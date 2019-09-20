Jimmy Fallon And Chelsea Handler Go Head-To-Head In A Game Of 'Password'
Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler competes against Jimmy Fallon in a tense round of "Password", hosted by Keke Palmer.
YouTuber Foolish Baseball finds out the truth behind the legendary game pitched by Greg Maddox on July 22, 1997 against the Chicago Cubs, and it's a love letter to the Hall of Famer.
Scott Spina impersonated a different player and ordered family versions of the rings by falsely saying they were gifts for Brady's baby. They weren't.
Valley fever, derived from a fungus that lives in the US south-west's soil, is on the rise as climate crisis dries out the landscape.
Hyperfemininity by girly girls, for girly girls.
Relaxing with a different cocktail every night sounds pretty freakin' good.
The Justice Department has identified "a limited set of materials" from its search of documents taken from Mar-a-Lago that potentially contain material covered by attorney-client privilege.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Bill Gates didn't seem too happy about this quip from David Bradley.
"You want to know if they were a goofy nerd as a kid versus, like, if they hurt animals."
Trump-aligned secretary of state hopefuls are campaigning against ballot counting machines and could complicate mail voting, among other changes.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
There has been a lot of new information released since Donald Trump's estate was raided by the FBI. Here's what has been made public so far, according to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig.
Two Netflix shows are in a league of their own when you consider the number of hours they've kept peoples' eyes glued to the screen.
Someone resurfaced an old clip from interview that Elon Musk gave last year where he laughed maniacally about concerns regarding Tesla's new factory in Germany and whether it would take too much water from the local supply.
"The goal was never to trick people," creator Curt Skelton tells Input. "They did that to themselves."
Ford's electric lineup is coming more into focus.
Tom Erndt said his father Thomas went missing in Lake Mead in 2002. They never found his body, but now DNA samples have given him closure after bodies resurfaced during the recent draught identified Thomas.
He had possession of something he shouldn't have. It's that simple.
Worst record in the AL, rogue possums, sex in the stands… it's pretty bad
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Rob Schneider says his former show was effectively "over" when the program opened with Kate McKinnon singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" after Donald Trump won the election. "It's not gonna come back," Schneider said.
This week, a letter writer who lets a friend's virulently racist comments "roll like water off my back," a proselytizing former boss and political yard sign drama.
VinylSonic is Kickstarting a sleek record player and cleaner to great success.
Yung Gravy was the breakout star of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, thanks to this now legendary red carpet appearance.
It can feed power back into the grid.
Magnus Carlsen deconstructs and demonstrates some of his family's favorite chess moves.
People are still flocking to Sunbelt regions where the housing is cheaper and plentiful — but climate change and extreme weather are worsening.
They were forced to evolve.
Someone transmorgified what English would sound like if spoken using the logic of German and we have to tip our Tyrolean hat.
Brad Pitt's new film is fizzling out. Meryl Streep is doing TV. Only Tom Cruise fills cinemas — and his days may be numbered. What does the future hold for Hollywood's big beasts?
Here are the richest billionaires in each state.
Daniel Radcliffe might have finally captured his first Academy Award nomination in his turn as the legendary parody musician.
Human-caused global warming has has locked in a certain amount of sea level rise from the melting of the Greenland ice sheet.
The lost nuke has never been found — only the pilot's helmet was recovered, and the government kept it secret for years.
A guy babysitting his friend's kitten attempts to see if a cat communication tool actually works…and it seemingly does.
"Nothing useful for you, anyway."
"Before the athletes could contract the viruses, they would already suffocate from the masks."
A humanoid robot named Ameca has stretched uncanny valley to disturbing heights.
Host Mark Wolters shares tips, tricks and advice.
Aggrieved anti-fluoride activists, low pay, and understaffing eventually drove away Gillespie County's election officials.
Put yourself in the shoes and mind of an extreme athelete.
A lot of great television slips through the cracks these days.
The Biden administration says it's suspending a federal program that offers free at-home Covid-19 tests due to a lack of funding.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained why he told the public that he was "immunized" despite not receiving any of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.
Or at least use them as context clues to learn more about the property.
Tesla owners are saying that the size of stop signs affect where their vehicles are stopping at an intersection.