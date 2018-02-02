Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Most of these things can be eaten out of the packaging and are geared for disaster days.
From monochromatic shots, to young, budding photographers embracing technology, here are some highlights from the 2022 TPOTY Awards.
"Jeopardy!" contestants: Good at trivia, bad at sports. (From 2018)
Meet MARIAH, 538's newest metric.
The former kickboxer has achieved global notoriety by peddling violent misogyny to millions, and claims to have made "trillions" — but is his life of fast cars and luxury a facade?
How To Drink's Greg turned to an AI tool to make drinks for him, and then proceeded to honestly rate and determine if people's drink-making jobs are in jeopardy.
The 1993 Super Bowl was to be a landmark event for Arizona but it disappeared out of the state in a swirl of politics, polemic and division.
Vaccine researchers are focused on a small group of fungi responsible for the vast majority of fatal infections in the U.S.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been documented every step of the way, but the overarching picture got much clearer thanks to satellite technology and mapping tools that showed the world what Russia was hiding.
Unpopular companies and brands in trouble go with a strategy of hiring a likable celebrity and hoping for the best. But they might be better off with a puppy.
Which state's residents would sacrifice the most for their canine companion?
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
This is probably the highest top-speed a regular sports car can hit on the German motorway. (From 2022)
Snoring and conflicting schedules are top reasons couples decide to sleep in separate bedrooms. Sex therapists and marriage counselors have their doubts about the arrangement.
The earthquakes were strike-slip quakes, making them one of the most deadly disasters in modern times, leaving over 22,000 dead.
This duck lamp really gets us, so we're getting it as an early birthday present for ourselves.
We've also got a reporter who thinks he's outsmarted AI with the most edgy take on freedom of speech and an internet commentator unnecessarily picking on a celebrity.
Fender guitars, from strats to teles and jaguars to mustangs, are an iconic piece of musical history. Here's why your favorite guitar players pick Fender, and how the decades old company has been making them all these years.
The comedian and "Ted Lasso" star takes us through the meanings of some popular British slang phrases — including a few he's never even heard of.
Here's how long Trump has been suspended from each of the major social media sites.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Dom Toretto is enjoying life with his family and just when things are looking good for the crew, an eccentric foe comes back to haunt Dom with a vengeance. Starring Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson and Jason Statham, the film releases on May 19.
The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," National Security Council official John Kirby said. Biden ordered the military to shoot it down.
Benefit from hidden pockets, anti-cut material, RFID-blocking and more built into a backpack or sling.
Paul Rudd explained how filming comedy takes get ruined and revealed how Will Ferrell improvised an iconic "Anchorman" dialog while breaking down his career with scenes from films like "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "40-Year-Old Virgin" and more.
Auto-complete is one helluva drug.
Experts from the Victoria and Albert Museum explain how Vampires, like Dracula, became a cultural phenomenon.
"I found this opportunity as a way to tell her that she looks stunning. She said, 'Thank you.'"
From "Crazy Stupid Love" to "Silver Linings Playbook" and "Crazy Rich Asians" to "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Den Of Geek rounded up the best romcoms of the past 23 years.
A variety of bizarre comments from Nextdoor, the app and website where everyone loves to overshare and neighbors become cops, get dramatized by Hollywood's finest.
"How my bf got Instagram Reels-pilled."
She's been picked apart by gossip columnists, stereotyped and had her alopecia become part of a global scandal. But now, as her new series hits our screens, the star is being zen about it all.
Alexander Bublik lost to Grégoire Barrère at the 2023 Open Sud de France and cracked three rackets after losing a point.
The difference in cost between the most and least expensive homes in the study are mind-boggling.
"'Oh, don't worry about that,' my doctor said, gazing at charts littering his desk and waving dismissively. 'That doesn't mean anything.'"
Cut asked 100 strangers to rate their sex lives. Would you share this info on camera?
What are we doing as we wait for "Tear of the Kingdom?" Squeezing this plushy very tightly.
As the number of Netflix subscribers continues to grow over time, so does their library of exclusive movies. Which are the most popular? Here's a cool chart showing what everyone is really watching.
After building the towering treehouse from scratch, McConaughey would go up to the top and eat his packed lunches.
Recording with Hal David, Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin, the late songwriter's discog includes some of the best pop songs ever written.
How do light craft options really hold up against macrobrews, and which is the best option for your Super Bowl party?
Here's why your holiday flights have been cancelled, grounded, delayed and rerouted on more than one occasion.
Psychologists and dating experts unpack the much-maligned term and explain the signs you actually need to be looking out for.
Callum O'Keefe explores the all-consuming nature of collecting in "Antiques of the Future Past," his solo show at the Photobook Cafe.
Will Ferrell recounted the time Norm Macdonald pranked fellow "SNL" cast member Chris Kattan when they travelled together and then explained how Macdonald eventually turned into it into act of vengeance.
A combination of factors led to the widespread destruction that has left thousands still trapped under debris.
Inside Twitter 2.0, turmoil leaves employees stretched to the max.