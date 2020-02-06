Jim Carrey Made The Most Over-The-Top Mardi Gras-Style Entrance On 'The Late Show'
Jim Carrey performed a show-stopping New Orleans-inspired entrance on Stephen Colbert's late night show.
Jim Carrey performed a show-stopping New Orleans-inspired entrance on Stephen Colbert's late night show.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Hey, how's it going up there? Just wanted to say hi.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
A very unique museum is located in San Francisco that sheds light on the history of the vibrator.
Can a hydraulic press crush different materials at -320°F
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Almost imperceptible today, and certainly invisible to the naked Neolithic eye, the curious rotation of the houses can be attributed to an esoteric glitch in the brain — a psychological process called pseudoneglect.
The tech giant is engineering a way to encourage its employees to eat healthier — and it might just help the rest of the country.
Who thought the blood pressure-spiking techno song "Nightmare (Original Sinister Strings Remix)" by Brainbug would be good hold music?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"It was during this arrest that Dewitte's body camera was seized as evidence. A search warrant for its contents revealed video evidence of multiple felonies, including multiple occasions of false personation. "
Pornhub hosts hundreds of videos from Girls Do Porn, which has been sued for coercive practices — and its high-tech solution meant to stop those videos from spreading doesn't work.
Executive producer Jon Favreau and his team took every precaution to make sure the look, feel, and sounds of the show fit right in with "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi."
A 9-month-old puppy accidentally tipped items such as an ironing board, a backpack and other nearby things into a furnace, which led to a fire.
The Motorola Razr isn't officially out yet, but its launch is already a lesson in mismanagement and piss-poor execution.
"Somebody puts up a shed that might obstruct my view by a foot, I can protest. But somebody can launch thousands of satellites in the sky and there's nothing I can do? As a citizen of Earth, I was like, Wait a minute."
Many companies around the world have existed for a long time, and a few have been around for more than 1,000 years.
Max the dog is told he can't go swimming and has a hilarious hissy fit.
Johnny Ball explains the brilliance of the Russian method of multiplication.
In the market for a new laptop? Before you go off and spend a grand on something you're not sure you'll love, take a peek at some of these options on sale for an incredible discount today. There's something here for every budget and every type of user.
"If butt skin were any bouncier, it would be illegal to hit a golf ball with it" — an assistant professor of physics.
Sanders' overwhelming strength in satellite caucuses — which reported last — has made the race very close.
"In Kalihi, a town on the island of Hawaii, there was an SUV that pulled next to me in the parking lot. He got out and grabbed what looked to be a pipe, zip ties and magnetic mats. He then proceeded to put the mats and pipe on the doors and then zip-tied them on to the door handles then walked away."
"Honestly, the biggest thing is — I don't want to throw it under the bus — but the app was clearly done by someone following a tutorial. It's similar to projects I do with my mentees who are learning how to code."
One of the world's most crucial and selfless acts is still simply washing your hands.
Sometimes you wait for museums and other institutions to recognize your artistic genius, and sometimes you just have to do it yourself.
Incentives are as risky in parenting as they are in business.
Goodbye to six years of saying 'actually, it's about depression'
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Can a hydraulic press crush different materials at -320°F
There's loads of useful information hiding in plain sight. With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important clues.
The MAVEN Mars orbiter is studying Mars atmosphere — but it could help us understand our own planet as well.
Rogue waves were thought to be caused by two different mechanisms. But a new idea that borrows from the hinterlands of probability theory has the potential to predict them all.
"Birds of Prey" is our first superhero movie of 2020. Is it as good as "Wonder Woman" or as disappointing as "Suicide Squad"? Here's what the reviews say.
Jim Carrey performed a show-stopping New Orleans-inspired entrance on Stephen Colbert's late night show.
The Kamchatka Peninsula is a land of extreme weather and extreme topography, with the tallest active volcano in the northern hemisphere and strange, alien-like landscapes.
Where culinary bliss meets environmental peril, and how to solve America's poke problem.
There are a lot of weird world records out there, and this one is definitely one of the unexpected ones.
Last week, we spotted something different in front of a junkyard. It was a rare Nissan Pao that someone, for whatever reason, hacked up and turned into a pickup truck.
Andrew Solomon writes about the concept of "angstalgia:" feelings of missing a time to which you would dread returning.
Take a trip to a place in Turkmenistan known as "the gates of hell" — basically a pocket of natural gas that is on fire. While you're there, why not roast some marshmallows?
Lugging her camera equipment around while in her forties and less than five feet tall, she became the first female press photographer.
Sometimes, it's the simple stories that stay with us the longest. Like that of Itsuo Kobayashi, a former Japanese soba chef born in 1962 who has recorded his meals in painstakingly detailed, hand-drawn food diaries of sorts for the past 32 years.
When it's fight or flight against a crocodile, it's better to take flight.
The Uncut Gems breakout hails from an older, funkier New York. Let him explain.
Kirk Douglas, the son of a ragman who channeled a deep, personal anger through a chiseled jaw and steely blue eyes to forge one of the most indelible and indefatigable careers in Hollywood history, has died.
Life really provides the best lessons.
The historian Marcia Chatelain's new book, Franchise, outlines a forgotten history of McDonald's as a site of social protest and a mechanism black entrepreneurs hoped might spur black liberation.
Very few land turtles survived the meteor that wiped out the dinosaurs, but at least one species of managed to fend off extinction, based on fossils found in France.
So, let's say you're on a train — how fast is the world around you moving? When it comes to your perception, the answer is: it depends.
The archetypal "Karen" is blonde, has multiple young kids, and is usually an anti-vaxxer. Karen has a "Can-I-Speak-To-The-Manager Haircut" and a controlling, superior attitude to go along with it.
The Academy Awards have made mistakes before, our critic writes. But this year's crop of best-picture nominees may be the breaking point.
It's not about speed. It's about sheer accuracy and precision, and the fruit of his labors really begin to show at 1:12.
The months-long impeachment and Senate trial of President Donald Trump has come to an end with a vote to acquit. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict.
Burgerim was once one of the hottest, fastest-growing brands in the US. Then its founder left the country, leaving behind a wreckage of unpaid workers, bankrupt franchisees and others struggling to make it work.
Gus Johnson reenacts the decision-making processes that those people who post those vapid motivational memes on their Facebooks go through.