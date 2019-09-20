Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Tucker Carlson Of Lying About Not Being Vaccinated
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Tucker Carlson's sketchy claim that he's not vaccinated against COVID-19 with a brutal roast.
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Tucker Carlson's sketchy claim that he's not vaccinated against COVID-19 with a brutal roast.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Fred Mills went inside the world's largest nuclear fusion rector called ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor). Here's how the plant is attempting to produce more energy through nuclear fusion than it takes in.
A new study suggests that certain personality traits are linked to cognitive function.
During a pre-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked by a reporter about his player Fernandinho, who revealed to reporters earlier that he will not be renewing his contract with the team.
Jimmy Kimmel reacts to Tucker Carlson's sketchy claim that he's not vaccinated against COVID-19 with a brutal roast.
Sherri Papini accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors on Tuesday after she was charged with faking her kidnapping in 2016.
Colbert played a clip from Russian sate TV, where a pundit was caught on camera talking about influencing the US presidential election.
Here's the breakdown by age for American adults in 2021, based on data from the Pew Research Center.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Celebrate Saoirse Ronan's birthday by remembering her unforgettable performance on Jimmy Fallon's show, including trying to get Jimmy to guess "Bust a Move" from the extremely Irish expression "Throw shapes."
A man's sudden death during a routine brain scan has given researchers a glimpse of the dying human brain.
NYPD said they were searching for a Frank R Martin after the attack, which left 10 shot and at least 18 injured.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
For the first time ever, a Colombian drug group gave access to a film crew and showed off how they move 88 pounds of cocaine, worth $8,000, across international borders.
The pandemic shook up US counties' populations as Americans looked for cheaper living or a more idyllic lifestyle. Insider mapped the overall results.
A nearly completely automated German wood mill transforms a log into a piece of lumber.
Amazon accounts for about 33% of all warehouse workers but was responsible for 49% of the nation's warehouse injuries last year.
Mushary is for those among us who walk past a shrub and think, "What if I dove into it head first?"
Jack Druce's parody of that ad for every person's hometown is too real.
This week, a goth bride, a white professor agonizing over whether to say the N-word in class, and a letter writer who thinks a reasonable way to end their dog's barking is to ask their neighbors to stop taking walks.
Pakistan's new leader Shehbaz Sharif called for "unity" and vowed to repair the country's damaged economy after he was sworn in as Prime Minister Monday following the ouster of Imran Khan.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Institute of Human Anatomy co-founder Jonathan Bennion and lab director Justin Cottle explain how humans evolved to have the largest buttocks in the entire animal kingdom.
I loved my big yellow school bus, but I had far underestimated how fast rust gets worse.
Mother's Day is only a few weeks away, so you better start shopping.
Gilbert Gottfried endlessly trolling these contestants who needed his square to win the game might be one of the greatest television moments of all time.
As we remember Gilbert Gottfried, we have to tip our hat to how he fooled us into thinking he sounded like his "Aladdin" character Iago. In this unearthed clip from "The Howard Stern Show," Gottfried's actual voice is revealed.
Not everything needs to be on a desk or stuck collecting dust on a shelf. This is a smart way to make your organization part of your interior design.
A cool, short history of how roads were constructed in Ancient Rome.
20-year-old climate activist Miranda Whelehan attempts to talk sense to Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley and hits a brick wall.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
Bomani Jones takes the time to map out just how incestuous the NFL coaching tree is.
New York Democratic lieutenant governor Brian Benjamin has resigned after being arrested in connection with a campaign finance fraud case.
Jack Wallace says there's some problems he has with Oscar Isaac's British accent.
How the lauded Times columnist lost the race for governor of Oregon before it even began.
Brazilian Yanis Terzis recorded himself gliding through ancient ruins in the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor, Egypt.
Virtual reality offers the possibility to create the beauty looks of your wildest fantasies. But will it just end up making us more insecure than ever?
The Northwest Angle is the most inconvenient place to live in America, the only place in the contiguous United States north of the 49th parallel — made even more complicated when Canada closed their borders to Americans during the pandemic, effectively marooning its citizens.
The virus is now embedded in our world. But there are steps we can take to keep it at bay while we continue to live our lives
A couple from Hamilton, Ontario recorded their cat getting taken away by the Domino's delivery man in a bizarre incident.
The company says the inflated fares — which charged customers as much as three times the standard price — happened "unintentionally" and they've since been disabled.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cam captured the terrifying moment a suspected drunk driver crashed into a box truck. Fortunately, none of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.
At just 17, Chris McCarty helped a Washington state rep craft a bill that would add unprecedented regulation to the way children are monetized on social media.
A cheerful Henry Winkler told Jimmy Kimmel the moment he learned he was a hoarder and talks about all the cool stuff he's held on to over the years.
Inflation is up and so are the prices of consumer goods. The cost of buying materials for home cooking has grown faster than the increase in takeout prices.
A day at your desk will not prepare you for this grueling competition.
Plus, why his VC firm Andreessen Horowitz has spent $3 billion on web3 startups.
A viking king returns for his throne after it was unjustly taken away from him. It's an old tale, but does the Nordic twist make it more exciting?