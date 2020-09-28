Jeff Bezos's $204 Billion Dollar Fortune, Visualized
It's hard to fathom just how ridiculously rich the world's wealthiest man is — so here's a visualization that attempts to put Bezo's wealth into perspective.
Sohla El-Waylly valiantly whips up a 7-course tasting menu made from convenience store staples.
Brent Underwood moved to the abandoned mining town of Cerro Gordo in March because of the pandemic, but he's since made Cerro Gordo his home.
Superstar Dwayne Johnson explains his endorsement and speaks with Harris and Biden about what to expect in the upcoming election.
Heading into the fall and winter, there are clear signs of a third resurgence bearing a close resemblance to what we saw in early June.
There are understandable tendencies to regard today's political chatter about the middle class as mere boilerplate, or as describing a vessel into which liberal and even socialist ideas may be poured as easily as reactionary ones.
He had us at "Uh, hello, hi."
When they go low, we go lower.
When people think OnlyFans, they think of women sellers and male buyers. But I spoke to the men posting shots of themselves and the women who buy what they're selling in order to explore this niche of the site.
Having obtained more than 20 years' worth of the president's tax information, the New York Times published on Sunday a bombshell report revealing persistent losses and decades of tax avoidance. Here are the key facts and figures from the report.
Curiosity prompted the cat.
Chadwick Boseman's death shed light on the spiking rates of early onset colon cancer. But the terrifying reality remains that our healthcare system is not set up to catch these cases when they're actually curable.
Does rolling windows down help, or are sun reflectors the way to go?
Armed, empowered — and enthralled with a deadly conspiracy.
Not every meal needs to feed an army. If you and your significant other need simple weeknight meals, the beginner-friendly Instant Pot Duo Nova is a must-have.
The 2020 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves.
Back then, New York looked completely different than it does today: the World Trade Center was still standing, the cars were big and square and the gentrification of Brooklyn had not yet begun.
Regardless of whether or not the shark in the water is actually a basking shark, a plankton-eating shark species unlikely to harm humans, this still seems like a bad idea.
King Rama X turned his royal consorts into a militarized force and fled the country for Germany. But in the midst of a pandemic and intensifying unrest at home, how long can pleasure win out?
YouTuber NileRed decided to test it out whether Epsom Salt was actually made of 53% water.
When the real estate agent heard that the house was "wallpapered in beer cans," she didn't realize how literal that description would be.
Since the pandemic officially began in March, we've been told staying home is the best way to avoid catching COVID-19. And it is. But life in confinement can cause physical ailments on its own.
The kids were alright until the moms came in.
Christian Drosten helped spare his country from the worst of Covid. Now he's worried about the second wave.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
With the right soundtrack, this could be an horror film.
Government officials have increasingly sounded alarms on the risks of foreign interference and disinformation campaigns leading up to — and after — November 3.
That's quite an 180.
The e-commerce giant had struggled to gain a foothold in a society that prefers to shop in person, with cash, but now Italians are hooked on online shopping.
How a benefit for the working poor was turned against them.
While zombie movies are exercises in imagination, eco-apocalypse films get at a reality that's all too possible.
With ATM shutting down and customers embracing contactless, the elderly are left shielding and searching for notes.
It's important to know how to classify your Pizzagates and your theories of JFK's assassination.
For one thing, it is not nearly as newfangled as you probably imagine.
It seems like cancer would be the leading cause just going off general news. This is certainly true up to a certain age, but get past that and your heart can only keep going for so long.
Newton's first law dictates that every object will remain in uniform motion unless it's compelled to change its state by the action of an external force.
Private investigators have been touted as an antidote to corruption and a force for transparency. But they've also become another weapon in the hands of corporate interests.
President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized Sunday following reports of a suicide attempt at his Florida home.
"Are you the only Black woman Trump's ever kissed?"
Want some Cajun flavor in your weeknight meals? This "Slap Ya Mama" seasoning comes highly-rated with thousands of reviews.
For much of World War I, the weather across Europe was unrelentingly foul. The reason for these conditions may be a rare climate anomaly that persisted for six years.
Watch breathtaking footage, including POV shots, from YouTuber BNT as he scales one of the French capital's tallest buildings.
Her methods are… unorthodox, to say the least.
Lars Ulrich runs though his take on Metallica's most underrated, S&M2 and what makes a good rock drummer.
Sounds in the air can only travel a certain distance, but here's why sounds travel much further in the ocean.