Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Rep. Lauren Boebert Using Nothing But Her Own, Unadulterated Clips
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The United States is the only country without a paid family leave policy among OECD nations — an especially insane fact when you take into account how much attention a newborn baby needs from its mother.
Today, Swift gives us ten full minutes of analysis of the relationship in "All Too Well." Here are the best reactions to the revamped song and to "Red (Taylor's Version)."
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
Demand is still surging, but it takes time to build new factories. And a history of highs and lows may deter some investors.
A new study examines Kamo`oalewa, one of Earth's quasi-satellites that may have been ejected from the Moon in a collision that flung it out of our system.
While on press tour with Paul Rudd, a reporter asked Will Ferrell about his future social media plans and was left in stitches at his answer.
The comedian best known for his late-night TV antics tells the real story behind his epic feud with Jerry Seinfeld.
Saudi Arabia is withholding oil production because Biden won't meet with Mohammed bin Salman after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the president suggested.
Yes, Microsoft is running with "X-box certification" for certain monitors so Linus Tech Tips takes a deep dive on some of these displays to see if they're worth the hype.
A six-week time lapse of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Iceland melting between July 29 and September 5, 2021 underscores how serious climate change is already dramatically heating the planet.
People share stories of what they endured as students in India. Warning: some of the stories in this piece contain disturbing depictions of sexual abuse.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
J.P. Moorman II from UC Riverside stole the show with a spectacular final shot to beat Arizona state 66 to 65.
This week's characters also include a Republican Congressman who tweeted an anime video depicting the killing of AOC, a CNN host complaining about the cost of gas at the priciest gas station in town and a fast food company with an embarrassing photoshop fail.
Taylor Swift has a lot of guests on "Red (Taylor's Version)" and shares why she is sometimes a little hesitant when reaching out to her famous friends for musical help.
Janet Jackson was able to transcend America's misogynoir — until the Super Bowl.
Our smartphones, tablets and Switches all have these micro SD cards in them, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
Here are ways to become more creative with practice, according to Sarah Stein Greenberg, director at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford.
"[W]ell, the people were very angry."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
Traditional Jewish delis have seen their numbers decline over the last few decades with many shutting their doors as rents and the cost of ingredients increase. But some are hanging on, while others are evolving to reflect a new era and serve a new clientele.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
The "Red Notice" and "Deadpool" star is taking a page from Katharine Hepburn.
The 18-year-old who shot three men at a protest took the stand and resorted to a tried-and-true strategy for white men in trouble.
Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds.
Learn all about how bricks are made, where they come from and what makes them special from expert mason Mark McCullough. "The talent of a bricklayer is making an inconsistent brick look consistent in a wall," he says.
Nearly 10 years since his "Spider-Man" debut, Andrew Garfield plays a superhero of another ilk: Jonathan Larson in Netflix's movie-musical "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
No one really knows how L. W. Wright scammed his way into a NASCAR team, managed 13 laps and quietly left without a trace. Is he even alive today? No one can tell.
"Hangman" Adam Page, an All Elite Wrestling star, is known as the "Anxious Millennial Cowboy." He and his AEW character share similar mental health challenges.
Finding the best private Medicare drug or medical insurance plan among dozens of choices is tough enough without throwing misleading sales tactics into the mix.
How tilting a camera on its axis creates so much tension for viewers.
"We are pouring carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere with hardly any concern for its long term and global effects," Sagan said in this unsettling Congressional testimony warning us about the future.
From a Nordic pine shack to a bijou tree house, the back-to-basics hideaway is booming. Why is the remote cabin so perfect for now?
Seth Meyers reminded viewers of a quote the former White House advisor made in March 2020 that "should follow her for the rest of her career."
Only the public, through Congress, can change this policy.
After an excruciating wait for many families, children ages 5 and older can now be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision marks a turning point in the pandemic for millions of Americans as they can worry a little less and live a little more.
Fourteen fans, one bucket and a bunch of colors — captured in 1,000 frames-per-second on 4K film. It's lit.
A new analysis suggests the economics are close to breaking even.
In an increasingly polarized world, Clapton stayed out of politics. He was never one to pop up at rallies or marches. So it's been more than a departure to hear him questioning scientists on anti-vaccine websites.
Lucille Ball's hometown famously featured a statue that looked nothing like her. Nicole Kidman's version of Lucille Ball might actually look even less like her.
The model and actor's new book of essays is a fascinatingly solipsistic portrait of the tension between empowerment and objectification.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.