Jim Carrey Says He Was 'Sickened' By The Academy Awards Audience Giving Will Smith A Standing Ovation
Jim Carrey got serious with CBS News's Gayle King about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying the actor should have been arrested.
Jim Carrey got serious with CBS News's Gayle King about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying the actor should have been arrested.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Red Bull driver and reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by overtaking Ferrari's Charles Leclerc towards the end with an exciting duel.
This episode of "America's Hungriest Criminals" involves a savvy FBI agent and some kidnappers with low standards.
Jim Carrey got serious with CBS News's Gayle King about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying the actor should have been arrested.
The email portrayed high gas prices and inflation as an opportunity for the company to rebuild its workforce and pay lower wages.
Like wife, like husband.
Lauren Zima quickly realizes she had the worst possible opening question for Tiffany Haddish who came out swinging.
Apps that promise to give users a better version of reality are helping create conspiracy theories.
Because you're probably pretty bad at it.
"Entertainment Tonight" reporter Lauren Zima's journalism degree did not prepare her for an interview with "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud at his most Angus Cloud-iness.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
Senpai Kai says that the process is "pretty impractical and wasteful" to be done regularly at home, but is the expected standard in Michelin star kitchens.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Here's the history of one of the strangest social relics of a forgotten technology.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and millions of refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Stavros Halkias did not come to Portland to make friends in this hilariously blistering set.
The New York attorney general's office has "uncovered significant evidence" suggesting that financial statements by the Trump Organization relied on misleading valuations of its real estate assets for more than a decade, the office said in a court filing Tuesday.
Mackenzie Fierceton was championed as a former foster youth who had overcome an abusive childhood and won a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Then the University of Pennsylvania accused her of lying.
The Netherlands offers a master class in making its cities as people friendly as possible.
Rob and Chris Gronkowski answer the tough questions, including whether a hot dog is a sandwich.
The greatest threat to Donald Trump's hold on the Republican Party may be his Florida neighbor.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
On the red carpet at the Oscars, Fox spoke about a book she's been working on that is allegedly "coming out soon."
No amount of disinformation can convince the losing side that they're winning, or win the battle on the ground for them.
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to the base after three long decades, only to find that things have changed quite a bit. Watch the new "Top Gun: Maverick" trailer, which hits theaters on May 27.
A surge of travelers strained jet fuel supply at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
These extremely comfortable shorts are made with 98% cotton and 2% spandex for extra mobility. And if you order two pairs, you'll save $20 right off the top.
Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon share their thoughts from the chaotic evening.
As the resident adult-in-the-room on the critically acclaimed FX series Atlanta, Beetz, who just turned 30, is looking for growth in other places.
No harmful additives or wastewater needed to make some of the coolest socks around. It's better for the environment this way, and the results speak for themselves.
Eiji Aonuma shared a video update from Nintendo about the projected release for "Breath of the Wild 2." Hear what he has to say, and pour one out for the gamers.
Happy to help their crushes prepare for their dates and lend a friendly ear when they need to vent, they're desperate to be emotionally close but sexually distant to the women they idolize
Steven Adams, a center who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, had a straightforward response after he was asked about his performance in a recent postgame interview.
Haruki Murakami's stir fry, Maurice Sendak's chicken soup with rice — only the most gifted writers have made meals on the page worth remembering.
Tony Hawk addressed the elephant in the room in an interview with James Corden about how he frequently has conversations with strangers who think he looks like Tony Hawk and then wonder what Tony Hawk is up to these days.
While you'll look hella bougie with this set of etched glasses and decanter, you won't have to spend much.
A group of bored husbands team up to offer each other some company while their wives shop at Target in this hilarious parody.
It was a decade of turbulence. It was the decade of the creative revolution in advertising. Many of these commercials were created by Doyle Dane Bernbach.
Here's a compendium of every country's fastest car.
A viral Reddit thread chronicled some of the best movies that haven't yet been discovered by the general public.
We have no idea what's happening in this movie but this sequence is unintentionally hilarious.
From Twisted Metal to Splinter Cell, it seems every big video game franchise is getting its very own TV show.
Tam Emslie shared the clip on Twitter.
The House select committee on January 6 is investigating whether Trump communicated through backchannels, according to people familiar with the matter.
Can an electric Rivian carrying a load compete with a Ford F-150 Raptor in a drag race?
Chocolate, pantry staples and, perhaps, a worthy challenger for Two Buck Chuck?
Learn how to correctly and effortlessly cut onions, garlic, broccoli, herbs, carrots, scallions and peppers from YouTuber and amateur cook Adam Ragusea.