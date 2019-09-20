Jimmy Kimmel Thinks This Donald Trump Promise To Not Ban Abortion Didn't Age Very Well
"It almost feels like maybe we shouldn't have let the host of 'Celebrity Apprentice' pick three Supreme Court justices," Kimmel quipped.
"It almost feels like maybe we shouldn't have let the host of 'Celebrity Apprentice' pick three Supreme Court justices," Kimmel quipped.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"Do not worry your overly-filmed heads, I'm not going to use your faces as punchlines or punchbags - you've suffered enough," Ayoade quipped, with a sly dig at Will Smith, during the 2022 BAFTAs.
This week we've also got TikTok's driving filter and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala veil.
Matt Nathanson was just kidding around at this concert in Clifton Park, New York in 2014. It might end up being what he's best known for.
For over a century, the destiny of this island paradise has been in the hands of outsiders. Now locals are fighting to reclaim it.
The world's top-100 athletes earn an estimated $4.46 billion in salary, prize money and endorsements. Here's who makes the most.
This Alexandra Botez interview with Terra founder Do Kwon didn't age too well.
Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead on Wednesday while reporting on an Israeli raid.
It's the highest total in the world — but the WHO thinks the true death toll may be higher elsewhere.
"It almost feels like maybe we shouldn't have let the host of 'Celebrity Apprentice' pick three Supreme Court justices," Kimmel quipped.
Advertisers and analysts lay out where Amazon's headed next and the risks to its growth.
His work is known for exploring South African culture, religion and history.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Boynton Beach police shared extraordinary footage of motorists coming to the aid of a driver who passed out and working together to free him.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
CNN's Pete Muntean explains how a passenger was able to safely land a plane after the pilot became incapacitated.
"It was just two women fed up with not being able to talk to their representative, and it's a beautiful day, so we grabbed some chalk and took to the streets."
A normie's guide to this week's crypto crash.
A peek inside TransparentSea, the biggest indoor shrimp farm in the United States, and how they work to make seafood more sustainable.
Scientists believe we are on the verge of uniting human brains and computers — here's what that means for us.
Gotta love IKEA: you can have nice furniture for cheap, but you have to put it together yourself. Here are charts that show the simplest and most challenging IKEA pieces to build, and a tool to gauge the difficulty of any IKEA item.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
At three miles long, the Dardanelles Bridge in Turkey is the longest suspension bridge in the world. And it was a doozy to put together.
Users of popular crypto forum fear they will become homeless after wipeout.
You can get started a lot easier when you have a clear visual of what's going inside of this clear lock.
If you bought a new car recently, it's highly possible that the sweet engine rev you're hearing is actually fake.
Research shows that those who live close to sources of pollution suffer worse maternal health outcomes.
Are the plants getting enough light? The right amount of water? Probably not, if we're being honest. Let the robot handle the hard part.
A Tesla ran a red light and careened into the Columbus Convention Center, causing massive structural damage to the building. The driver was not seriously hurt and was cited for failure to control.
Todd Boehly's takeover is in the process of being completed, which raises questions about the makeup of the club and how it'll be constructed going forward.
With 30L of storage, a water-resistant design and a big honking battery, this is a solid option to stay juiced up away from an outlet.
An explanation behind the physics of why smoke from a camp fire will always follow you when you leave.
A unique fossil site in North Dakota reveals — in jaw-dropping detail — the last day of the dinosaur era.
Fox News's personalities didn't seem to remember the way that anti-abortion activists have protested over the past four decades.
Glacier melt due to climate change led researchers to 23 ithcyosaur fossils in Patagonia, including a four meter long fossil of a pregnant female.
The accidental crossing of Virginia and Chilean strawberries led to the fruit we all know and love today.
Digg sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories about sex, love, drugs, crimes and everything in between.
"Put your mask over your nose, that's why you're in the theater!" Patti LuPone said to several maskless theatergoers at the conclusion of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" on Tuesday. (Contains some NSFW language.)
With reproductive health care under attack, abortion doulas have signed up to shepherd patients through an increasingly stressful ordeal.
Talaya Crawford has an extraordinary come-from-behind victory after losing her shoe at the start of the race.
A surprising number of the top 100,000 websites effectively include keyloggers that covertly snag everything you type into a form.
Back in 2014, Graham Norton asked Benedict Cumberbatch to pronounce penguins and it was a moment that shall live in infamy.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
From the Yakuza to a biker gang, Bruce Gilden recounts capturing Tokyo and Osaka in the '90s.
At least 20 homes were set ablaze Wednesday in parts of the Laguna Hills area of Orange County, California, as a brush fire rapidly grew and spread to residences that were either destroyed or damaged, official said.
Can you even call this a salad?
Anthime Joseph Gionet, otherwise known as "Baked Alaska," said he had only agreed to take the deal because he was worried he'd be charged with a felony.
In addition to being totally inaccurate from a wine standpoint, it implies that it's somehow amazing that young, rich celebrities still look good in their third decade of life. Uh, no shit?