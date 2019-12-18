Recommended

(DON'T) TAKE A DEEP BREATH

In New Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. The city has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.

IT'S REALLY HAPPENING

The House of Representatives will debate and vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Wednesday after weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

LOCKED AWAY

He sits in solitary confinement in an Iraqi Kurdish prison, a callous fanatic too dangerous to be allowed to mix with other inmates. But there is more to Mohammed Khalid than meets the eye - and his government does not want to admit it.