Jerry From 'Parks And Rec' Delivers A Tour De Force Performance For Cameo
Ladies and gentlemen, the great Jim O'Heir. Or is he Larry? Or Garry? No, it was Terry, wasn't it?
The dubious track record — and potential risks — of virus hunting, explained.
Snazzy Labs ordered the new Apple self service repair kit. It comes with some table top machinery that weighs around 100lbs incase you're wondering what those cases are.
Andrew Wilhoite, an Indiana man who was charged in March with killing his wife, Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, won his GOP primary for a township board seat this week from jail.
Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC's "The Wonder Years," has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set.
The Beatles, Gregory Peck, and Duke Ellington are just some of the names in Elvis Costello's possession.
He'd do (almost) anything to oblige.
Building out your home gym? This equipment really punches above its weights — working out on an incline lets you multitask muscle groups.
We are quite possibly witnessing the greatest freestyler of our generation.
From dark to light, regular to sweet, soy sauce is much more than a condiment. So how do you figure out what's what?
One Redditor questioned the Internet what some of their laziest traits were and, as expected, people were quite honest about certain things.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Anthony S. Ferraro has the most enthusiastic can-do attitude at the water park.
Charles Cornell explains how the Star Spangled Banner was based on a 18th-century British pub song named "To Anacreon in Heaven."
Yes, and here's everything you need to know if you haven't kept up with your Marvel Studios studies.
The Social Security agency has released the list of 2021's most popular baby names. Here are some key takeaways from past years' data, including changes in popularity over decades and more.
"As much as I do not like him, I have to agree," Noah said in response to Cawthorn's video defending himself as being a politician living in an era when our entire lives are being recorded on a cell phone.
Zillow Gone Wild has found another gem of a house that features various signage on its walls — and one sign in particular really takes the cake.
Are millennials killing the death industry?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Seth Rogen lead a lively table read of the classic Seinfeld episode "The Hamptons" for "Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."
Looking to cruise in to a movie? Here's a map of the counties that still have drive-ins in the United States.
Harness the very beginnings of our understanding of optics to create distinct photos. With six different apertures, this lets to convert your DSLR to the world's fanciest pinhole camera.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains everything you need to know about the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case that sums up years of legal turmoil into an easily understandable 21-minute synopsis.
Regional cuisine is the greatest part of our stupid country.
Made to be as durable as a work pant, the Rover Pant add a level of stretch and breathability that every adventurer will appreciate. Sale ends midnight PT on Sunday, May 8.
A breakdown of why Spain's population is so unevenly dispersed across the country.
In California, where overdose deaths are on the rise, physicians say administering anti-addiction medication as a monthly injection holds tremendous potential.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
Brickwall Pictures takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of John Cazale — an actor who appeared in just five films over a seven year span, all of which were nominated for best picture.
LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn — a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees. It didn't happen all at once, says the mother of two young kids.
Shaq falling off the set of the "NBA on TNT' will live in infamy and we still can't stop laughing.
Mike Myers's new Netflix series is about one journalist's redemption quest as he takes on a world-ruling secret society. Is Myers back with a bang, or should he have kept the sabbatical going?
Lord of Winterfell Rickard Stark makes an appearance in the latest "House of the Dragon" trailer. How does the direwolf fit into this dance of dragons?
Here's what people in Grand Rapids, Michigan would prefer if they had the option between $1 million all at once or $5,000 in perpetuity.
A number of falsehoods about abortion have been perpetuated in the US since 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling.
Justice Alito is a staunch opponent of LGBTQ rights, but he may not have the votes to turn back the clock.
Andrew Callaghan spoke with the many Satanists (and Christian protesters) who traveled to the Satanic Temple Gathering in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Reuters identified five law-enforcement instructors who embrace far-right movements and espouse fringe conspiracy theories. They've taught hundreds of cops.
"It brings a smile to the faces of people as you walk around, and I love that — it's a public service jacket."
Ryan George and Julie Nolke imagine what it was like when two romantic couples decided to move into the same apartment.
Twenty years ago, on May 7, 2002, Allen Iverson delivered one of the most memorable news conferences in sports history. It was also one of the most misunderstood.
His mum is really upset 😠
The man behind Primitive Technology demonstrates an eye-popping structure that he somehow constructs from scratch.
A surprisingly high number of people began life as a twin — without ever realizing. Could a new test reveal if you had a co-twin before you were born?
A draft majority decision showing the potential dismantling of Roe v. Wade has compelled those who've gotten snipped to speak up about reproductive rights.