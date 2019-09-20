Jim Gaffigan Makes A Reasonable Case That Might Make You Stop Eating Lobster From Now On
Gaffigan is right, you can eat butter without mixing it with lobster.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The termination of the conservatorship that allowed the pop star's father Jamie Spears to control her since 2008 was finalized this afternoon.
The Big Ticket was on Jimmy Kimmel's show reminiscing about his early days in the league, how he kept his superstar high-school career a secret from mom and why he loves Kenny G.
She's gotten too many of mine already.
Documenting daily eating habits has exploded in popularity, especially among young women.
Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern took the plunge and spent an entire cursed day inside the metaverse.
The Justice Department delivered the announcement today as the House January 6 committee continues to subpoena former White House staff.
How did Tom and Greg become a pop culture sensation? "Succession" stars Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun tell us the "s–tifying" truth.
The United States is the only country without a paid family leave policy among OECD nations — an especially insane fact when you take into account how much attention a newborn baby needs from its mother.
What happens when you take two heavily criminalized and stigmatized activities and put them together. For many clients — and their sex work providers — it's nothing short of magic
On top of other issues, portions of "San Andreas" are nearly unplayable because of the rain.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is perhaps the most famous painting in the world, but researchers have only begun to realize the surprising complexities behind this seemingly tiny portrait.
Atlanta-Sandy Springs in Alpharetta, Georgia, has been deemed the best winter holiday destination in America.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
"We can't always neatly break things into 'friends' or 'more than friends.' There's different kinds of love."
Today, Swift gives us ten full minutes of analysis of the relationship in "All Too Well." Here are the best reactions to the revamped song and to "Red (Taylor's Version)."
While on press tour with Paul Rudd, a reporter asked Will Ferrell about his future social media plans and was left in stitches at his answer.
Skyrim's intro is iconic, but the classic opening-turned-meme almost didn't happen due to a bug in the game — to be more specific, a bee.
The comedian best known for his late-night TV antics tells the real story behind his epic feud with Jerry Seinfeld.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Yes, Microsoft is running with "X-box certification" for certain monitors so Linus Tech Tips takes a deep dive on some of these displays to see if they're worth the hype.
The rapper announced he was working with BetterHelp to offer a month of free therapy to Astroworld victims, but the company has been scrutinized over its practices.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
Saudi Arabia is withholding oil production because Biden won't meet with Mohammed bin Salman after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the president suggested.
J.P. Moorman II from UC Riverside stole the show with a spectacular final shot to beat Arizona state 66 to 65.
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
Demand is still surging, but it takes time to build new factories. And a history of highs and lows may deter some investors.
A new study examines Kamo`oalewa, one of Earth's quasi-satellites that may have been ejected from the Moon in a collision that flung it out of our system.
Some of us are incredibly difficult to shop for, but thankfully, Huckberry has a collection of wacky, wild and unexpected gifts that will really blow some minds.
A six-week time lapse of the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Iceland melting between July 29 and September 5, 2021 underscores how serious climate change is already dramatically heating the planet.
People share stories of what they endured as students in India. Warning: some of the stories in this piece contain disturbing depictions of sexual abuse.
Taylor Swift has a lot of guests on "Red (Taylor's Version)" and shares why she is sometimes a little hesitant when reaching out to her famous friends for musical help.
This week's characters also include a Republican Congressman who tweeted an anime video depicting the killing of AOC, a CNN host complaining about the cost of gas at the priciest gas station in town and a fast food company with an embarrassing photoshop fail.
Janet Jackson was able to transcend America's misogynoir — until the Super Bowl.
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
Here are ways to become more creative with practice, according to Sarah Stein Greenberg, director at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford.
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
"[W]ell, the people were very angry."
Our smartphones, tablets and Switches all have these micro SD cards in them, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Learn all about how bricks are made, where they come from and what makes them special from expert mason Mark McCullough. "The talent of a bricklayer is making an inconsistent brick look consistent in a wall," he says.
Traditional Jewish delis have seen their numbers decline over the last few decades with many shutting their doors as rents and the cost of ingredients increase. But some are hanging on, while others are evolving to reflect a new era and serve a new clientele.
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.
No one really knows how L. W. Wright scammed his way into a NASCAR team, managed 13 laps and quietly left without a trace. Is he even alive today? No one can tell.
The "Red Notice" and "Deadpool" star is taking a page from Katharine Hepburn.
The 18-year-old who shot three men at a protest took the stand and resorted to a tried-and-true strategy for white men in trouble.