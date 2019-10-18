Jeff Goldblum Is Hilariously Bad At Cooking In This Video Where He And Tituss Burgess Make Sweet Potato Mash And Sing Musical Numbers
"Are you guessing that I'm a fruit?"
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
Conan O'Brien, born in 1963, is shocked to find out that he's part of the Baby Boomer generation.
Also featuring Chris Evans's worst nightmare: "a bunch of lesbians that don't care that he's hot."
Clear plastic book bags have long been promoted as a security solution, but their true effects are hazy.
Most celebrity platforms fail.
We don't deserve dogs.
The top-earning music artists from each state in 2019, from Ariana Grande (Florida) to Wiz Khalifa (North Dakota?!).
Leonardo's painting is a security hazard, an educational obstacle and not even a satisfying bucket-list item. It's time the Louvre moved it out of the way.
The best trick shots are the kind that require teamwork.
As it turns out, ABC's live and animated production of "The Little Mermaid" was a lot less live and a lot more animated than we had all come to expect.
Full-scale replica of the Forbidden City? Check.
Is Escher missing a chair? This must be his.
What makes an Andrew Yang fan? VICE went to the unlikely presidential candidate's Weezer-fueled Iowa festival to find out.
Ten years ago, I volunteered at Calvary Zion because I wanted to do good in the world. But volunteering at an orphanage is now seen as an international sin.
A passerby caught a driverless Tesla being summoned on the wrong side of the road in Richmond, British Columbia.
AI is transforming life as we know it in unprecedented ways — but it turns out science fiction has predicted this all along.
The company spent more than $4 million opposing new rules that crack down on short-term rentals, echoing its tactics in other cities.
Last summer, Rohan Nadkarni decided to get in shape. He expected it to be difficult; he didn't expect a whole new set of anxieties.
It's a Shyamalan show, so you know there are going to be twists galore, and we already get a couple in the trailer itself. Also, Rupert Grint?
Reports suggest some wrestlers characterized the experience as a "hostage" situation.
Across the internet, people are sneaking — or shoehorning — a controversial message into their content in darkly funny ways.
This fascinating GIF — which went viral on the subreddit r/GIFs — demonstrates how a camera records a ruler sprung on the edge of a table in the absence of light compared with being in the presence of sunlight.
Joseph Fagan III developed an IQ test for kids he said could predict an infant's future intelligence. Luckily the idea of measuring baby IQ never caught on.
These landowners got rich buying and building Silicon Valley. Now can they fix the housing crisis?
For years, Mormon mommy blogger Natalie Lovin curated a picture-perfect life. Then she left the church — and her husband.
A wave of scandals has brought unwanted attention to South Korea's squeaky-clean music industry.
"We still use the word 'fun,' right?"
A few years back, "Facebook for X" companies were all the rage. And then it was "Uber for X." And now I'm hearing about "Stripe for X," "Superhuman for X" and "Twitch for X.
Relaxation-induced anxiety is a real psychological diagnosis. Here's how to tell if you have it.
With pressure to "publish or perish," some scientists fake their research results. Elisabeth Bik spends her days correcting them.
High schooler Lucas Burt brings down the house after drawing a perfect circle at his school's talent show.
Documents obtained by OneZero show how the military captures biometric data around the world.
When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon bill speech, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.
A state law allows counties to effectively steal homes over unpaid taxes and keep the excess revenue for their own budgets.
It's been just two short years since Polestar announced that it would break away from being an in-house performance tuner for Volvo to become its own line and legacy of hybrid and electric vehicles.
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
On October 20th, the Big Basket opened its doors, and people wept.
Switzerland's military-trained citizens are armed to the proverbial teeth. Many Swiss defensive strategies, though, are far less visible than spiked ridges and openly carried weapons, including infrastructure carefully designed and built to self-destruct on demand.
The chief executive of I'm Shmacked promises students Instagram fame, then silences them with threats.
James Cleverly is a British MP and the Chairman of the Conservative Party, but on Tuesday, he was mostly an empty chair on Sky News' "Kay Burley @ Breakfast" program.
Neural networks that borrow strategies from biology are making profound leaps in their abilities. Is ignoring a goal the best way to make truly intelligent machines?
Children's minds really are a sponge.
The median price for a house now tops $600,000, more than twice the national level. The state has four of the country's five most expensive residential markets. The poverty rate, when adjusted for the cost of living, is the worst in the nation. How did this happen?
For $5 a month, you'll get a handful of shows that a lot of people are talking about. You'll also get insight into the weird disconnect at the heart of Apple's move from hardware and software to services.