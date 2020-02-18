Watch This Jetpack Pilot Zoom Around Dubai At An Unreal 150 Miles Per Hour
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Tasty producer Rie takes a Campbell's classic and turns it into a plate of steaming hot dumplings.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
An abandoned oil tanker with over a million barrels of oil on board is an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.
We should be asking the government and corporate America how we got here. Instead, we just keep handing over our money.
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
There's a whole lot we don't know vision and speech perception.
Susan Fowler reveals what happened after her blog post about gender discrimination at the startup went viral.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
Here's a ranking of all his major film roles, totaling 26, including "Sonic."
World Champion trials rider Sergi Llongueras is so far beyond the concept of simply "riding a bike."
Charging higher prices for crystals or tarot doesn't guarantee better quality. But it says a lot about today's consumer culture.
Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages, used in everything from web to game development. Become a Python expert for just $49.99 while this 12-course bundle is on sale.
Paris makes our hearts sing, so we simply cannot pass up this Lego set. Featuring the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and more, this collection of brickified architecture deserves a place of prominence on our shelves.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Congress ought to bar employers from unilaterally imposing individual arbitration on their workforces.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
White lines separate vehicles going in the same direction, and yellow lines separate vehicles going in different directions. But how were the colors chosen?
What if the secret to health wasn't in the medicine cabinet but at the bar and the bakery?
It doesn't hurt that Tom Holland actually looks very similar to a young Michael J. Fox.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Trial witnesses describe a raucous workplace culture among officers at the intelligence agency.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The anthology series, a revival of Spielberg's 1985 NBC series, will debut on the platform on March 6.
In writing, I am ever overobsessed with showing my work; this is one way to establish a kind of control. I tell myself this is self-empowerment, but to what end?
Welcome to the HR machine. Smile. Do not reply.
The question of what is the most dangerous car is tied to other bigger issues, such as problematic safety tests and policies.
Long before we got this funny idea that maps had to be truthful, before Edney's ideal of cartography took hold, maps were full of conjectures, rumors, mistakes in surveying and even some outright frauds.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
In 1966 SAAB was secretly developing a new model. They took a body from the old 96 model and widened it 20 cm so they could test the new chassis. It worked fine at first but soon they got caught when a real 96 passed it side by side. The car got nicknamed Paddan.
Following in the footsteps of those glasses that "reverse" certain types of colorblindness, the company created a special Panasonic G90 with an EVF that lets colorblind photographers see color.
Professional dominatrix Princess Marx answers questions ranging from common misconceptions people might have towards her work to what her clientele looks like.
Democrats' lack of precaution meant that people from the NRCC were able to walk up and snap photos through a window, which is in clever, but not clever like a fox, unless the fox is a stupid fox that got lucky.
Over four decades, Lugasi — who left school during the 5th grade, was barely literate and never studied art formally — created no less than 1,090 mosaics.
What spurs these unusually powerful bolts of lightning?
The start of a new year always means things slow down at theaters. Holiday hits and awards movies are still playing but once you see those, pickings are very slim.
How one writer learned an accidental lesson in the joys of silence.
The crumbling Hilltop House Hotel would feature $500 a night rooms and a José Andrés restaurant. But the town's 281 residents are bitterly divided over the plan.
To keep the facility open, the Luchon-Superbagnères resort had a helicopter carry fresh snow to the slopes from higher elevations.
Mt. Ijen, on the island of Java, is one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth.
When Washington left the presidency, he didn't really leave politics at all.
The chance of Donald Trump winning in 2020 seems more possible than ever. What would the second term of a Trump administration look like?
A YouTuber explains the increasingly vexing movie trope of having a major character killed off in the climax only to be revealed later to be just fine.
Before the spies came, the house was perfect.
A new email-based extortion scheme apparently is making the rounds, targeting website owners serving banner ads through Google's AdSense program.
"I let my apprentice back my car down the ramp while I was to drive the boat out. Apparently, the brakes failed. He saved his shoes and crawled out the back window."
In my experience it's clear that trust, not butts in seats, is what keeps remote teams happy and ultimately helps companies' bottom lines.
You may take them for granted on a day-to-day basis, but those grooves serve a more functional purpose than you originally thought.
An extraordinary landing from a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft at Fairford Air Force Base caught on camera.
With news of more than 70,000 confirmed cases and 1700 deaths from the COVID-19 virus, the importance of handwashing is once again front and center. Using data from a 1978 study on the hygiene of health professionals, this is a map of the most missed areas when washing hands.