Jimmy Kimmel Was Impressed By How Far Donald Trump Stretched The Bounds Of Credulity In His Endorsement Of Sarah Palin
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Aaron Payzant and Logan Howard shared the frightening encounter recorded by dashcam when they got pulled over by gunmen after accidentally going on the wrong road.
"In each bedroom, I see mine," Ukrainian photojournalist Julia Kochetova tells VICE World News. "In the mess of total war, I see how valuable things are not important anymore."
Jomboy breaks down this bonkers college baseball play — and tried to make sense of the pitcher just standing around watching the play.
Elon Musk isn't allowed to buy more than a 15 percent stake in Twitter.
Almost 140 people have reported having upset stomachs after eating the much-loved breakfast cereal.
Jimmy Kimmel observed Donald Trump's endorsement of Sarah Palin made three curious claims about the former Alaska governor.
Book smarts will only get you so far in this world. This viral Reddit thread lists some of the most essential "street smart" tips for staying out of a hot mess.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
Dominic Fragman has one wild party trick — the ability to play Rush's signature song as a one man band.
Some of the reasons make intuitive sense, and one reason, a leak, doesn't really.
Also: "Grievance," "slave labor," "This is dumb," "living wage," "diversity," "vaccine," and others.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jake Gyllenhaal explained what it was like to work with Michael Bay, and you'll be on the edge of your seat. "I was like, 'How the f*ck did you get two helicopters out of the middle of nowhere?,' He's like, 'Don't ask questions!'"
Spotify knows every song you've ever listened to, and what it does with your info may surprise you.
"Becoming," a short film by Jan van IJken, shows the growth of an amphibious alpine newt from a single cell. It's incredible. (From 2019)
Two of Truth Social's key executives have jumped ship following the app's disastrous launch.
Why a 9-to-10 is the new 9-to-5.
In November 1990, Montrealers experienced one of the most famous UFO sightings in Canadian history.
You can't just scan the human body and diagnose the immune system on a surface level — but you can do things to make it stronger. Here's how.
See how your country compares around the world.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
This dog's owner said someone stopped her at the dog park to tell her that her pooch bore an uncanny resemblance to actor Matt Damon. Is it true? You can decide for yourself.
Colbert opened his monologue with a tribute to his bandleader and show's musical director Jon Batiste — who picked up five Grammy awards this year, including "Album of the year."
This wildly successful Kickstarter campaign has created a superb braced ratcheting screwdriver that you'll want to fiddle with all day long.
A massive 1,100-year-old graveyard leads to a surprising new view of the Nordic legacy in Britain.
The Kansas Jayhawks were down by 15 points at half-time and rallied back into the game to hold off the UNC Tar Heels 72-69 and march themselves to a victory in the men's NCAA Championship game.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
The Hollywood star is filming a short movie in Norfolk and is seen out and about in the local area.
Jomboy explains what went wrong during this "Wheel of Fortune" round that went completely off the rails.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
Artists and groups who first made their mark decades ago, including the Beatles, are winning the streaming wars.
Nothing explains jägerbombs, though, sorry.
The Grammy producers allowed Lady Gaga to do this on the stage and we can't stop cracking up.
Peloton has made a device that uses a camera to track your strength-training workouts. The "camera" part, though, still needs to prove itself.
Gap's clothes defined an era, but it has been steadily declining for years. Can a collaboration with Kanye West revive its fortunes - or is it just another sign of a brand flailing around for an identity?
Great results this quarter. We wish this woman well in her tearful endeavors for the rest of the year.
Sacramento police have arrested one suspect after the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history.
The new funding is less than half the $22.5 billion that the White House first requested and does not include money for global vaccination efforts.
From crunches to planks, here's a seven minute workout routine that will get you started on a path to getting some rock-solid abs.
Amy Schumer takes Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test. Has she been lying about everything, or telling the truth?
The industry is still nervous about sex on big screens, leaving streamers to struggle to reboot a genre that died too young.
The Water Cup Challenge involves players taking turns pouring a dollop of water into a full plastic cup and losing when it overflows. It's the most nerve-racking two minutes you might ever watch.
New York's Eric Adams became the latest mayor to clear out the unhoused — a cruel reminder of how the liberal establishment fails the neediest.
From access to wellness and recreational facitiles to the rising cost of health care, here is how American cities stack up against each other on the health scale.
What joy does one get doing donuts around a parked car?
Intuition is often lauded as the key to decision making. Should you always follow your gut, or is it more complicated?
This week, a letter writer who simply loves to imitate trains, neighbors haranguing a Jewish family to put up Easter decorations and an epic spat over which TV show to watch.