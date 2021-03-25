Here Are Jessica Walter's Greatest Moments As Lucille Bluth On 'Arrested Development'
In honor of the passing of Jessica Walters, here's a supercut of her best moments as the matriarch Lucille Bluth on "Arrested Development."
It took Gabby only 39.31 seconds to complete the 8″ division course at the 2019 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Masters Agility Championship, and watching her crush the agility course is still thrilling to watch to this day.
Here's a compilation of trucks having brake failure and being forced to stop on the emergency escape ramp.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
"When idiots like John Kennedy refuse to do anything about getting rid of idiots' guns, it's clearly time to get rid of idiots like John Kennedy. And that means voting them out."
A heartwarming rescue by a fisherman after a boy was nearly swept to sea on an ice floe.
It's a testing of friendships between Captain America, Falcon and the Winter Soilder.
Dementia patients have deteriorated in social isolation. They've been robbed of both their health and some of their last clear memories with family members.
Research proves several benefits linked to gaming.
Disney's live-action version of "Inspector Gadget" got a lot right.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here's all the things we'd hear if the tables were turned.
This Friday, the "Better Call Saul" star officially becomes an action hero. While that may sound strange, it's just par for the course for an actor who's already transformed from a zany sketch comic to a master of drama.
I bought a used RV to renovate and travel in. Whether it was cost, paperwork, towing plans or popular scams, here's what I wish I'd known.
We cannot stop cringing at this.
Some lizard species do without males altogether. Scientists are studying these all-female species to see what they might reveal about the pros and cons of sex.
Now, at long last, they're releasing the follow-up — and repping old-fashioned virtues like friendship, collaboration, and the reckless pursuit of life-changing art.
Climate change is continuing to heat up cities every year but Singapore has found a science-based solution to cool theirs down.
Emma Southon discusses her new book, "A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."
Sky Bet, the most popular one in Britain, compiled extensive records about a user, tracking him in ways he never imagined.
The legendary Steamed Hams scene from "The Simpsons" is even funnier when Google Translate translates it into oblivion.
"You don't really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?" Amazon tweeted. Drivers say they're being gaslit.
Even if you do speak impeccable French, there's something that gives you away when you open your mouth.
The condition has long been considered untreatable. Experts can spot it in a child as young as 3 or 4. But a new clinical approach offers hope.
A key conservation group counted the continent's elephants as two species for the first time, highlighting the dire threat to forest elephants.
In an interview, director Lars von Trier revealed the unusual reason behind having a penis stand-in for Willem Dafoe in the movie "Antichrist."
A gaming studio run by women and building games for women. Coly's unique story of success is a positive sign for gaming.
It's hard to truly understand how wedged in the 1,300-foot Ever Given container ship is until you see it from high above.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Many motorcyclists go without wearing an airbag. Here's the best ones on the market that might make them reconsider.
Adam Maier-Clayton wanted to change Canada's euthanasia laws, then die under them. Instead, he was left behind.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Over the last few months, we've been accumulating gear for our very own emergency kit, and we thought it'd be worth sharing with all of you.
This beautiful hydroplanter makes growing delicious fresh herbs a snap while getting rid of the grossest aspects of gardening.
This week has seen some slightly nicer weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
Buffet's advice on investing in this 1985 interview still feels as compelling as ever.
A husband is dead. His wife and father-in-law were convicted of murder. But in a world of imperfect people, who gets to be a victim?
TikToker @itzabennie demonstrated she has a wonderful talent for playing the mouth trumpet.
A decade ago, Netflix possessed the biggest and best DVD film library that the world had ever seen. Today, it's a shell of its former self and we'll never get that kind of variety back.
The two dated exercises put unnecessary strain on your body, and won't give you the washboard core you're looking for
That backfired.
You might be tired of Zoom calls or home cooking, but that's not the same as what a frontline health worker is experiencing.
On Wednesday, Ted Cruz refused to wear a mask when talking to reporters, citing that he had already been vaccinated and that he was following CDC guidelines. In fact, the CDC has cautioned people who've vaccinated to still wear masks and social distance.
Here's a rundown of complaints lodged against Amazon's workplace conditions over the years.
Almost 200 images by one of history's first photographers, William Henry Fox Talbot, are going under the hammer in New York, offering collectors a rare glimpse at early Victorian Britain.
The toy train that YouTuber Ivan Miranda made might be small, but it's quite mighty.
Jessica Walter, the award-winning actress whose career spanned five decades, passed away in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24. She was 80.
Men are underestimating their own penis size, highlighting the unrealistic size-standards to which many penis-havers hold themselves.
"Yeah, when I'm talking to the TV camera I'm not going to wear a mask, and all of us have been immunized."
Two years of analyzing the polarized light from a galaxy's giant black hole has given scientists a glimpse at how quasars, highly luminous astronomical objects powered by black holes, might arise.
In his middle age, Ol' Blue Eyes embraced a tired, tormented persona on-screen, one that allowed him to show off his formidable acting chops.
Ollie Bye tracks the growth of London from its humble beginnings to the sprawling megalopolis of today.
The six-part Peacock docuseries "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" examines the notorious serial killer responsible for the deaths of at least 33 young men.
The Navy can't explain the bizarre encounters that took place across four nights in 2019.
No other mammal on Earth has a persistent preference for one side of their body as much as humans do for their right sides. How did we become a planet of righties?