenom Katie Mack is ready to tell you about the fate of the universe.
The so-called BlueLeaks collection includes internal memos, financial records, and more from over 200 state, local, and federal agencies.
It may surprise you to know that experts around the world disagree on how many continents are out there. Here's why.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The distorted experience of time through the COVID-19 pandemic reveals it to be an atemporal liminal passage between two great historic eras.
The millions of dollars billionaires like Jeff Bezos have given to ease the effects of COVID-19 might seem a lot at first glance, but that's before you consider the net worths of these individuals.
Some are worse than others, though none represents what one would like to see from the Department of Justice.
We don't have to see his face to see his reluctance. His back says it all.
The pandemic has sparked an interest in dubious cures—and some are trying to capitalize on it.
There is no clear evidence that masks protect members of the public from getting or passing on infections — most likely because of incorrect use.
Whether Conan the dog, who works for Delta Force, is a very good boy or a very good girl is, the government says, a state secret.
To test out whether a power washer can theoretically destroy a house, YouTube channel King of Random tested the strength of a pressure washer against materials we use for houses, such as wood, glass and steel.
Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis face up to life in prison if convicted of all seven counts, compared to 25 years if the case was in state court.
What does the words "Wednesday's noon meeting has been moved forward by two hours" mean to you? Does it mean 10 AM or 2 PM?
Weeks into the George Floyd protests, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has alienated his constituents, the police, and even his own staff. The mayor who thought he deserved to be in the White House suddenly can't even manage City Hall.
Thanks, we both love this and hate this.
Mark Zuckerberg has forged an uneasy alliance with the Trump administration. He may have gotten too close.
There's no better use of quarantine than embarrassing yourself in front of the kids at the skatepark when you eat shit trying to kickflip.
Sarah Cooper is back again with an exchange between the President and his son Donald Trump Jr., who asks the President who his favorite child is.
Joel Schumacher, director of films including "St. Elmo's Fire," "The Lost Boys" and "Falling Down," as well as two "Batman" films, has died.
We know very little about how reliable tests are for people who don't feel sick.
The science of optical illusions shows that "reality" is constructed by your brain.
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
In the 2000s, Hilton's roster of famous paramours — dirtbags, smut peddlers, punks and Greek shipping heirs — was a manifestation of her brand-building genius.
Prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles in diameter is masterpiece of engineering, say archaeologists.
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
A recent study found that women were less likely to consider dating a man pictured with a cat, suggesting dog people still rule dating apps.
The Oura ring measures your heart rate, temperature, and sleep patterns— and could possibly detect COVID-19 before the onset of noticeable symptoms.
Steroids have gotten a bad reputation for their use in sports but can be an essential treatment when your immune system is fighting infections.
From the Italian wedding in "Goodfellas" to the quaint backyard of "Father of the Bride" to Tony Montana pushing it to the limit, these are the 20 best nuptials in film history.