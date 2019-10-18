Jeff Goldblum, Style Icon, Goes Shoe Shopping With Complex And Becomes A Sneakerhead
Too bad he didn't know what he knows now when he was on the set of "Jurassic Park," where there were some rare and special dinosaur-themed sneakers around.
Too bad he didn't know what he knows now when he was on the set of "Jurassic Park," where there were some rare and special dinosaur-themed sneakers around.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
If it had been a few seconds off, this story would have had a very different ending.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Midway through his career, the inventor of "cyberspace" turned his attention to a strange new world: the present.
Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.
Not many apples get their own extensive profile, or a $10.5 million marketing budget, or a dedicated slogan. The Cosmic Crisp has all of those things, plus not one but two slogans. But is it good?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite fall the rises and fall in value bitcoin has gone through.
When an American Airlines crew member asked Swati Runi Goyal to get her things and follow him to the front of the plane during her Oct. 30 flight from Florida to Nevada, she thought she was getting upgraded to first class.
A Krampus parade in an Italian town near the Austrian border went a little bit off the rails.
Facebook users have been bombarded with misleading ads HIV prevention medication, and the misinformation is doing a lot of damage.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
You'd think watching two moose duking it out on a driveway and the streets would already be a good enough video, but no, this newly-dubbed reaction makes it truly excellent.
Another site is about to close, joining other publications like The Hairpin and The Toast that are dead or dying, as their "rowdy" voices go mainstream.
He thought he could get himself out of the knotty situation without any help. He was sorely wrong.
Treat yourself to a targeted, rejuvenating massage after any workout or long day on the job with the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device. Normally $119.99, get it for $95.99 with GREENMONDAY20.
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
A new study finds time-restricted eating helped overweight people who were at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes to lose about 3% of their body weight, reduce belly fat and feel more energetic.
The driver in the white car just wanted to stop to get a good view of the coming madness.
Too bad he didn't know what he knows now when he was on the set of "Jurassic Park," where there were some rare and special dinosaur-themed sneakers around.
The past decade had a lot of pieces that should have been left unpublished. These are just a few of them.
Finn Wolfhard went from dressing up as a Ghostbuster in "Stranger Things" to appearing in a "Ghostbusters" movie (one that appears to forget the 2016 movie ever happened).
Innovation experts have long overlooked home innovators, but acknowledging them could be good for the economy.
And how to use ad data to try to save their lives.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The long-awaited report by the Justice Department's watchdog contradicts President Trump's depiction of a politically biased plot against him.
Monica Ruiz, the actress from the controversial Peloton ad, makes an escape from exercise in this ad for Ryan Reynolds's gin brand.
Santa is jovial, jolly and sexless with rolls of adipose flesh tucked into his ironed gatkes and an itch-free beard. Those other Santas, the imposters, we can't vouch for.
You probably know monosodium glutamate from its link to so-called "Chinese Restaurant Syndrome" — and that's precisely the problem.
Life is like driving close to a tractor: you never know what's going to happen in the next lane.
By considering simple symmetries, physicists working on the "bootstrap" have rederived the four known forces. "There's just no freedom in the laws of physics," said one.
Champagne Velvet costs less than three dollars a can and has become the new inexpensive beer for nerds that like hazy IPAs and sours.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
Save on select Qi wireless chargers, power banks, wall chargers and more from Anker.
The normal reality is that you end up only photocopying the outline of the puddle. But the bizarre reality that exists in this video is so much better.
Deals with Nintendo, Sega, and Microsoft could have dramatically changed the game industry's trajectory
Arrestees who are mentally incompetent to stand trial are supposed to be sent for treatment. But thousands are being warehoused in jails for months without a conviction.
A small peak in Mare Crisium contains ancient information about the early habitability of our home world.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
How history forgot Felipe and Vivián Espinosa, two of the American West's most brutal killers — and the complicated story behind their murderous rampage.
About a decade ago, I was in Paris with a gathering of French translators and editors, talking about Gary Lutz's work. Several of them had, at one time or another, tried to translate him, and all of them — some after months of trying — had found this to be impossible.
"Trespass grows," which feed the marijuana black market, do great damage to the planet.
It's the most nerve-wracking audition you can ever be in.
The Japanese visual artist Atsushi Adachi creates miniature replicas of objects from the past using old newspaper clippings and articles sourced from the same period.
Encountering construction, a wrong turn, and a flock of pigeons in the world's only fully driverless car
White Claws and wellness culture have both had a hand this year in changing how American drinks.
A British Airways passenger caused chaos after trying to open the aircraft door during a flight, but air pressure and clever design makes it impossible.
For nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, U.S. leaders have sounded a constant refrain: We are making progress. They were not, documents show, and they knew it.
Infowars host Owen Shroyer interrupted House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler's opening statement during the impeachment hearing today, crying "Americans are sick of your impeachment scam."
Looking back at my experience, I'm still stunned by how easy the whole process was. Deepfake porn forums appear on the first page of Google's search results, and creators are willing to make deepfakes for anyone with 13 seconds of video and $30.